 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Taipei Times)   Invasive cane toads found in Taiwan, as opposed to nice friendly non-invasive cane toads. "The public is urged to report suspicious-looking toads"   (taipeitimes.com) divider line
14
    More: Scary, Amphibian, poisonous cane toads, Toad, Poison, cane toads, Yang Yi-ru, Frog, Nantou County  
•       •       •

165 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Nov 2021 at 6:30 AM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Have they tried a border wall?  I think there is one in Texas they could get for a song.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Think I saw a Pooh bear shaped toad just across the sea.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Cane toads have been a pretty disastrous invasive species everywhere they've been introduced. They're right to take it seriously.
 
maxheck [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
<pulls down hat brim, hunkers down into trench coat>
 
sleze
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Do invasive cane toads sneer at you when you come out of the handicapped stall in the men's room?

"All the other stalls were taken"
Yeah right
"And just cause it's handicapped doesn't mean it's reserved for you
Sure. Buddy
"Do you really need that cane?  Julie from Accounting saw you running in the rain yesterday."
You and Julie.  Sound like a nice couple.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The Dentons, Aqua Vita | The League of Gentlemen | BBC Studios
Youtube AK3LduV4-tg
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Family Guy: Gotta Give Up the Toad (Clip) | TBS
Youtube SQEhBai711o
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Just release boa constrictors into the streets of Taipei.
 
fargin a
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I heard they are claiming refugee status and want to come to US of A.

Biden plans to put them on planes and fly them to states where he needs votes to remain dictator for another term. Nobody told him they can't vote [yet], seems to not matter.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Not as good as my favorite kind of toad
neatorama.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.