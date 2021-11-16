 Skip to content
(SFGate)   Please don't lick the walls   (sfgate.com)
10
    More: Strange, San Francisco, Mark McCloud, Albert Hofmann, Art, longtime proprietor of the Institute of Illegal Images, blotter art, Grateful Dead, Controlled Substances Act  
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Heh.

Ten years ago, work did a major asbestos awareness campaign, but it was pretty dumb as the guy that was tasked with leading the initiative couldn't even pronounce the word asbestos, calling it 'abestos' every time.

Joking among my coworkers and I, we somehow started out with canaries in coal mines and ended up with monkeys licking the walls, and if the monkey fell over dead it meant the wall was hot.  We found this picture and had printed it and hung it on the wall in our work area:

i.pinimg.comView Full Size


And even though that was two teams since that have used that space, everyone has kept the picture on the wall.  It's just bizarre enough that everyone likes it.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Only animated in your mind.
 
Stile4aly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
but... the snozzberries taste like snozzberries!
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Lick the windows. Lick the walls. Lick the sweat dripping off my balls.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
*tiny fist*
 
Koldbern
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/at least it wasn't another lead paint story...
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Always lick the handrails at an airport when you arrive.  And make sure it's a domestic outgoing direction of handrail. You'll get a good sense of the food right away., and know whether you can trust a local's opinion on the best places to eat.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Stile4aly: [Fark user image image 498x270]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
But the windows are ok, right?

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
