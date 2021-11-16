 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Driver of the car sustained only minor injuries? Car looks like Christine at the end of the movie   (kiro7.com) divider line
20
    More: Scary, Injury, southbound lanes, KIRO-TV, Washington, English-language films, semi-truck, Mount Vernon, Washington, Tuesday morning  
20 Comments     (+0 »)
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
A moment earlier:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Probably a Honda CRX
I've seen them take some pretty good hits and hold up really well.
Lucky dude
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
O.o How on earth could that be a minor injury wreck? Did they get out of the car and then the semi ran it over?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
John Carpenter's Christine - Final Scene
Youtube NIfqdLCTDQA
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Some bigger photos including another angle:

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


I was trying to figure out what kind of car it is but I can't tell.  I know it isn't a Mustang as it doesn't have a rear differential and has independent rear supension.  It's not a Tesla, there's an exhaust system.  It has dual exhaust which is normally a performance package, but it has steel wheels with hubcaps.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Dual exhaust can be ornamental too

Looks like the truck hit from the rear and peeled the rear end up, then came down  high centering on the roof. The rear end lifting up could account for the front end damage.
 
Dasher McHappenstance [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That person needs to go buy a lotto ticket immediately.
 
Miss Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

cretinbob: Probably a Honda CRX
I've seen them take some pretty good hits and hold up really well.
Lucky dude


According to the Seattle Times article, it's a Nissan Altima.
 
Miss5280 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Miss Stein: cretinbob: Probably a Honda CRX
I've seen them take some pretty good hits and hold up really well.
Lucky dude

According to the Seattle Times article, it's a Nissan Altima.


She was able to get out of the car on her own????? Holy crap!!
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She needs a bumper sticker - Do not fold, spindle or mutilate.

/Lucky with a capital L.
 
Kuta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DON'T TOUCH ME, shiatTER!
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Miss5280: Miss Stein: cretinbob: Probably a Honda CRX
I've seen them take some pretty good hits and hold up really well.
Lucky dude

According to the Seattle Times article, it's a Nissan Altima.

She was able to get out of the car on her own????? Holy crap!!


She must have the stature of a Smurf to have gotten out of that unassisted.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

TWX: [Fark user image image 850x637]


What's Don Jr doing there?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
gannett-cdn.comView Full Size


"[Suffered] only a bruised left eye and scratches to his arm."
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Oliphant later tweeted that the driver of the car sustained only minor injuries.

He also added that the injuries would buff right out
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Minor injuries...and soiled pants and underwear.
 
nytmare
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

TWX: Some bigger photos including another angle:

[Fark user image 850x637]
[Fark user image 850x637]

I was trying to figure out what kind of car it is but I can't tell.  I know it isn't a Mustang as it doesn't have a rear differential and has independent rear supension.  It's not a Tesla, there's an exhaust system.  It has dual exhaust which is normally a performance package, but it has steel wheels with hubcaps.


Mustangs switched to IRS for the 2015 model year. I don't know what kind of car that was either though.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I guess a shiatter came between the owner and Christine on this one.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

