(NBC San Diego)   Small-town California water project took 70 years to complete, still didn't win anything at the science fair   (nbcsandiego.com) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well it involves a dispute with a military base I am frankly surprised this got done at all.
 
zbtop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I recall Fallbrook being hills and orchards bisected by I-15 with that just kinda...stopped, both in time and size, right about 1980.
 
zbtop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zbtop: I recall Fallbrook being hills and orchards bisected by I-15 with that just kinda...stopped, both in time and size, right about 1980.


Goddammit Fark needs an edit button.

"Bisected by I-15 with a *population* that just kinda stopped"
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The military and water. Yeah, heard that one.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just in time for the river to dry up from climate change.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are 2 kinds of rivers

The flooding kind
And the dried up kind.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It will be dry in a decade
 
guinsu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlgaeRancher: Well it involves a dispute with a military base I am frankly surprised this got done at all.


Yeah Vieques fought for years. Talk about colonialism.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Ah, the salty banks of the Santa Margarita...
 
Maynotlast
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
My hometown!!  Frankly I'm surprised the Santa Margarita has enough water running through it to put out a campfire let alone feed a town.  I also love Fallbrook's corrupt water board mentality.  "We can now provide 50% of the water to town... which means customers' bills won't be going up as fast as usual."  (Not going down by 50%... just not going up AS FAST!)  LOL.  Criminals.  Also agree that now this is in place the whole thing will be a dried up rock quarry in 2025 instead of 2035.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Welcome to water rights in the West
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

