(Boston 25 News)   Mom with toddler rummages through her purse at Walmart checkout, and although no one is injured, everyone gets a lesson on the importance of leaving your 9mm with the safety on and no round in the chamber   (boston25news.com) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just last week I was in a Wal*Mart for the first time in what seems like years and the guy in front of me reaches to pay and a switchblade flies out. I guess it's wise to be armed at Wal-Mart. From now on I'll drive the extra mile to Target.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Just last week I was in a Wal*Mart for the first time in what seems like years and the guy in front of me reaches to pay and a switchblade flies out. I guess it's wise to be armed at Wal-Mart. From now on I'll drive the extra mile to Target.


That sounds even more like tempting fate!
 
RottenEggs [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People just get stupider every day . Call the police if you are so fearful that you need to arm your toddler .
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I misread the first word and thought the article was about a recurring Star Trek DS9 character. As I continued to read the headline, it just got surreal.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Loose is not concealed
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ffs people, use a holster if you must carry.
And if you insist on a purse carry, use a single action (hammer down) with a safety.
Or at least don't have it in there chambered.
A purse is no place for a double action with a round in the chamber. Even with a safety.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was left thinking "maybe the same space as your keys and broken condoms isn't best place for a gun" and sure enough, there's hundreds of people selling purses designed for congealed carry.
 
RowdyPants
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As if I needed another reason to avoid Walmart.
 
DeadSeriousIdeaMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: Ffs people, use a holster if you must carry.
And if you insist on a purse carry, use a single action (hammer down) with a safety.
Or at least don't have it in there chambered.
A purse is no place for a double action with a round in the chamber. Even with a safety.


And even if you purse carry - use a holster and have it fastened inside the bloody purse.  Last thing you need is to shoot yourself with your own pistol because your mascara got inside the trigger guard.

Unless you're my ex-wife:  By all means, aim for the vitals, little gun!
 
SMB2811
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RowdyPants: As if I needed another reason to avoid Walmart.


Ya ... this only happens at Walmart.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SMB2811: RowdyPants: As if I needed another reason to avoid Walmart.

Ya ... this only happens at Walmart.


No, but as a rule if you stay out of heavily wooded areas, you have less to worry about vis a vis grizzly attacks
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better still: Leave the gun at home. You're going to Walmart, not downtown Kabul.
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wildcardjack: I was left thinking "maybe the same space as your keys and broken condoms isn't best place for a gun" and sure enough, there's hundreds of people selling purses designed for congealed carry.


Key point there is "designed for concealed carry." Almost all those purses either have a dedicated pocket or tie-down points for similarly designed HOLSTERS.

If you're not going to use a holster or a pocket dedicated to holding the firearm securely (in a purse or backpack), you're not "carrying" concealed. You're transporting a firearm irresponsibly.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
None in the chamber and the safety's on?  Might as well carry a paperweight.  You think the Queen of England is gonna let you rack and roll before coming in to your house and pushing you around?
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: None in the chamber and the safety's on?  Might as well carry a paperweight.  You think the Queen of England is gonna let you rack and roll before coming in to your house and pushing you around?


By the time you're done chambering a round, that red coat will be doing his rounds in your chambers!
 
VictoryCabal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another responsible gun owner.
 
Snort
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
In MA?  Good luck getting that license back.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Probably covered it already, but if you don't carry cocked and locked there's a 0.000% chance of negligent discharge.

This isn't Tombstone or Deadwood folks, nobody is going to draw down on you in the checkout line. You can afford the extra second to draw the slide while upholstering your weapon.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Is little Susie gonna have to bust a cap in yo ass?
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Snort: In MA?  Good luck getting that license back.


Move to Texas.  Or Arizona.  Your neighbors will give you discount coupons for the target range.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Mugato: Just last week I was in a Wal*Mart for the first time in what seems like years and the guy in front of me reaches to pay and a switchblade flies out. I guess it's wise to be armed at Wal-Mart. From now on I'll drive the extra mile to Target.


Ummm...you're trying to avoid weapons and you're headed towards a Target???

:-)
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Hahaha! Poor Walmart people are funny.
 
jimjays
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I hope that it's an expensive purse she can't bear to part with. That coins, lipstick etc. are dropping out the ever-widening hole for years.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: I misread the first word and thought the article was about a recurring Star Trek DS9 character. As I continued to read the headline, it just got surreal.


He just NEVER stops talking, right? DS9 could've been just 5 seasons if they didn't include all of his dialogue, reminiscing, and diatribes.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Better still: Leave the gun at home. You're going to Walmart, not downtown Kabul.


My MIL used to travel to visit.  Would keep a gun in her purse. We found out she was bringing a gun into the house and told her "no".   Then she just kept it in the car.

Why?  incase someone tries to rape her or car jack her..since we live in Atlanta and fox news tells her the world is a warzone

/we near Atlanta, not in it
//no one would want her that way
///yet we are the 'scared snowflakes' about covid
 
Robinfro
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Gleeman: Probably covered it already, but if you don't carry cocked and locked there's a 0.000% chance of negligent discharge.

This isn't Tombstone or Deadwood folks, nobody is going to draw down on you in the checkout line. You can afford the extra second to draw the slide while upholstering your weapon.


You've never been in a Walmart in da muffugin Eaaaat siiiide, have you?

I've rolled up to my hotel in STL, unloaded my bag into my room, stepped out for a smoke (I don't smoke while driving, bc cigarette ash, one eye, 5spd, traffic), and within those 5 minutes some random-ass scraggly tweaker was checking my door handles.

Walmart can be worse.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Karen will (hopefully) lose her concealed carry permit. I'd go so far as to say Karen probably shouldn't be allowed to handle firearms without supervision.
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The gun didn't "misfire."  It was negligently discharged.  There really is no excuse for that.  As was said above, keep the weapon in a holster or otherwise secured so your bugger hooker doesn't inadvertently contact the bang switch.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Habitual Cynic: The gun didn't "misfire."  It was negligently discharged.  There really is no excuse for that.  As was said above, keep the weapon in a holster or otherwise secured so your bugger hooker doesn't inadvertently contact the bang switch.


Karen has a "bugger" hooker? Karen is really Ken and can bugger other people?

Well, I guess if Ken identifies as Karen you are correct.

/snicker
//yeah, i know what you meant
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Was it an AR-15?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Mugato: Just last week I was in a Wal*Mart for the first time in what seems like years and the guy in front of me reaches to pay and a switchblade flies out. I guess it's wise to be armed at Wal-Mart. From now on I'll drive the extra mile to Target.

That sounds even more like tempting fate!


We need a retail store called Defilade!
 
2KanZam
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Mugato: Just last week I was in a Wal*Mart for the first time in what seems like years and the guy in front of me reaches to pay and a switchblade flies out. I guess it's wise to be armed at Wal-Mart. From now on I'll drive the extra mile to Target.


I don't understand the sentiment that switchblades are scary murder machines.  They are notoriously prone to failing to deploy or breaking and you better not cut anything wet or sticky without wiping the blade and letting it dry... which all makes for a TERRIBLE choice as a weapon....oh and don't drop it in sand or dirt or you will be taking the thing apart to clean!

In fact most knives that people THINK are switchblades are actually, technically assisted opening knives, to which switchblade bans don't apply... whether single or double action (They look and operate almost identical to switchblades to the untrained eye).  Sure they are fun and satiate a desire to fidget (I own several OTFs), but a good one is gonna be in the $250 to $450 range and still not be as reliable or durable as any folder or fixed blade.  I've heard some in the rigging trades value them for the ability to open quickly with one hand in tight spaces, but for even that I'm skeptical and wouldn't trust my life to one.

It's commonly accepted that they were made illegal to import or transport over state lines (true switchblades are actually still legal to own a lot of places) due to the fear white middle class of the 50's had unfairly placed upon minorities and "their gangs"....West Side Story, anyone?
 
DeadSeriousIdeaMan
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Better still: Leave the gun at home. You're going to Walmart, not downtown Kabul.


Eh, depending on the year in question, more likely to hear gunfire in Walmart than Kabul...
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: None in the chamber and the safety's on?  Might as well carry a paperweight.  You think the Queen of England is gonna let you rack and roll before coming in to your house and pushing you around?


You think a 9mm is going to slow down the current Queen of England?
 
