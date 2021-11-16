 Skip to content
 
(Vice)   Isn't there a law that if they deliver something that you didn't order, you get to keep it?   (vice.com)
23
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Why didn't he just have it towed as if it were any other asshole that parked in his driveway?
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Post it on Ebay.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Lou said, it looks like the van has an airflow problem that's putting it into a restricted driving mode that reduces its horsepower. "It's a lemon," Lou said.


When life gives you lemon, Lou, get lemon aid.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Billy Liar: Why didn't he just have it towed as if it were any other asshole that parked in his driveway?


Curiosity it would seem.

"I also just kind of want to see what happens," Lou said. "How long is it gonna take them to figure out that they have a delivery truck that's just sitting somewhere?"
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Badmoodman: Lou said, it looks like the van has an airflow problem that's putting it into a restricted driving mode that reduces its horsepower. "It's a lemon," Lou said.

When life gives you lemon, Lou, get lemon aid.


When life gives you lemon, Lou, get lemon aid.

i1.theportalwiki.netView Full Size

Has a thing or two to say about lemons.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
nydailynews.comView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Captain Lou Albano's Steady Descent Into Madness
Youtube R0ELWKOkiW8
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Badmoodman: Lou said, it looks like the van has an airflow problem that's putting it into a restricted driving mode that reduces its horsepower. "It's a lemon," Lou said.

When life gives you lemon, Lou, get lemon aid.


When life gives you lemon, Lou, get lemon aid.


The van only has 400 miles on it. Since that problem could be something as simple as a piece of saran wrap left on from the factory to protect the intake or air filter, I'd see if it was an easy fix. Then I'd go on as many free road trips as I could before they finally showed up to claim it.

Alternatively, I don't know how much land this guy has but I was always looking for places to dump cut grass. He could have a portable compost enclosure just sitting there.
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Lsherm: Badmoodman: Lou said, it looks like the van has an airflow problem that's putting it into a restricted driving mode that reduces its horsepower. "It's a lemon," Lou said.


When life gives you lemon, Lou, get lemon aid.

The van only has 400 miles on it. Since that problem could be something as simple as a piece of saran wrap left on from the factory to protect the intake or air filter, I'd see if it was an easy fix. Then I'd go on as many free road trips as I could before they finally showed up to claim it.

Alternatively, I don't know how much land this guy has but I was always looking for places to dump cut grass. He could have a portable compost enclosure just sitting there.


I don't think it would be "free" trips if you've seen the price of gas lately.

But going on a road trip where you just smash the truck up sideswiping jersey barriers, backing into cement walls and/or driving it into a pond could be fun.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: Badmoodman: Lou said, it looks like the van has an airflow problem that's putting it into a restricted driving mode that reduces its horsepower. "It's a lemon," Lou said.


When life gives you lemon, Lou, get lemon aid.

The van only has 400 miles on it. Since that problem could be something as simple as a piece of saran wrap left on from the factory to protect the intake or air filter, I'd see if it was an easy fix. Then I'd go on as many free road trips as I could before they finally showed up to claim it.

Alternatively, I don't know how much land this guy has but I was always looking for places to dump cut grass. He could have a portable compost enclosure just sitting there.


I've seen more than one video of a mechanic pulling a still wrapped air filter from a vehicle someone had problems with.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaylectricity: But going on a road trip where you just smash the truck up sideswiping jersey barriers, backing into cement walls and/or driving it into a pond could be fun.


You and me, we're on the same wavelength. He's effectively got a free for all pass because the company hasn't claimed it. He could leave it 1,000 miles away and profess ignorance about the condition or how it got there.
 
zedster [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It's a sort of reverse dollyman

https://www.autoblog.com/2008/06/20/da​s-boot-one-mans-crusade-against-injust​ice/
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Paint FREE CANDY on the side and watch it get towed away.
 
My Klezmer Metal Cover Band
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

jaylectricity: I don't think it would be "free" trips if you've seen the price of gas lately.

But going on a road trip where you just smash the truck up sideswiping jersey barriers, backing into cement walls and/or driving it into a pond could be fun.


When life gives you lemon, Lou, get lemon aid.

The van only has 400 miles on it. Since that problem could be something as simple as a piece of saran wrap left on from the factory to protect the intake or air filter, I'd see if it was an easy fix. Then I'd go on as many free road trips as I could before they finally showed up to claim it.

Alternatively, I don't know how much land this guy has but I was always looking for places to dump cut grass. He could have a portable compost enclosure just sitting there.

I don't think it would be "free" trips if you've seen the price of gas lately.

But going on a road trip where you just smash the truck up sideswiping jersey barriers, backing into cement walls and/or driving it into a pond could be fun.


CLARKSON!!!
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
He should decorate the van to look like Jeff Bezos' space rocket, and then put a picture of Captain Kirk on the driver side window.
 
Murflette [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Billy Liar: Why didn't he just have it towed as if it were any other asshole that parked in his driveway?

Curiosity it would seem.

"I also just kind of want to see what happens," Lou said. "How long is it gonna take them to figure out that they have a delivery truck that's just sitting somewhere?"


"They" dont. Amazon dont know or care. Its not their property or their problem. Its likely titled to the 3rd party delivery company

I say he run the plates or find the registration and then bill the company for vehicle storage
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If i had to guess , Amazon checked and the van is wholly owned by one of their contractors and they are not liable in anyway shape or form.  So if i am correct Amazon doesn't give a shiat hence they said to call the cops to get it towed.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Guy sounds like an idiot.

"Eventually Amazon told Lou to call the authorities and have it towed. "That's a terrible solution," Lou said. "I'm not going to have the vehicle towed. Amazon should be able to figure this out. So now it's an act of defiance. I did not follow Amazon's instructions to just call the cops and have it towed.""

Either roll it out onto the street or have it towed.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Murflette: aleister_greynight: Billy Liar: Why didn't he just have it towed as if it were any other asshole that parked in his driveway?

Curiosity it would seem.

"I also just kind of want to see what happens," Lou said. "How long is it gonna take them to figure out that they have a delivery truck that's just sitting somewhere?"

"They" dont. Amazon dont know or care. Its not their property or their problem. Its likely titled to the 3rd party delivery company

I say he run the plates or find the registration and then bill the company for vehicle storage


The next question is whether Amazon might find out that a bunch of undelivered packages are on this truck.
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Lou said, it looks like the van has an airflow problem that's putting it into a restricted driving mode that reduces its horsepower. "It's a lemon," Lou said.

When life gives you lemon, Lou, get lemon aid.


When life gives you lemon, Lou, get lemon aid.


When life gives you a lemon, be creative. Make orange juice!
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 minute ago  
You don't want to call the cops and get it towed out of your hair, yet that is literally the only solution. The only stalemate is with yourself.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ less than a minute ago  
You don't wanna touch it or move it around. I remember this story in this American life podcast where cops had put out a bait car in front of a couples house and after 6 days of being there the dude tried to move it and was thrown in jail. Well that was a bait car but the rest of his story is horrifying. He lost his job, had a criminal record and had all kinds of fked up things happen in his life.

Bottom line: Don't touch stuff which doesn't belong to you. Especially vehicles.

https://www.thisamericanlife.org/394/​t​ranscript
 
jclaggett
‘’ less than a minute ago  

cyberspacedout: The next question is whether Amazon might find out that a bunch of undelivered packages are on this truck.

Curiosity it would seem.

"I also just kind of want to see what happens," Lou said. "How long is it gonna take them to figure out that they have a delivery truck that's just sitting somewhere?"

"They" dont. Amazon dont know or care. Its not their property or their problem. Its likely titled to the 3rd party delivery company

I say he run the plates or find the registration and then bill the company for vehicle storage

The next question is whether Amazon might find out that a bunch of undelivered packages are on this truck.


I know how out of fashion reading articles is...but that's literally discussed in the article.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.