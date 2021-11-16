 Skip to content
 
(WTAE)   Las Vegas to Maine in 4 days is the new land speed distance for a Nevada roadrunner. Meep Meep   (wtae.com) divider line
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's a good thing they specified "Nevada".  I've seen roadrunners while passing through the original Las Vegas.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The Avian Haven got a call from the driver after he arrived at a Westbrook storage facility at the end of his four-day journey from Las Vegas.

Best bird rescue operation name evar. Also, this was a greater roadrunner? So there is a lesser?
 
Koldbern
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jclaggett
‘’ less than a minute ago  

berylman: The Avian Haven got a call from the driver after he arrived at a Westbrook storage facility at the end of his four-day journey from Las Vegas.

Best bird rescue operation name evar. Also, this was a greater roadrunner? So there is a lesser?


Lessers long since lost out to Wile E Coyote's 3rd cousin (twice removed)
 
