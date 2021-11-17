 Skip to content
 
(Patch)   You'd think a person acquitted of murder because Superstorm Sandy destroyed key evidence during his trial would thank his lucky stars, cry he will he never kill again and vow to live a clean life. Since this is Fark   (patch.com) divider line
5
5 Comments     (+0 »)
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
in 2012, McGrier was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 28-year-old gas station in the Bronx.

Stopped reading there
 
The Sophian Church
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
He shot that gas station to death.
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Murder has a higher rate of recidivism than sex offences but let's keep forcing sex offenders to publicly out themselves while murderers and violent assaulters can live wherever they want without having to disclose anything to anyone.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Bathtub Cynic: Murder has a higher rate of recidivism than sex offences but let's keep forcing sex offenders to publicly out themselves while murderers and violent assaulters can live wherever they want without having to disclose anything to anyone.


My state has a murderer registry: https://isp.illinois.gov/MV​OAY/Disclai​mer

¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Bathtub Cynic: Murder has a higher rate of recidivism than sex offences but let's keep forcing sex offenders to publicly out themselves while murderers and violent assaulters can live wherever they want without having to disclose anything to anyone.


Those registries are stupid anyways.   Either they are in jail or they aren't if the punishment isn't enough than keep them in jail longer, if the punishment is enough than they did the time and they should be free like anyone else convicted of anything.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

