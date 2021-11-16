 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Globe and Mail)   Avast ye beach pirates, 105 of the 109 containers from the Zim Kingston are still missing off the Washington and British Columbia coasts   (theglobeandmail.com) divider line
13
    More: Followup, United States Coast Guard, Ship, Coast guard, Canadian Coast Guard, Her Majesty's Coastguard, Coast guards, huge ship, ship's captain  
•       •       •

466 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Nov 2021 at 9:36 PM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yarrr!

Short short?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The bad news is that they are all full of feet.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
R
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
At this point they're buried under all the patio furniture that blew off the balconies in Yaletown.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Rotting, burned and storm-tossed cargo is the title of my direct to DVD Lou Diamond Phillips movie
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Which is worse for the environment?

A) The lost containers.

B) The return escort consisting of two tugs, the Atlantic Raven, a U.S. Coast Guard ship, a marine mammal watch boat, and an environmental monitoring vessel* as it makes way to Seattle, Oakland, or San Pedro.**

Ship @ 20 knots/hour = 2,625 gallons

*as listed in the article
**it is to be unloaded in the US
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Gir wants his tacos!
 
ansius
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
containers floating in the water?

DOOM!

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Mr.Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Shhh.....my grow ops are doing great.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Still waiting on my Garfield phone

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Didn't know the voot cruiser could haul that much cargo.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Oneiros
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Let this whole thing be yet another reason why we don't let Gir be the loadmaster

Invader Zim - To make room for the tuna
Youtube Q5hoLN3sH0Q
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.