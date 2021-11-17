 Skip to content
(Gizmodo)   Something called a "cascading hazard" doesn't sound all that bad ... (clicks link) ... oh dear, yeah, that's pretty bad   (gizmodo.com) divider line
23
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Cascade hazard" used to look like this:
themakeyourownzone.comView Full Size

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So a very small glimpse of climate change in action.

Expect more of this, more frequently and with greater effect in the near future.
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think the conservative plan for dealing with the effects of global climate change is to deny it's happening, blame Obama and tax cuts for the rich.
That's it. That's their plan.
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

goodncold: So a very small glimpse of climate change in action.

Expect more of this, more frequently and with greater effect in the near future.


Plus a whole lot of dead conservatives. They're gonna be standing in a flood zone and insist that they're not drowning.
At least that's a problem that solves itself.
 
lizyrd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

goodncold: So a very small glimpse of climate change in action.

Expect more of this, more frequently and with greater effect in the near future.


I never thought I'd see a Resonance Cascade, let alone create one...
 
Anubislg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PNW resident here...SO. MUCH. RAIN. Way more than usual (no duh if you rtfa).

And now it's below freezing and nothing had a chance to dry out. It'll be interesting to see the damage this freeze causes on-top of everything else.
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You libs wanna turn any natural disaster into "evidence" of climate change. If it's not mudslides, then it's rampant fires in California, or rising ocean levels, or worsening of hurricanes, or temperatures rising at an unprecedented level, or dying breeds of animals, or melting polar ice caps, or holy farking shiat we're farked aren't we?
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lizyrd: goodncold: So a very small glimpse of climate change in action.

Expect more of this, more frequently and with greater effect in the near future.

I never thought I'd see a Resonance Cascade, let alone create one...


Right now the Xen invasion would be an improvement to much of the world.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well duh, it's right there in great big letters that it might be a problem up that way.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mud -- the gift that every climate denier has always wanted in their Christmas stocking.    Now available in abundance in BC.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...including 50 children..."

Why does God hate kids?

I mean this seems like pretty clear evidence that he ( yes HE is a man) does not like your stupid ass kids because theyre fat idiots who dont have any friends.
 
Joxertheflighty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

goodncold: So a very small glimpse of climate change in action.

Expect more of this, more frequently and with greater effect in the near future.


5 years ago I was chatting with a coworker who is from India about where she was from and how her family who still live there are doing.  She told me that places that never got affected by monsoon are now flooding every year, especially recent memory. Climate change has been happening for a while now, but now its extreme effects are happening in places news outlets think their readers care about.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Yep. Weird, really - I mean, when you burn it all down, then flood the remains, there's nothing left to hold everything to the side of a mountain, y'know?

Settle in - it only gets worse from here.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: Well duh, it's right there in great big letters that it might be a problem up that way.
[Fark user image 294x400]


They even pinpoint the spot where it's going to be more rainy than anywhere else.
 
bronskrat
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
duh, doesn't everyone have one of these?

coub-anubis-a.akamaized.netView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Anubislg: PNW resident here...SO. MUCH. RAIN. Way more than usual (no duh if you rtfa).

And now it's below freezing and nothing had a chance to dry out. It'll be interesting to see the damage this freeze causes on-top of everything else.


SeaTac here - yep, it's not just that it's wetter, but that it's constant. I dread thinking about the damage this is gonna do before March.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Gordon doesn't need to hear this, he's a trained professional.
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

goodncold: So a very small glimpse of climate change in action.

Expect more of this, more frequently and with greater effect in the near future.


Yep. Hotter summers, with dry plants on fire; colder winters, with more rain and snow. It ain't desert, just more seasonal
 
will.i.ain't [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So we're into the third season:
1) drought
2) fire
3) landslides
4) riots
 
caljar
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

goodncold: So a very small glimpse of climate change in action.

Expect more of this, more frequently and with greater effect in the near future.


Except for the fact that wildfires, rain and mudslides are all a normal part of nature, it's only a problem if you build a town or a road amongst them.  The areas that had the mudslides have had hundreds of mudslides in the past, it's how nature naturally weathers mountains and hills.  Not really different than building in a flood zone, and then blaming climate change for the next totally expected flood.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Once again, a weather event in the PNW doesn't simply break the all-time record, it utterly destroys it. FTA says the record for daily rainfall in Bellingham was 0.88 inches. The other day, they got 2.8 inches. This is not a slight aberration, this is off the rails.
 
Salmon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
My wife was teasing me that I better stock up on Lucky due to the road closures, I explained to her that it's brewed in Edmonton now so I'm not so worried!

/back to the kitchen, woman!
//it's all jokes, mods - no need for a timeout.
 
cnocnanrionnag [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

caljar: goodncold: So a very small glimpse of climate change in action.

Expect more of this, more frequently and with greater effect in the near future.

Except for the fact that 1) wildfires, rain and mudslides are all a normal part of nature, it's only a problem if you 2) build a town or a road amongst them.  The areas that had the mudslides have had hundreds of mudslides in the past, it's how nature naturally weathers mountains and hills.  Not really different than building in a flood zone, and then blaming climate change for the next totally expected flood.


1. It's their frequency of occurrence and intensity that have increased dramatically in recent years.

2. Where in the mountainous regions of the Pacific NW are you thinking towns and all related infrastructure  should be built?
 
