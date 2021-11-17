 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Gizmodo)   Coffee and tea are good for you again - update your spreadsheets accordingly   (gizmodo.com) divider line
14
    More: Spiffy, Coffee, Stroke, coffee habit, Recent studies, Drink, New research, authors of this new study, good shape  
•       •       •

180 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 17 Nov 2021 at 10:04 AM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I drink iced coffee. I do not like hot drinks. Mocha Light flavor.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I loved coffee but it raises my blood pressure super high and gives me the shiats. I got back into tea and have really grown to appreciate it since trying the loose leaf variety (better quality).
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
T-t-t-t-t-t-t-thanks.   I-i-i-i-i-i-i-i'm  onnnnn    m-m-m-m-m-my t-t-t-t-t-twelfth Java Monster.

I can see your posts before you post them.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Unless your doctor says to specifically avoid things or something is blatantly poisonous, moderation is fine.
 
APO_Buddha [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: T-t-t-t-t-t-t-thanks.   I-i-i-i-i-i-i-i'm  onnnnn    m-m-m-m-m-my t-t-t-t-t-twelfth Java Monster.

I can see your posts before you post them.


You sound like my students.

/Overcaffinated myself
//I can see sounds
///And hear colors
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
And across different groups of reported coffee and tea consumption, those who said they drank either two to three cups of coffee a day, three to five cups of tea a day, or a combination of four to six cups of coffee and tea were the least likely to develop either dementia or stroke.

Awesome. In that case, the eight cups of coffee I drink a day should reduce my risk near zero. My hobby is extrapolating.

/have already had a blood clot
//I got better
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

APO_Buddha: Harry Freakstorm: T-t-t-t-t-t-t-thanks.   I-i-i-i-i-i-i-i'm  onnnnn    m-m-m-m-m-my t-t-t-t-t-twelfth Java Monster.

I can see your posts before you post them.

You sound like my students.

/Overcaffinated myself
//I can see sounds
///And hear colors


You don't die from overdosing on caffeine, you just become one with the Speed Force.
 
dothemath
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Sh*t.

Dementia was my retirement plan.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
That makes this a "wine is bad for you" week.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

It's always time for tea, post pictures of your favourites took.

This is mine.

I've got to go brush the octopuses moped wrench now
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
What if dementia is caused by certain genes which also make you not like coffee or tea
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Correlation does not equal causation.

Junk science.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ less than a minute ago  

AuralArgument: [Fark user image image 425x349]
It's always time for tea, post pictures of your favourites took.

This is mine.

I've got to go brush the octopuses moped wrench now


Dark it, gotta sleep first
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.