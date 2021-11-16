 Skip to content
 
(FOX6Now)   It wasn't a firearm this time, but still, nice to know that adults can wander into a high school unchallenged and tase the piss out of students if they so choose   (fox6now.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Lot more to this story than TFA gives
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

vudukungfu: Lot more to this story than TFA gives


Yeah, like who TF did they arrest if it wasn't the taserer? Assuming the victim unless there's a better story somewhere.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think I found my calling.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Taste the piss? 🤔🧐😂
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Taste the piss? 🤔🧐😂


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
images.foxtv.comView Full Size

I regret that I have but one Smart to give to this comment.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Videos circulating on social media first show the fight and then the intruder using the Taser.

Care to share with the class, Fox6 News Milwaulkee?
 
NobleHam
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
What, should there be guards at every door? My High School had like at least 9 entrances, and that's just to the main building. I'm quite sure I could walk in unchallenged to this day.
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Kid just got his college paid for.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This event is not to be confused with an event 4 years ago at the same school where a student tased a teacher.
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Well, as a taxpayer, I should have *some* privileges.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

thehellisthis: This event is not to be confused with an event 4 years ago at the same school where a student tased a teacher.


...or the other event when 4 students were arrested for fighting on school grounds and made vague threats against the school on snapchat.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Why shouldn't an adult be able to walk into a high school? They're not toddlers in a daycare.
 
abiigdog
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Sounds like they deserved it, no charges necessary maybe a thank you letter.
 
BBH
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

NobleHam: What, should there be guards at every door? My High School had like at least 9 entrances, and that's just to the main building. I'm quite sure I could walk in unchallenged to this day.


All but one should be locked. The HS where I taught had more than that, all the entrances were locked. The ones that were able to be unlocked had monitored video door bells, if you did not have a key fob, you had one entrance that would be opened for you, right by the police liaison's office.
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

NobleHam: What, should there be guards at every door? My High School had like at least 9 entrances, and that's just to the main building. I'm quite sure I could walk in unchallenged to this day.


In general schools are locking the not-main doors such that you can't get in them from the outside.
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I am positive she will be charged. All the negative posts about this story are truly shocking.
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I have been told that these things don't really happen in America. It is all.. exaggerated.  It is just reported more.

Really? Seems to me that it just happens so often that the incidents just blur into one another. All that stuff is always happening someplace else, like Aurora CO, or New Jersey, even if that someplace else is less than a mile away. We have small bubbles. No malls. Few community events. Frontdoor to Car to Work to Car to Frontdoor. You could go a  long time without experiencing any of this.

If we want to avoid this ugliness entirely, we just need to submit to living in MATRIX-sized bubbles and keep our information input jacked in. We are almost there. We can avoid chaotic violence by choosing organized social and psychological violence.

/ Do you think that is AIR you are breathing, copper-top?
 
Thingster
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Anyone have the video? I'm intrigued.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

BBH: NobleHam: What, should there be guards at every door? My High School had like at least 9 entrances, and that's just to the main building. I'm quite sure I could walk in unchallenged to this day.

All but one should be locked. The HS where I taught had more than that, all the entrances were locked. The ones that were able to be unlocked had monitored video door bells, if you did not have a key fob, you had one entrance that would be opened for you, right by the police liaison's office.


They were regularly used by students to get more quickly from one part of the campus to another. Aside from that, there were three parking lots, so students arriving late or having to leave and return during the day had at least three options of entrance. Maybe in some schools locking most of the doors would work, but it seems excessive.

I don't know what the solution to violence in schools is, but I don't think turning schools into fortresses is helpful.
 
Thingster
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

NobleHam: BBH: NobleHam: What, should there be guards at every door? My High School had like at least 9 entrances, and that's just to the main building. I'm quite sure I could walk in unchallenged to this day.

All but one should be locked. The HS where I taught had more than that, all the entrances were locked. The ones that were able to be unlocked had monitored video door bells, if you did not have a key fob, you had one entrance that would be opened for you, right by the police liaison's office.

They were regularly used by students to get more quickly from one part of the campus to another. Aside from that, there were three parking lots, so students arriving late or having to leave and return during the day had at least three options of entrance. Maybe in some schools locking most of the doors would work, but it seems excessive.

I don't know what the solution to violence in schools is, but I don't think turning schools into fortresses is helpful.


There's a reason school shootings are a "white person" thing and in turn get so much media attention.

When was the last time 10 people were shot in a (insert shiatty inner city) school?

Never, because they have one entrance in with metal detectors, all doors out are alarmed, and it has been that way since 1980.

The idea of school violence being a thing and it being a "safe place" violation only entered in to white American consciousness after 1996.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Inner ring suburb problems.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
My radio station is on FARK?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
High school kids? Tased for no reason? Seems justified.

/ not serious
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"Police say the person with the Taser ran from the school, and investigators took one person into custody.  The condition of the student who was tased is not clear."

Shocked?
 
