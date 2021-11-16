 Skip to content
 
(USA Today)   The H3N2 flu is spreading at an unprecedented rate through the University of Michigan campus, to the point where the CDC sent a team to find out what the hell is going on. Fun fact: the 2021 flu shot covers H3N2   (usatoday.com) divider line
ModernLuddite
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A team of investigators from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be on campus this week trying to learn more about the spread of the virus and the effectiveness of this year's flu vaccine.

Oh man, it would be terrible if the flu shot wasn't any good this year.

Among those who've contracted flu at U-M this fall, 77% didn't get a flu vaccine.

Motherfarker.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bUt NatUrALiMmUnItY!!!
 
KingOfTown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not worried.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KingOfTown: I'm not worried.
[Fark user image 400x227] [View Full Size image _x_]


Same. Worried about family because I don't know if they got it or not.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MY BODY MY CHOICE! NO TO VACCINES AND MANDATES!!!
warhammer-community.comView Full Size
 
arrogantbastich [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got mine you sad little needle babies
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Me:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, you're telling me that not only is Ann Arbor a whore, she's also a plague rat?

/ I can believe it
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah go ta collerge!  Ah too smart fer da flude!

All flu shots now have Bill  Gates Mind Control chip, G5 transmitters, bioluminescence, RFID, God remover, mark of the beast maker and just a touch of Flu vaccine.
 
hershy799
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB: I was quoted in my university's student newspaper (~2008) in an article about a large flu shot clinic on campus: "I'm getting the shot because I can't afford to be sick and miss class"

/Nerd
 
wage0048
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So what you're staying is that Michigan's defense against the flu is about as effective as its defense against Ohio State?
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I would like to know the vaccine status of students.

Oh, you missed a test because you got sick from something that we have a vaccine for?  No you don't get to make up the test.  You have failed, twice.

/this semester has been brutal
 
saywhonow
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Just building up an excuse for the Ohio state game, probably. Whatever they need to do to justify khakis staying on another season
 
0MGWTFBBQ
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Luciferase is what my immune system runs on, cuz I am a godless libby lib lib. I enjoy being a supermagnet and glowing in the dark.  At least I always have great cell reception.
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The low effectiveness of the flu shot is going to really blow the minds of people who claim the Covid shot isn't effective.

They've probably been getting that shot for years without complaint though.
 
TTFK
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Me:

[Fark user image 497x485]


Covid booster at 5:15pm today!
 
TTFK
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Christian Bale: The low effectiveness of the flu shot is going to really blow the minds of people who claim the Covid shot isn't effective.

They've probably been getting that shot for years without complaint though.


I never bothered with the flu shot for most of my adult life.  I also can only remember getting really sick once during that time; 6 weeks after I quit smoking ~2007, I developed a chest infection.  Everything was so bad, it hurt to blink.

The past couple of years I've started getting it though, as much for those around me as for myself.  My MIL is immunocompromised after kicking cancer in the balls and SIL is trying to have a baby.  I can't risk getting them sick from my own laziness or vanity.
 
simkatu
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ModernLuddite: A team of investigators from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be on campus this week trying to learn more about the spread of the virus and the effectiveness of this year's flu vaccine.

Oh man, it would be terrible if the flu shot wasn't any good this year.

Among those who've contracted flu at U-M this fall, 77% didn't get a flu vaccine.

Motherfarker.


The 77% number is almost meaningless here.  If 99% of population was vaxxed and 23% of infected are vaxxed, then that means unvaxxed people have 2300% greater chance of getting infected.   If 1% of population was vaxxed and 23% of infected are vaxxed, then vaxxed people have 2300% greater chance of getting infected.

So basically we know the vaccine either makes you much more likely to get infected or much less likely to get infected or somewhere in between.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
As of Nov. 6, the state health department reported 2.01 million flu shots had been administered so far statewide, covering about 20% of the population.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
