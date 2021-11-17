 Skip to content
 
(SoraNews24)   Only 30 percent of Japanese drivers stop for pedestrians at crosswalks, which would explain the dramatic rise of Japanese citizens reincarnating into magical fantasy worlds to fight demon lords   (soranews24.com) divider line
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm not sure how many of these are isekai but some of them are probably.

TRUCK-KUN STRIKES!!! | ANIME MOMENTS
Youtube NtKr6WNIHAU
 
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had no idea truck-kun was a thing, but I thank this thread for enlightening me.
 
princhester
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Weird for such a generally law abiding nation.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

andrewagill: I'm not sure how many of these are isekai but some of them are probably.

[YouTube video: TRUCK-KUN STRIKES!!! | ANIME MOMENTS]


Well, I'll certainly never look at an Isuzu NPR the sane way.

Especially since 20 something years ago I watched one destroy a car that was road raging.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The pedestrian looked like Woody Allen.  How could I resist?
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Crosswalks were invented by the weak to ensnare the powerful.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Not every country has the same traffic laws that the US does

For example in Mexico, cars and not pedestrians have the right of way
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

princhester: Weird for such a generally law abiding nation.


Lol. Stereotypes are stereotypes.  Cultures that tend to be known as "rule followers" want to know exactly what the rules are so they can exploit the weaknesses in the system.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Thank to this thread, I know know what my next license plate is gonna be.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

TuckFrump: Not every country has the same traffic laws that the US does

For example in Mexico, cars and not pedestrians have the right of way


What about in Russia?

Right of way has cars and pedestrians?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: princhester: Weird for such a generally law abiding nation.

Lol. Stereotypes are stereotypes.  Cultures that tend to be known as "rule followers" want to know exactly what the rules are so they can exploit the weaknesses in the system.


Speaking of stereotypes.....

Fark user imageView Full Size


*Ducks*
 
JaqenHGhar
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: BafflerMeal: princhester: Weird for such a generally law abiding nation.

Lol. Stereotypes are stereotypes.  Cultures that tend to be known as "rule followers" want to know exactly what the rules are so they can exploit the weaknesses in the system.

Speaking of stereotypes.....

[Fark user image image 425x566]

*Ducks*


Duck sauce pls
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I wonder how "at crosswalks" is defined. Different judgment calls regarding which pedestrians are trying to use a crosswalk, and which are just near one, could potentially make a substantial difference to the stats.
 
