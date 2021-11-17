 Skip to content
 
(9 News)   First use of fixed wing aircraft and night vision googles for nighttime firefighting ends in crash of air tanker in Colorado   (9news.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That looks like a VFR only plane.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The pilot told 9NEWS he was excited to "make history" with the flight Tuesday evening."

Mission accomplished...
 
atomic-age [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolandTGunner: "The pilot told 9NEWS he was excited to "make history" with the flight Tuesday evening."

Mission accomplished...


I cringed when I saw that.
 
Yaw String [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: That looks like a VFR only plane.
[Fark user image 425x566


VFR at night isn't unusual.
 
