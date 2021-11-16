 Skip to content
 
(Detroit Free Press)   Day care shut down after child attempts to help with the chores   (freep.com) divider line
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'd be willing to bet $1.20 the Big Home Appliance Monopoly has records in their legal department about how often this happens.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Without the ages of the kids, I don't know if I should be amused or horrified by this story.
 
maddan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This sounds serious!  Many kids are dry clean only!
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
twistedsifter.comView Full Size
 
Circle Girl [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

NeoCortex42: [twistedsifter.com image 569x677]


There it is!  My Google Fu is weak.  😖
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If you are a soon to be parent looking to evaluate child care centers I would suggest making multiple visits at different times of day to tour facilities of interest. Most of them are fully staffed early in the day with all the kids segregated into age appropriate groups. The thing to look out for is that later in the day once the number of kids onsite starts to decrease they all get grouped into larger groups of wider age ranges with less and less supervision as staff want to clock out and get away from all that ASAP. This is where older kids start flexing their bully muscles on the younger kids, and the younger ones will then retaliate against the their bullies without making any attempts to hide it. If you get a call that your two year old has been biting four year old kids its usually an indication that the older kids are preying on the younger ones and then acting out when retaliation occurs. Staff making minimum wage will simply write up the younger kids in that case without a second thought because they are already overwhelmed and don't have the time/resources to get to the root of the problem, and you as a parent have to take time away from work to look for a better childcare situation.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I thought for sure this was going to be a lawn mower story. Back in the 70's when I was growing up, parents would let their kids push the lawn mower as young as six years old. It's a wonder any of us still have two feet.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
she is weak...

my mom only yelled a bit when my other brother and myself put brother #3 in the gas dryer some 60 years ago.
he was only in for a few minutes when mom figured out that some little boys were not helping with the laundry.
the door was not closed as we wanted to watch him and i had figured out how to put a finger in the safety thing.
brother 3# is fine, brother #2 has passed.
 
Bob_Laublaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too soon?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heh. We always figured it would snap our necks so we didn't go in.

We would have never thought of it, but our mom told us not to do it.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember playing hide and seek with my cousins. One of them would always hide in the dryer. Never occured to us to turn it on.
 
Tater1337
‘’ 1 hour ago  
honestly, that does sound kind of fun
 
alienated
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: I thought for sure this was going to be a lawn mower story. Back in the 70's when I was growing up, parents would let their kids push the lawn mower as young as six years old. It's a wonder any of us still have two feet.


They had an assembly at school. They made the kid who lost toes hold up his bloody shoe ( it was dried , he had the accident a month before ) on his first day back . Idaho , early 70s. Why yes , it was an evangelical run "school" .
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: [twistedsifter.com image 569x677]


Well... i was looming for some sort of black and white 'man in laundromat dryer'gif , but then this came up...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Sounds like the kid was agitated, but I'm sure they'll Bounce back.
 
ToughActinProlactin [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: [twistedsifter.com image 569x677]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
invictus2 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

jtown: [lh3.googleusercontent.com image 269x512]


What are you doing step-brother?
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

alienated: Lsherm: I thought for sure this was going to be a lawn mower story. Back in the 70's when I was growing up, parents would let their kids push the lawn mower as young as six years old. It's a wonder any of us still have two feet.

They had an assembly at school. They made the kid who lost toes hold up his bloody shoe ( it was dried , he had the accident a month before ) on his first day back . Idaho , early 70s. Why yes , it was an evangelical run "school" .


You're giving too much credit to the evangelicals. It's because it was the 70's. Ever have a car of a co-student who died in a car accident parked on school grounds? That happened ALL THE TIME. It happened once at my school, but it was smaller because it was a Catholic school. It happened damn near monthly at the larger public schools nearby. We used to drive around and take pictures of the bloodstains on the seats.

I'm not sure we learned the right lessons because we were young and thought we'd live forever, but for whatever the faults of teaching kids like that, each crashed car still sticks in my head 40 years later. Sometimes shock is a good teaching tool, because I just gave a nephew a car based on the number of airbags it has.
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Well, do you want astronauts or don't you, America?

Just consider this early job training and charge extra for it.

Space camp?
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Skyfrog
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"According to the report, the woman never told the child's parents or LARA about the incident, and then proceeded to lie about it during the investigation process."

So maybe the kids just made all of that up, including "my back hurt"?

/or worse, some retaliation by the moms for charging them for being late or something
//nurseries should always have cameras set up EVERYWHERE
///for their protection
 
Salmon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: If you are a soon to be parent looking to evaluate child care centers I would suggest making multiple visits at different times of day to tour facilities of interest. Most of them are fully staffed early in the day with all the kids segregated into age appropriate groups. The thing to look out for is that later in the day once the number of kids onsite starts to decrease they all get grouped into larger groups of wider age ranges with less and less supervision as staff want to clock out and get away from all that ASAP. This is where older kids start flexing their bully muscles on the younger kids, and the younger ones will then retaliate against the their bullies without making any attempts to hide it. If you get a call that your two year old has been biting four year old kids its usually an indication that the older kids are preying on the younger ones and then acting out when retaliation occurs. Staff making minimum wage will simply write up the younger kids in that case without a second thought because they are already overwhelmed and don't have the time/resources to get to the root of the problem, and you as a parent have to take time away from work to look for a better childcare situation.


some of the biters are just hungry.
 
ghostfacekillahrabbit
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
the woman brought the child, described only as a Minor Household Member 1 (MHM 1), to the hospital on Aug. 4 because she was "stressed out" because MHM 1 had put another child in the clothes dryer and turned it on.

So she didn't take the kid that was in the dryer to the hospital, but she took the kid who put her in there? WTF?
 
bababa
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It sounds like the child who put the other child in the dryer was the daycare provider's kid. The mother had had enough, so took him or her to the hospital (to be given up?). The child admitted doing it.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Violations include, but are not limited to:

Lack of appropriate care and supervision
Household member's suitability and conduciveness to the welfare of children

Failure to provide truthful and accurate information to the department during an investigation

Failure to provide an adequate supply of dryer sheets and wrinkle releaser.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Most dryers will pop open if you put shoes in them
 
Loris [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ghostfacekillahrabbit: the woman brought the child, described only as a Minor Household Member 1 (MHM 1), to the hospital on Aug. 4 because she was "stressed out" because MHM 1 had put another child in the clothes dryer and turned it on.

So she didn't take the kid that was in the dryer to the hospital, but she took the kid who put her in there? WTF?


Sounds like that kid lives there.  "Household Member"
 
