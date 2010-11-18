 Skip to content
(CBC)   Pastor: God wanted those people to die at our church 'super spreader' event   (cbc.ca) divider line
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've stoped wondering why trailer park boys was filmed there
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God wants pastors to die to.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cbsnews1.cbsistatic.comView Full Size
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're in a better place now.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It's part of God's plan"

I'm pretty sure pestilence was one of the Four Horsemen. God loves it when a plan comes together.
 
geggy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pray hard, die fast.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The Christian god seems to be a major asshole.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
God has got child support to pay and aviation fuel to reimburse.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
If only Pastor Robert Smith had encouraged them to take the vaccine - it's not quite the Cure but it's close.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fun Fact:  God demands full immunization before entering Heaven.   No plague rats in my house.  Half right face, drop 'em.   There's also a mind control chip, bioluminescent, G5 transmitter and, you'll find this kinda funny, back when me and Satan were buds, he made me agree to have everyone who enters Heaven marked.   He's still my golf buddy.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
A reminder that once you can't, or won't, donate anymore, this is what the religious right think of you
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Old Testament God kills off people all the time with plagues.  This isn't your caring and sharing New Testament lib God.
 
Mouren
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The death cultists really need to figure a way out they can get to heaven themselves without bugging the rest of us, I'm getting pretty sick of being in the middle of their end times suicidal orgy.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Must be nice to be absolved of all your responsibilities.  Wreck your car while texting? God's plan. Cheat on your wife? God's plan. Your priest diddle your kids? Yep, God's plan.

God is kind of a dick.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: The Christian god seems to be a major asshole.


I'm not buying that god had anything to do with that.  It's more we can have Windows 11, but our mental health skills are still back in CP/M days where you compiled your own OS.
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I keep telling people not to trust authoritarian christian clergy, but y'all just laughed and ignored the warnings.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Christian Pastors: If you have to die, please do so AFTER you put your money in the collection baskets
 
MythDragon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Fun Fact:  God demands full immunization before entering Heaven.   No plague rats in my house.  *Half right face, drop 'em.*


I, unfortunately, understood that reference.
Many times I stood on hot asphalt in a parking lot in summer dreading the words "half right face"
 
PyroStock
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Is this a repeat of yesterday's thread linking to the exact same article because of Fark's Alzheimer's thread yesterday?
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The pastor should be brought up on charges and imprisoned.
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Get raped and murdered by a serial killer? No worries, it was God's plan.

So...why should we bother mourning or preventing any deaths?
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
In the past, I have often felt it was my duty and responsibility to warn people on religion, church, and the endless offerings they were expected to put in the collection plate every Sunday, which they dutifully did

I have often thought it was my purpose to warn people of the endless "money pits" that they were expected to feed into, and no matter how much the gave, it was never enough and were expected to give even more

But now I am older, and a bit less patient with people. We are living in the 21st Century, where you have any information or facts, quite literally a mouse click away, and yet people still choose to follow a Bronze Age religion  that continues to demand that you feed the money pit, while the preachers grow fat and rich

I used to blame the religion, and those who encourage people to quite literally empty their wallets onto the collection plates, every week

But this is hardly new. These people have been literally 'selling salvation' for centuries, and by now, we should come to expect it.

No matter how much money you feed the religious money-pit, the church is still hungry and it is never filled, and what you give, will never be enough

But like I said, we are 20 years into the 21st Century, the 'Age of Instant Information', as I have come to call it

In the past, I gave people the benefit of the doubt, and blamed the church and religious leaders for their greed

But now, I do not. There will always be idiots who will give the church their last dollar, and there will always be those who will accept it, and want more

So I no longer blame the concept of religious greed. I no longer put the blame on the backs of swindling church clergy, who continue to grow rich and pamper themselves, while others are suffering

If you are so inclined to give that preacher your money, so can gas up his jet plane or Mercedes-Benz, while you are having to live on Ramen noodles and Dollar Store crackers, that's not on him.

That's on you.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Got to separate that wheat from the chaff.
 
Lexx
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Headline is a dupe.  Also I love how clergy decide that spreading an infectious disease is just the cost of doing business.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: Get raped and murdered by a serial killer? No worries, it was God's plan.

So...why should we bother mourning or preventing any deaths?


Exactly. Got a headache, and take an aspirin? You're interfering with God's Plan!
 
Pert
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"Pastor Robert Smith says Gospel Light Baptist Church is being persecuted"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: Get raped and murdered by a serial killer? No worries, it was God's plan.

So...why should we bother mourning or preventing any deaths?


And here's a question I have for the Christians, and I am being serious and there is no snark here: If it is all 'God's Will' and if 'God's Will' is going to happen regardless, what good does praying over the matter do?
 
Robinfro
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I hope to see the day when a filthy librul snaps and decides it's God's Will to snipe these chucklefarks from a distance far enough that they can run and take out a half dozen or so before they're caught.

I'd pitch in for their lawyer fees if it's the Satanic Temple doing the defense.

Farking plague rat grifters, every last one.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Their god wants everybody to die.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Corn_Fed: Get raped and murdered by a serial killer? No worries, it was God's plan.

So...why should we bother mourning or preventing any deaths?

Exactly. Got a headache, and take an aspirin? You're interfering with God's Plan!


It hasn't been all that long since that was considered a valid opinion.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Preach it Brother, Nurgle is the One True God!
 
chawco
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Old Testament God kills off people all the time with plagues.  This isn't your caring and sharing New Testament lib God.


To be fair,.so e.of those people who died in terrible plagues were guilty of having anal sex so... at least God's got that going for him.

The killed the anal people.
 
chawco
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Weaver95: I keep telling people not to trust authoritarian christian clergy, but y'all just laughed and ignored the warnings.


Did... did we? I don't remember us doing that.
 
cleek
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
looper.comView Full Size
 
Fasces Breaker
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilistonic [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

SecondaryControl: Their god wants everybody to die.


Except zygotes.
 
Sass-O-Rev [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I lived in Cumberland County for eleven years; that particular nursing home is just up the street from my former home and I visited there every week. Many neighbours and friends lived and live in that residence. People I know in that residence have died from Covid now, and excuse me, Pastor Wanker, but yes, you and your followers are culpable.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Sky Serial Killer you don't know where he'll strike next!

Churches.. he hits churches
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

chawco: Weaver95: I keep telling people not to trust authoritarian christian clergy, but y'all just laughed and ignored the warnings.

Did... did we? I don't remember us doing that.


Yes.
The usual response to any/all criticism of christianity is to scream obscenities at the person asking questions, and accuse them of "hating Christ".
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
What gets me is that none of this is a surprise. Christianity has been toxic now for a long time. But nobody wants to actually admit it. We all just keep pretending that Christianity is somehow inherently "good" and that's just not true.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: "It's part of God's plan"

I'm pretty sure pestilence was one of the Four Horsemen. God loves it when a plan comes together.


Pastor: why did you punch me in the face?
Me: It's part of God's plan.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Actually this makes a great zombie movie.

The good reverend of an off brand church throws around god's will and finds out.

What he get is not dead victims but live zombies, sent back from the dead to fix his wagon.   And boy does his wagon get fixed.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"I followed what God wanted us to do," Smith said from the pulpit. "We had a great week of meetings ... a young lady got saved.

Three people have died in the past week

That's a win in your book?

Holy Farkballs!
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Several times throughout his 30-minute sermon, Smith said people are trying to shame his community, but he urged his parishioners to resist internalizing the feeling, saying it's Satan, "trying to drag us down."

So God wills people to die unnecessarily while Satan fully supports life-saving public health initiatives. Thanks for that, now I'm certain whose side I'm on.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Sing it with me -- jesus loves me this i know, because he wanted me to die alone and gasping for each breath until i became too exhausted to fight any longer...
 
groppet
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

TuckFrump: In the past, I have often felt it was my duty and responsibility to warn people on religion, church, and the endless offerings they were expected to put in the collection plate every Sunday, which they dutifully did

I have often thought it was my purpose to warn people of the endless "money pits" that they were expected to feed into, and no matter how much the gave, it was never enough and were expected to give even more

But now I am older, and a bit less patient with people. We are living in the 21st Century, where you have any information or facts, quite literally a mouse click away, and yet people still choose to follow a Bronze Age religion  that continues to demand that you feed the money pit, while the preachers grow fat and rich

I used to blame the religion, and those who encourage people to quite literally empty their wallets onto the collection plates, every week

But this is hardly new. These people have been literally 'selling salvation' for centuries, and by now, we should come to expect it.

No matter how much money you feed the religious money-pit, the church is still hungry and it is never filled, and what you give, will never be enough

But like I said, we are 20 years into the 21st Century, the 'Age of Instant Information', as I have come to call it

In the past, I gave people the benefit of the doubt, and blamed the church and religious leaders for their greed

But now, I do not. There will always be idiots who will give the church their last dollar, and there will always be those who will accept it, and want more

So I no longer blame the concept of religious greed. I no longer put the blame on the backs of swindling church clergy, who continue to grow rich and pamper themselves, while others are suffering

If you are so inclined to give that preacher your money, so can gas up his jet plane or Mercedes-Benz, while you are having to live on Ramen noodles and Dollar Store crackers, that's not on him.

That's on you.


Years ago I worked with a bible thumper and she went to some low rent prosperity gospel church. She was new and her car was hurting for repairs so her first check gets in after two weeks and I give it to her and mention how it will be nice to get her car fixed. She tells me "Oh no I have to give all of this to God." I about slapped her and snatched the check back and her keys so I could get it fixed. A few weeks later she left her church webpage up and on the homepage was her pastor in an expensive suit, gold rings and chains, hair done up nice and standing in front of his new H2. He was thanking Jesus for it and about what a man of God he was. Sometimes I wish I was charming enough to fleece a bunch of rubes to give me money for that.
 
JohnnyFark
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This man... is an asshole.

Please let him be touched the way his parishioners were. And soon.

/Amen
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

TuckFrump: Corn_Fed: Get raped and murdered by a serial killer? No worries, it was God's plan.

So...why should we bother mourning or preventing any deaths?

And here's a question I have for the Christians, and I am being serious and there is no snark here: If it is all 'God's Will' and if 'God's Will' is going to happen regardless, what good does praying over the matter do?


keeps the collection-plate full?

/recovered Catholic
 
