(CBC)   Will the one country in North America without stupid super spreading pastors please stand up? Not so fast, Canada   (cbc.ca) divider line
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"God's Plan".

Two words that make me want to hurt the one who says it.   I experienced a tremendous loss nearly three decades ago.   Someone had the farking temerity to say it was all part of God's Plan.  I told them that the next time god wants something from me, he can send a farking fax (it was 30 years ago).
 
FreakyBunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: "God's Plan".

Two words that make me want to hurt the one who says it.   I experienced a tremendous loss nearly three decades ago.   Someone had the farking temerity to say it was all part of God's Plan.  I told them that the next time god wants something from me, he can send a farking fax (it was 30 years ago).


Or "God needed another angel", or "God wants us to learn from this", or some other farking drivel.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"God's plan" is his way of taking no responsibility for his actions.
What an asshole, three people died but one girl is "saved". I'm sure that is quite comforting for the families of the people who died to satisfy this guy's ego.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Breaking news: I'm getting a broadcast from God himself. He wants my to wear steel-toe boots and squarely kick him in the taint AND balls.

Sounds as good an excuse, uh, legitimately held belief as any.
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

