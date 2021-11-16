 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Meanwhile in Australia, a speed trap camera caught a truck doing 80 MPH with someone lying down on the hood drinking a beer (w/pics)   (twitter.com) divider line
24
Original
1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Picklehead
1 hour ago  
I that a block over his hand because he's flipping the bird?

Live fast and die young I guess, but flying off the hood, more than likely you won't make a good-looking corpse.
 
Badmoodman
1 hour ago  
Photos, not a video.

Thanks, 9NewsPerth.
 
aleister_greynight
1 hour ago  
Somehow still less dangerous than living in Australia.
 
VelcroFez
1 hour ago  
They have the plate number but they still need the public's help?
 
Nah'mean
54 minutes ago  
Meh... Simpson's did it.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash
52 minutes ago  
They obviously need to invite over some of those arab kids that like to get up on two wheels and pull the tires off.
 
NateAsbestos
49 minutes ago  

VelcroFez: They have the plate number but they still need the public's help?


I thought the same!

Maybe the registered address is in the still uncharted parts of Australia. Or the DMV clerk/attorney general is on a walkabout.
 
hugram
32 minutes ago  
This is madness.  I'm calling the prime minister to complain.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rnatalie
28 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
kmgenesis23
16 minutes ago  
Well, if I ever encountered one of those mega spiders, I would probably give up on life and do something like this too.
 
stoli n coke
13 minutes ago  
The Prime Minister has been made aware of the situation.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR
13 minutes ago  

rnatalie: [i.imgflip.com image 500x500]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
12 minutes ago  
Sooo, what's the problem? Did the guy on the hood prevent the camera from identifying the driver and now they can't send out a ticket?
 
Gordon Bennett
11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo
9 minutes ago  
2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Myk-House of El
9 minutes ago  
So when England was shipping off undesirables to their colonies, why did Australia get the criminals and the North America get the religious extremists?
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
Australia got first pick.
 
Spartapuss
9 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
KangTheMad
9 minutes ago  
What a great way to kill your friend.
 
Chevello
9 minutes ago  
He was perfectly safe from drop bears and giant venomous spiders, so I say let him ride.
 
Earthworm Jim Jones
7 minutes ago  
A!1a1a1a11a1a
 
KingBiefWhistle
6 minutes ago  

Picklehead: I that a block over his hand because he's flipping the bird?

Live fast and die young I guess, but flying off the hood, more than likely you won't make a good-looking corpse.


I got thrown off a hood and the car was only doing like >5MPH in a parking lot. If this dude lived I give him props

/managed to barely miss the curb, rolled on my hands/arms, if I get wrist issues in another 15 years I'll know why
//not my smartest/proudest moment
 
Earthworm Jim Jones
1 minute ago  

Earthworm Jim Jones: A!1a1a1a11a1a


Oops.  Must have pocket posted.
 
Mikey1969
less than a minute ago  

Badmoodman: Photos, not a video.

Thanks, 9NewsPerth.


I, that's what you get from traffic cameras, not sure why you're just now noticing that.
 
