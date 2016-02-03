 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Supreme executive power derives from a mandate of the masses, not some farcical Saharan ceremony   (aljazeera.com) divider line
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Don Jr., 2032
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How is the hell was he not executed? Ohhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh.... I guess he has all the passwords to the bank accounts.

You know there is over $100,000,000,000 floating around out there from old Mummyman...

Maybe... who knows what happened to it all. Looking at Libya, they sure as f*ck didn't get a penny of it.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The international community has pushed for parliamentary and presidential elections as key elements of the UN-backed process to bring peace and stability to a country mired in chaos since the removal of Muammar Gaddafi.

So the US and France orchestrate the overthrow of Gaddafi and the result is slave trading in the open markets and this article has the balls to suggest that his son's election would return the nation to the previous era?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
aljazeera.comView Full Size

"Say, is this the Jedi Council meeting?? Sh*t, I thought they said banquet room A at the Mos Eisley La Quinta"
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not gonna lie, if your dad was the leader of a country and was literally torn apart during a violent revolution, it might not be a good idea to run for public office yourself.

NGL, from what I've seen, this guy should simply count himself lucky he also didn't have his neck stretched for him as well and go somewhere to spend his money in peace.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: The international community has pushed for parliamentary and presidential elections as key elements of the UN-backed process to bring peace and stability to a country mired in chaos since the removal of Muammar Gaddafi.

So the US and France orchestrate the overthrow of Gaddafi and the result is slave trading in the open markets and this article has the balls to suggest that his son's election would return the nation to the previous era?


You're going to defend the guy who mowed down everyone who protested against him until a civil war erupted?
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
static01.nyt.comView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Muammar is merely pinging for the fjords
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Supreme executive power derives from a mandate of the masses, not some farcical Saharan ceremony

I thought some watery tart just threw a sword at you...
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: The international community has pushed for parliamentary and presidential elections as key elements of the UN-backed process to bring peace and stability to a country mired in chaos since the removal of Muammar Gaddafi.

So the US and France orchestrate the overthrow of Gaddafi and the result is slave trading in the open markets and this article has the balls to suggest that his son's election would return the nation to the previous era?


They do - because it would.  Don't assume that one evil makes anything that seems to oppose it good, or even better.  At all.  This guy is NOT anyone you want running anything, anywhere, ever.  The only difference would be the slave trading would be in job lots, with a bigger cut to the state, and somewhat better hidden
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nope, sorry Subby, that's not how that Black Sabbath song goes
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet the generals are polishing their mirror sunglasses as we speak.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: Nadie_AZ: The international community has pushed for parliamentary and presidential elections as key elements of the UN-backed process to bring peace and stability to a country mired in chaos since the removal of Muammar Gaddafi.

So the US and France orchestrate the overthrow of Gaddafi and the result is slave trading in the open markets and this article has the balls to suggest that his son's election would return the nation to the previous era?

You're going to defend the guy who mowed down everyone who protested against him until a civil war erupted?


I'm not defending the guy, I know nothing more than what the article printed. I am, however, openly saying that the previous era was better than their current situation. Libya was one of the wealthiest nations in Africa and now it is reduced to ruble. Thanks to the US and France.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: UltimaCS: Nadie_AZ: The international community has pushed for parliamentary and presidential elections as key elements of the UN-backed process to bring peace and stability to a country mired in chaos since the removal of Muammar Gaddafi.

So the US and France orchestrate the overthrow of Gaddafi and the result is slave trading in the open markets and this article has the balls to suggest that his son's election would return the nation to the previous era?

You're going to defend the guy who mowed down everyone who protested against him until a civil war erupted?

I'm not defending the guy, I know nothing more than what the article printed. I am, however, openly saying that the previous era was better than their current situation. Libya was one of the wealthiest nations in Africa and now it is reduced to ruble. Thanks to the US and France.


Those Russian mercs aren't doing them any favors.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Moistened Bint 2024!
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Maker_of_Roads: Not gonna lie, if your dad was the leader of a country and was literally torn apart during a violent revolution, it might not be a good idea to run for public office yourself.


narodnaskupstinars.netView Full Size

Izazov prihvaćen, comrade.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Nadie_AZ: The international community has pushed for parliamentary and presidential elections as key elements of the UN-backed process to bring peace and stability to a country mired in chaos since the removal of Muammar Gaddafi.

So the US and France orchestrate the overthrow of Gaddafi and the result is slave trading in the open markets and this article has the balls to suggest that his son's election would return the nation to the previous era?

You're going to defend the guy who mowed down everyone who protested against him until a civil war erupted?


Defend?  Naw.  Question the long term strategic consequences of "regime change"?  YYYYYEP.

You can also easily draw a direct line from the fall of Saddam Hussein to the rise of Daesh.  Turns out having the most powerful political regime in the region being the religious minority was actually more of a cooling force than a source of friction.

Was he a terrible guy?  Yes.  Is there any defending him as either a man or a leader?  No.  Did catching him and throwing him to an angry mob advance the American agenda or improve the American position?  HARD no.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: Nadie_AZ: UltimaCS: Nadie_AZ: The international community has pushed for parliamentary and presidential elections as key elements of the UN-backed process to bring peace and stability to a country mired in chaos since the removal of Muammar Gaddafi.

So the US and France orchestrate the overthrow of Gaddafi and the result is slave trading in the open markets and this article has the balls to suggest that his son's election would return the nation to the previous era?

You're going to defend the guy who mowed down everyone who protested against him until a civil war erupted?

I'm not defending the guy, I know nothing more than what the article printed. I am, however, openly saying that the previous era was better than their current situation. Libya was one of the wealthiest nations in Africa and now it is reduced to ruble. Thanks to the US and France.

Those Russian mercs aren't doing them any favors.


Maybe. Maybe not. Russia didn't throw their nation into chaos and destroy it.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
HAHA the USA is a catalyst for aristocracy in the 21st century, making 20th century (outdated, defunct) celebrities' children into political leaders! The stupid fat farks.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: You're going to defend the guy who mowed down everyone who protested against him until a civil war erupted?


Are you not familiar with Nadie? Basically guaranteed to side with the planet's shiattiest dictators whenever they're in conflict with any combination of Europe, the U.S., Canada, or Australia.

Nadie_AZ: UltimaCS: Nadie_AZ: The international community has pushed for parliamentary and presidential elections as key elements of the UN-backed process to bring peace and stability to a country mired in chaos since the removal of Muammar Gaddafi.

So the US and France orchestrate the overthrow of Gaddafi and the result is slave trading in the open markets and this article has the balls to suggest that his son's election would return the nation to the previous era?

You're going to defend the guy who mowed down everyone who protested against him until a civil war erupted?

I'm not defending the guy, I know nothing


You could've stopped there.

Nadie_AZ: Thanks to the US and France.


You misspelled "the UN Security Council, the National Liberation Army, National Transitional Council, Anti-Gaddafi tribes, Qatar, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Denmark, France, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Turkey, the UK, the US, Jordan, Sweden, and the UAE."

Go figure, Nadie has a terrible understanding of a geopolitical situation, and as always, falls back on "AMERICA BAD!1!"
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
NewportBarGuy:

Maybe... who knows what happened to it all. Looking at Libya, they sure as f*ck didn't get a penny of it.

So, you just say random things to appear smart?
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: UltimaCS: You're going to defend the guy who mowed down everyone who protested against him until a civil war erupted?

Are you not familiar with Nadie? Basically guaranteed to side with the planet's shiattiest dictators whenever they're in conflict with any combination of Europe, the U.S., Canada, or Australia.

Nadie_AZ: UltimaCS: Nadie_AZ: The international community has pushed for parliamentary and presidential elections as key elements of the UN-backed process to bring peace and stability to a country mired in chaos since the removal of Muammar Gaddafi.

So the US and France orchestrate the overthrow of Gaddafi and the result is slave trading in the open markets and this article has the balls to suggest that his son's election would return the nation to the previous era?

You're going to defend the guy who mowed down everyone who protested against him until a civil war erupted?

I'm not defending the guy, I know nothing

You could've stopped there.

Nadie_AZ: Thanks to the US and France.

You misspelled "the UN Security Council, the National Liberation Army, National Transitional Council, Anti-Gaddafi tribes, Qatar, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Denmark, France, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Turkey, the UK, the US, Jordan, Sweden, and the UAE."

Go figure, Nadie has a terrible understanding of a geopolitical situation, and as always, falls back on "AMERICA BAD!1!"


Best part? I'm happy to admit I am wrong. You are right. Love those coalitions of the willing.

"Clinton has repeatedly defended the Libya military intervention as U.S. "smart power at its best.""

https://www.washingtonpost.com/sf/nat​i​onal/2016/02/03/a-tough-call-on-libya-​that-still-haunts/
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So that Arabic spring didnt work out so well for the common folk
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Best part? I'm happy to admit I am wrong. You are right. Love those coalitions of the willing.

"Clinton has repeatedly defended the Libya military intervention as U.S. "smart power at its best.""

https://www.washingtonpost.com/sf/nati​onal/2016/02/03/a-tough-call-on-libya-​that-still-haunts/


Cheer up - think about how much Moscow learned from that experience, that it was able to put to use in Syria, against a West that was more reluctant to get involved in defense of humanity.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Nadie_AZ: Best part? I'm happy to admit I am wrong. You are right. Love those coalitions of the willing.

"Clinton has repeatedly defended the Libya military intervention as U.S. "smart power at its best.""

https://www.washingtonpost.com/sf/nati​onal/2016/02/03/a-tough-call-on-libya-​that-still-haunts/

Cheer up - think about how much Moscow learned from that experience, that it was able to put to use in Syria, against a West that was more reluctant to get involved in defense of humanity.


That's probably true. And it is nothing to be cheerful about. I have long wondered if my friends from Syria had family that got caught in that meat grinder.
 
KingOfTown
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
