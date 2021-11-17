 Skip to content
UK running out of booze due to Brexit. Shiat just got real
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Boot strap some bootleg, blokes
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I should buy a smuggling boat
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Thanks Obama
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
BUY!  BUY!  BUY!
 
phedex
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Opacity: [Fark user image 498x281] [View Full Size image _x_]


you know, I thought forever that was jackie gleason. i was shocked when i read recently that it wasn't.  I don't know what movie its from.
 
cranked
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The Scots can really hold up the rest of Great Britain with this news.
 
comrade
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This is what drives NI to the EU and Scotland to hoard.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Just wait until we restart the food convoys ... with chlorinated chicken!!

// They cannot stop talking about the horrors of U.S. chlorinated chicken (while they allow raw sewage to be dumped into their waterways).
// Not being cruel; I'm hoping to pick up a UK mail order bride out of this.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Can you imagine the effects of all Britons undergoing a simultaneous rapid alcohol detoxification? It could wipe out the entire population! (babies included)
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

cranked: [Fark user image image 320x180]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

phedex: Opacity: [Fark user image 498x281] [View Full Size image _x_]

you know, I thought forever that was jackie gleason. i was shocked when i read recently that it wasn't.  I don't know what movie its from.


You don't. Know? Omg Kentucky Fried Movie. You're lucky you don't get sent to ... Detroit!
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

mofa: Just wait until we restart the food convoys ... with chlorinated chicken!!

// They cannot stop talking about the horrors of U.S. chlorinated chicken (while they allow raw sewage to be dumped into their waterways).
// Not being cruel; I'm hoping to pick up a UK mail order bride out of this.


Be afraid. Be very afraid.

/but some of them are excellent
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Haha.  I have tons of booze and they don't.  Sucks to be them.
 
foo monkey
‘’ less than a minute ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Haha.  I have tons of booze and they don't.  Sucks to be them.


May I inquire as to the location of your embassy?
 
