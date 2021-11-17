 Skip to content
(Daily Mail) Lucky those near record high gas prices are keeping most people from traveling next week for Thanksgiving, because the Northeast and Midwest will be dealing with something a bit more troublesome
49
    More: Cool  
•       •       •

49 Comments     (+0 »)
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Gee ... wonder why people aren't driving a lot right now?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Man On A Mission: Gee ... wonder why people aren't driving a lot right now?
[Fark user image 660x471]


Good.  Fark em. What part of "we're in an existential crisis" don't people understand?

Fark user imageView Full Size


None of it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I've made it a goal to never fly for the holidays again.  It's a modest goal, but the amount of satisfaction it gives me to never have to deal with holiday air travel is worth it.
 
Pedal Pedal
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Are you trying to tell me my F450 was a bad choice for a commuter vehicle from my paved driveway to my office job?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
And yet, my cousins expect me to hop on public transportation to visit them in NYC for Thanksgiving.

Fortunately, I have learned how to say "no" instead of "are you farking insane hell no"
 
Klivian
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Not buying the snowmageddon predictions 8 days out, they can barely predict 24 hours out
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Man On A Mission: Gee ... wonder why people aren't driving a lot right now?

[Fark user image 660x471]


Adjusted for inflation (2.5%), the 2012 price is $4.30.  But inflation is gone hyper mega to eleventy now, so really it's more like $250.00.
 
dothemath
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fu*k you.
Ive been praying for an excuse not to drive to Dallas next week.

Disease, injury, civil unrest, locusts. Anything.

Take the smallest, dumbest town you can think of and make it a hundred times bigger and youve got Dallas.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Hey anti-vaccination Christians. This snow storm and high gas prices is God telling you to keep your ass home and not spread covid to Nana.
 
whidbey
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Good.  Stay the f*ck home for once.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This year my sister roped us into heading to her house in Indiana for Christmas.  For the last several years, we've been having Christmas at my parents in Florida, which I much preferred.  I want to wear shorts on Christmas and have a beer outside, not run from the car to the door of the house through 30mph winds on an open plain.

White Christmas is over-rated.
 
The Cat Who Walks By Herself
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
You mean I might not have to spend all day with my in-laws after all?

/ woohoo!
 
asciibaron
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
cryinoutloud:
Good.  Fark em. What part of "we're in an existential crisis" don't people understand?

you understand there is no way to fix the planet for humans that does not involve no longer having the modern human experience. 

are you going to go without heat in February or air conditioning in August? do you like food?  what about medicine?   even the poor in the US have it better than kings and queens 200 years ago.  no one is going to give up that level of comfort.
 
dothemath
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: White Christmas is over-rated.


Seems disrespectful to Jesus to fetishize weather so dissimilar from his home land of Germany.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm in northern Maine, and we're supposed to get 50F and 2 1/2" of rain just before Thanksgiving.

I should go buy a boat.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Parked in a snowdrift  on a major toll road in the Northeast a traditional way to spend any holiday.   The gasoline truck show up to replenish all that fuel used on staying warm over night.
 
Milk D
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
You're Farked.

us-east-1.linodeobjects.comView Full Size
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Man On A Mission: Gee ... wonder why people aren't driving a lot right now?

[Fark user image 660x471]


The price elasticity of gasoline is pretty low at the individual level, and pretty much nothing for one trip. Are you seriously going to cancel your Thanksgiving plans because you have to pay an extra eight dollars for the round trip?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Personal philosphy on holidays: If you can't walk there don't even farking bother
 
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
thumbor.forbes.comView Full Size
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Dealing with something a bit more troublesome? Impolite snowbirds?
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Klivian: Not buying the snowmageddon predictions 8 days out, they can barely predict 24 hours out


my rule of thumb is to take the amount they are predicting and divide it by 2. i can't remember a time when it snowed more than they predicted so they are obviously adding some extra to the actually expected value.  as a result my adjusted value is often far closer to the actual amount.

that said, no matter where you live, for the first snow most people drive like they've never seen snow or ice before.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

asciibaron: cryinoutloud:
Good.  Fark em. What part of "we're in an existential crisis" don't people understand?

you understand there is no way to fix the planet for humans that does not involve no longer having the modern human experience. 

are you going to go without heat in February or air conditioning in August? do you like food?  what about medicine?   even the poor in the US have it better than kings and queens 200 years ago.  no one is going to give up that level of comfort.


Understand it? They're in every thread demanding everyone else do it.
 
dothemath
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

asciibaron: no one is going to give up that level of comfort.


Im stockpiling ammo and teaching my women how to make cereal bowls out of human skulls.

Elon Musk and his dipshiat friends can pretend we're all gonna go live in Moon City or whatever but sh*ts gonna get real Mad Max real quick and all the bitcoins in the world wont save his nerdy ass then.
 
mchaboud
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

dothemath: Fu*k you.
Ive been praying for an excuse not to drive to Dallas next week.

Disease, injury, civil unrest, locusts. Anything.

Take the smallest, dumbest town you can think of and make it a hundred times bigger and youve got Dallas.


The excuse not to drive to Dallas is.... Dallas!


If the slogan for Dallas was "Dallas, we're glad, and sorry, you're here", I'd at least respect the honesty.
 
goodncold
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

asciibaron: cryinoutloud:
Good.  Fark em. What part of "we're in an existential crisis" don't people understand?

you understand there is no way to fix the planet for humans that does not involve no longer having the modern human experience. 

are you going to go without heat in February or air conditioning in August? do you like food?  what about medicine?   even the poor in the US have it better than kings and queens 200 years ago.  no one is going to give up that level of comfort.


Regenerative agriculture can actually reverse climate change over the course of a couple decades.
and Ideally yes we make some changes like not using ICE cars and perhaps stop bitcoin mining but it doesn't mean we have to go back to living in caves.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

whidbey: Good.  Stay the f*ck home for once.


Ah yes...you hate Thanksgiving, eh?

Bet you're a blast at parties.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I wish we'd get snow.  But probably just another dust storm.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: Klivian: Not buying the snowmageddon predictions 8 days out, they can barely predict 24 hours out

my rule of thumb is to take the amount they are predicting and divide it by 2. i can't remember a time when it snowed more than they predicted so they are obviously adding some extra to the actually expected value.  as a result my adjusted value is often far closer to the actual amount.

that said, no matter where you live, for the first snow most people drive like they've never seen snow or ice before.


Except in Northern Virginia, where they don't drive like they've never seen snow or ice before -- they drive like they've never even heard of the concept of snow or ice.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
asciibaron
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

dothemath: asciibaron: no one is going to give up that level of comfort.

Im stockpiling ammo and teaching my women how to make cereal bowls out of human skulls.

Elon Musk and his dipshiat friends can pretend we're all gonna go live in Moon City or whatever but sh*ts gonna get real Mad Max real quick and all the bitcoins in the world wont save his nerdy ass then.


you'd be better off living on top of a plateau with good soil, seed stock, and lots and lots and lots of ammo.
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Don't care. More turkey for me.
 
handsome boy model
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The storm could also trigger heavy rainfalls along the east coast, possibly hitting New York City, Boston and Chicago on Monday and Tuesday


Just when did Chicago become an east coast city?  I missed the memo.
 
dothemath
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

asciibaron: dothemath: asciibaron: no one is going to give up that level of comfort.

Im stockpiling ammo and teaching my women how to make cereal bowls out of human skulls.

Elon Musk and his dipshiat friends can pretend we're all gonna go live in Moon City or whatever but sh*ts gonna get real Mad Max real quick and all the bitcoins in the world wont save his nerdy ass then.

you'd be better off living on top of a plateau with good soil, seed stock, and lots and lots and lots of ammo.


Ill just go with lots of ammo.
All the other stuff wiill be no problem.
 
Pedal Pedal
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

mchaboud: dothemath: Fu*k you.
Ive been praying for an excuse not to drive to Dallas next week.

Disease, injury, civil unrest, locusts. Anything.

Take the smallest, dumbest town you can think of and make it a hundred times bigger and youve got Dallas.

The excuse not to drive to Dallas is.... Dallas!


If the slogan for Dallas was "Dallas, we're glad, and sorry, you're here", I'd at least respect the honesty.


You guys would absolutely hate Oklahoma.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
goodncold:
Regenerative agriculture can actually reverse climate change over the course of a couple decades.
and Ideally yes we make some changes like not using ICE cars and perhaps stop bitcoin mining but it doesn't mean we have to go back to living in caves.

you are really not well informed.  there is no way to measure the effect of anything on a global scale, the interconnectedness of everything on the planet has had millions of years of evolution to get to now.  to think we can replace things we haven't even discovered we've lost that play a part in the balance, that's pretty arrogant and naive. 

greehouse gases are the tip of the problem.  we are ruining ecosystems for pleasure.  you want to travel to some exotic location... how are they getting food, energy, where does the urine and feces go?

this is the problem, so many have focused on ONE thing, greenhouse gases, as being THE way to fix this without looking at all of human activity and how it has ruined the natural world.
 
dothemath
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Pedal Pedal: You guys would absolutely hate Oklahoma.


Oh, we do.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

dothemath: asciibaron: dothemath: asciibaron: no one is going to give up that level of comfort.

Im stockpiling ammo and teaching my women how to make cereal bowls out of human skulls.

Elon Musk and his dipshiat friends can pretend we're all gonna go live in Moon City or whatever but sh*ts gonna get real Mad Max real quick and all the bitcoins in the world wont save his nerdy ass then.

you'd be better off living on top of a plateau with good soil, seed stock, and lots and lots and lots of ammo.

Ill just go with lots of ammo.
All the other stuff wiill be no problem.


you can't eat ammo.  you can't go to the food with no fuel.  the smart play is to become a farmer today with a massive silo of ammo.
 
dothemath
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

asciibaron: the smart play is to become a farmer


Being tied to a known location with a predictable schedule is not a good post-apocalypse life plan. You want to keep moving and eat what you shoot. Preferably with a small caliber silenced rifle like a Ruger 10/22. I can carry 8,000 rds of .22 LR in a back pack.

downrange.tvView Full Size
 
deathdidpartme
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Impact Zone.
Ohio.
It really sucks.
I'm in the middle.
 
deathdidpartme
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

dothemath: asciibaron: the smart play is to become a farmer

Being tied to a known location with a predictable schedule is not a good post-apocalypse life plan. You want to keep moving and eat what you shoot. Preferably with a small caliber silenced rifle like a Ruger 10/22. I can carry 8,000 rds of .22 LR in a back pack.

[downrange.tv image 478x269]


Two hundred dollar tax stamp back ground check fingerprints good to go.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Snow in MN, WI and MI in late November?

It's almost like palm trees in Antarctica.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

dothemath: asciibaron: the smart play is to become a farmer

Being tied to a known location with a predictable schedule is not a good post-apocalypse life plan. You want to keep moving and eat what you shoot. Preferably with a small caliber silenced rifle like a Ruger 10/22. I can carry 8,000 rds of .22 LR in a back pack.

[downrange.tv image 478x269]


you will be dead within a week.  sorry Charlie.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

asciibaron: cryinoutloud:
Good.  Fark em. What part of "we're in an existential crisis" don't people understand?

you understand there is no way to fix the planet for humans that does not involve no longer having the modern human experience.

are you going to go without heat in February or air conditioning in August? do you like food?  what about medicine?   even the poor in the US have it better than kings and queens 200 years ago.  no one is going to give up that level of comfort.


No, I don't. Prove your assertion.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

deathdidpartme: dothemath: asciibaron: the smart play is to become a farmer

Being tied to a known location with a predictable schedule is not a good post-apocalypse life plan. You want to keep moving and eat what you shoot. Preferably with a small caliber silenced rifle like a Ruger 10/22. I can carry 8,000 rds of .22 LR in a back pack.

[downrange.tv image 478x269]

Two hundred dollar tax stamp back ground check fingerprints good to go.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MPcZ_​5​uCldg
 
TrashcanMan
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Klivian: Not buying the snowmageddon predictions 8 days out, they can barely predict 24 hours out


Actually up to 3 days is pretty good.  up to 10 days is decent, but I'd not buy a sled just yet.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: i can't remember a time when it snowed more than they predicted so they are obviously adding some extra to the actually expected value.


Blizzard of '78, in New England.  Weather forecasters drastically underpredicted how much snow would fall.  In the Boston area, people treated it like a normal day and went to work, only to get trapped at work when the blizzard hit mid-day.  Disaster struck when people tried to drive home.

Since then weather forecasters predict snowmageddon any time it looks like we might get more than a dusting.  Unfortunately the other side to that is that it ends up like "the boy who cried 'Wolf!'".
 
dothemath
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

asciibaron: you will be dead within a week.


Entirely possible.
Id give myself a month.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

handsome boy model: The storm could also trigger heavy rainfalls along the east coast, possibly hitting New York City, Boston and Chicago on Monday and Tuesday


Just when did Chicago become an east coast city?  I missed the memo.


It's the Fail, so forget it, they're on a roll.
 
