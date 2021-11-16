 Skip to content
 
(ABC7 New York)   Um, uh, uh, we found them in the trash. Yeah, that's it, found them in the trash   (abc7ny.com) divider line
12
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
City officials are investigating whether there was any payment for the cards.

I might possibly understand people intentionally skipping the vaccine if it cost money, but SPENDING money to skip it makes absolutely no sense. Hell, I might understand it if it was still ten months ago and you're looking at a sample size of less than 100,000 people, but we're well over a billion delivered doses and the world isn't falling apart. You know what DOES have a good track record of killing people? Covid.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

[Fark user image 425x355]


That's farking BRILLIANT!
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The workers were among the municipal employees required to have at least one dose of the vaccine by November 1, and 87% of the department's roughly 10,000 employees are either fully or partially vaccinated.

No, they say they are vaccinated.  As you have just learned, there is a difference.
 
Aussie_As [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
While not sticking up for these arseclowns for a second, it tells us a lot about the world we live in where they can get themselves suspended without pay for this crap while Aaron Rodgers gets paid a farking fortune for the same shiat.
 
Madaynun
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

gotta pay so i'm not 5G man.
 
Vern
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The laugh from the RN that gave me my second vaccination back in April will forever stick with me.

RN: "Well, there are some people that are afraid of the consequences of getting vaccinated."

Me: "Well, we know the consequences of COVID."

And the dry laugh from a woman who was tired of fighting this virus for the last year came out. I hope it relieved some of her stress. She seemed like an extremely sweet, caring person, who got into nursing for all the right reasons. I could tell she had been nursing for a long time, and I felt so bad that she had to deal with this situation.

I can't imagine what that was like for her. Or any of the people trying to save lives. I don't know her name, but to any healthcare personnel on Fark, take care of yourselves. Your work is so immensely appreciated, and necessary. Thank you so damn much for putting up with as much as you have.
 
KB202
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

And NY sanitation workers got to see overflowing ERs and refrigerated trucks full of bodies. They were still working when covid peaked. How are they more concerned about the vaccine, after living through that?
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

gotta pay so i'm not 5G man.


Do they not realize that if the vaccine made them magnetic or 5G, they could get together a class action lawsuit for millions? Take the vaccine; it's a win/win!
 
MetaDeth
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Aussie_As: While not sticking up for these arseclowns for a second, it tells us a lot about the world we live in where they can get themselves suspended without pay for this crap while Aaron Rodgers gets paid a farking fortune for the same shiat.


Who?
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

It takes about three years for it to kick in for the mass killings. Maybe two. I can't keep track of everything from them.

/arm kinda sore from yesterdays booster
//I'll live
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
imageproxy.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
