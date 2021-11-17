 Skip to content
 
(AsiaOne)   This house just wasn't selling after it was home to an unnatural death, so the property agent hired us to stay there for 24 hours to determine if it's haunted. After the break, we'll recap all of this and show some dull video of us walking around   (asiaone.com) divider line
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Man I wish I could find some cool house for cheap because it's "haunted".
 
HeadbangerSmurf [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Pretty sure we got our house cheap because the previous owners suffered a murder/suicide event in the basement four years ago.  Of course, we didn't find out until after the fact because it doesn't have to be disclosed where we live but I'm finding out that lots of people knew about it.  Not haunted which is a bonus.
 
DeadSeriousIdeaMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: Man I wish I could find some cool house for cheap because it's "haunted".


Millennials/Zoomers:  Cheap haunted house?  shiat yeah, if they're friendly they can stay, if not I can get some sage.  (Not gonna let a catholic priest know where I live, let alone into the house... )
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What an "unnatural death" might look like...  WARNING!  GRAPHIC CONTENT!!1!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was just old man McGillicutty with a projector.  "Them meddlin' kids kept me from buying the house at a bargain basement price!  As soon as I make bail, I'm squatting on this property.  You kids try and stop a gold fringed American flag!"
 
Northern
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I will certify any property free of ghosts remotely for $500. Heck, I'll even throw in a good leaf bordered certificate and an NFT of a ghost.  It practically pays for itself.
/Boo!!!
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Man I wish I could find some cool house for cheap because it's "haunted".


Me too. Superstitious people deserve to be taken advantage of.

My dad owned six properties in a retirement community.  The realtor warned me that she had to disclose the ones where someone died. I said it's a retirement community, someone died in all of them. Get over it.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

DeadSeriousIdeaMan: EvilEgg: Man I wish I could find some cool house for cheap because it's "haunted".

Millennials/Zoomers:  Cheap haunted house?  shiat yeah, if they're friendly they can stay, if not I can get some sage.  (Not gonna let a catholic priest know where I live, let alone into the house... )


Hauntings are just made up crap to make Catholic priests seem useful.

The whole occupation basically only existed for centuries, as a means of employing the dimwitted sons of the wealthy who were not bright enough to manage an estate and too weak or cowardly for the military.

Niw those people just get reality TV shows, or become DJs.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Mugato: My dad owned six properties in a retirement community. The realtor warned me that she had to disclose the ones where someone died. I said it's a retirement community, someone died in all of them. Get over it.


When I traded in my college car, a '93 Geo Metro, I had to disclose that I died a little inside everytime I drove it somewhere...
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Said couple pictured here.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
