(Some Guy)   Supply chain issues caused by (spins wheel) Pirates. Huh, I had money on Ninjas   (theworldnews.net) divider line
17
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well that also explains global warming.
It must be true!

churchoftheflyingspaghettimonsteraustralia.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That has got to be the best pirate I've ever seen
Youtube NnWAwzaE2aw
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Noticing it rules out ninjas, duh.
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And I had all my money on stupid assholes.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The next Bond movie is just going to be him beating the shiat out of impoverished men in outboard fishing boats for two and a half hours.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Headline says pirates, entire article is about smugglers. They're not the same thing!
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chawco
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
When ninjas cut your supply chain, you only notice its been cut whennits to late,.and you certainly don't knownits ninjas.

In fact, the most ninja thing to do is make it seem like it was done by their most ancient enermy...

Pirates.....
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
To quote the author of a Trump administration history:  "We the People Are the Problem."
 
Russ1642
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
No rail access to Port of Vancouver. That might have a teeny bit of an impact.

https://vancouversun.com/business/loc​a​l-business/flood-damage-cuts-all-rail-​access-to-canadas-largest-port-of-vanc​ouver
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

Pirates? That's a stretch.
 
mrparks
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm blaming _____(pop culture reference, streaming TV series).
 
Trocadero
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Headline says pirates, entire article is about smugglers. They're not the same thing!


Nadie_AZ: [Fark user image 700x467]


Took my reply...
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This guy? Christ...what an...
Not gonna say it. Hedging my bets.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lytbeir [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I thought the whole problem with the supply chain was the butterfly effect continuing from the toilet paper thing from last year.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So we have no actual idea?
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

waxbeans: So we have no actual idea?


It's like an invisible hand is showing a little
 
