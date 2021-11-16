 Skip to content
 
(CBS Boston)   After almost 20 years of research, doctors are beginning human trials of a vaccine for Alzheimer's. You did remember to sign up, right?   (boston.cbslocal.com) divider line
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Neat!
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Can't wait to hear why THIS one is a bad idea. What a great achievement!
 
PunGent
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's both cool and odd how much of a biotech hub Boston has become.

I now see full-size outdoor billboards advertising things like biochemical reagants and lab lease and lab setup companies.

Those wouldn't be next to the highway if there weren't enough people driving by to see them...and I know they're not aimed at ME...
 
anuran
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

mrinfoguy: Can't wait to hear why THIS one is a bad idea. What a great achievement!


If it works, dear God, I will kiss the feet of the research team. Alzheimer's is literally my worst nightmare, and I have some horrifying nightmares.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 1 minute ago  

mrinfoguy: Can't wait to hear why THIS one is a bad idea. What a great achievement!


If God didn't intend for you to deteriorate and wither into a shell and sh*t yourself often while making incoherent thoughts, He wouldn't have given us Donald Trump. It's in the Bible.  I ain't touchin no vaccine
 
