 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WHDH Boston)   Please call the cops if you see two escaped cows in Littleton, MA. Also call the cops if you have any idea where they escaped from, since no one seems to have reported any cows missing   (whdh.com) divider line
20
    More: Strange, police officers, pair of cows, Spectacle Pond roads, area of Ayer, local farmers, WHDH, LITTLETON, cows  
•       •       •

236 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Nov 2021 at 3:09 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time for steakout
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Be careful!

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're wild cows, release them back into nature!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you see them pleasuring themselves should we call it Beef Strokinoff?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They'll milk this thread, that's my beef.   Can't steer any farkers towards a serious discussion about wayward cows.  Not even on the flanks.   It would behoove us to think of the poor, delicious cows.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paging Mr. Larson, Mr. Gary Larson, to Fark please.
 
GnomePaladin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: They'll milk this thread, that's my beef.   Can't steer any farkers towards a serious discussion about wayward cows.  Not even on the flanks.   It would behoove us to think of the poor, delicious cows.


I get what you were going for, but you totally butchered that joke.
 
hackhix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Moove
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GnomePaladin: Harry Freakstorm: They'll milk this thread, that's my beef.   Can't steer any farkers towards a serious discussion about wayward cows.  Not even on the flanks.   It would behoove us to think of the poor, delicious cows.

I get what you were going for, but you totally butchered that joke.


That whole rant was udderly ridiculous, if you ask me.
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Check the area  ponds for larger-than-normal reptiles.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Code Moo?
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I ordered a hamburger for carry-out lunch today, but when I got back to my office to eat I found they forgot the patty. Maybe the cow is mine.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Good luck with that, cows. How serious are the cops up there?

gannett-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Sounds like they're on the lamb!
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
They'll come home eventually.
 
woodjf
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Roast beef anyone?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Sounds like they're on the lamb!


We're doing cow jokes here. Stay out of it if you can't come up with mutton.
 
woodjf
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: I ordered a hamburger for carry-out lunch today, but when I got back to my office to eat I found they forgot the patty. Maybe the cow is mine.


Forgot the patty. How in the ever fark do they forget about the patties? If ever I was going to drive back re-order then toss that pattieless sob right inside.
 
woodjf
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

woodjf: Prof. Frink: I ordered a hamburger for carry-out lunch today, but when I got back to my office to eat I found they forgot the patty. Maybe the cow is mine.

Forgot the patty. How in the ever fark do they forget about the patties? If ever I was going to drive back re-order then toss that pattieless sob right inside.


Oh carry out. Even better you can see the person who farked up so badly.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I don't think anything this exciting has ever happened in Littleton, MA before.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.