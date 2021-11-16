 Skip to content
(CNN)   Of course there should have never been the need to combine the words "mega" and "spider", but tell that to Australia   (cnn.com) divider line
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Of course there should have never been the need to combine the words 'mega' and 'spider'"

Ahem.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obligatory:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shryke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: Obligatory:

[Fark user image image 425x266]


I have to warn you, yon use that flamethrower on the spider, you're just going to make it angrier.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would say, nuke Australia, but clearly it's already been done.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't that the English translation of "Shelob"?
 
Galileo's Daughter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is packers won the Super Bowl?
 
Tater1337
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Nicknamed "Megaspider," the arachnid measures 8 centimeters (about 3 inches) foot to foot, "


3 inches?

(takes out tape measure)


y'all a bunch of pussies
 
joepennerlives
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The way my jittery mind works, I read the beast's dimensions (a body 1.9" and leg span about 3") and knew it was only about the size of a well-fed wolf spider.  I knew it.  But reading "bite through a man's fingernail" and "Australia", the imagination takes over and in my mind's eye I keep seeing a hairy creature capable of herding cattle, and then eating them.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tater1337: "Nicknamed "Megaspider," the arachnid measures 8 centimeters (about 3 inches) foot to foot, "


3 inches?

(takes out tape measure)


y'all a bunch of pussies


Fine....then you hold it.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Yeah i don't want to drive any further west at this point because i don't want to get closer to Australia. Never mind i'm in the midwest and there is the pacific ocean too. This is close enough.
 
ToughActinProlactin [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Tater1337: "Nicknamed "Megaspider," the arachnid measures 8 centimeters (about 3 inches) foot to foot, "


3 inches?

(takes out tape measure)


y'all a bunch of pussies


Yeah, this one I found in a tree in Florida was bigger than that, and its big brother up farther could definitely eat birds.

But those weren't venomous to humans though.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wantingout
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
not to be confused with the US MAGAspider.
 
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

ToughActinProlactin: Tater1337: "Nicknamed "Megaspider," the arachnid measures 8 centimeters (about 3 inches) foot to foot, "


3 inches?

(takes out tape measure)


y'all a bunch of pussies

Yeah, this one I found in a tree in Florida was bigger than that, and its big brother up farther could definitely eat birds.

But those weren't venomous to humans though.

[Fark user image image 710x1500]


Banana spiders? That always make their nests between trees on hikes ?
 
ToughActinProlactin [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

WDFark think for a second: ToughActinProlactin: Tater1337: "Nicknamed "Megaspider," the arachnid measures 8 centimeters (about 3 inches) foot to foot, "


3 inches?

(takes out tape measure)


y'all a bunch of pussies

Yeah, this one I found in a tree in Florida was bigger than that, and its big brother up farther could definitely eat birds.

But those weren't venomous to humans though.

[Fark user image image 710x1500]

Banana spiders? That always make their nests between trees on hikes ?


Yeah, or another closely related orb-weaver. This one was big, the one up high a little larger was massive. It was fun watching my girlfriend insist we ditch our campsite and go get an airbnb.
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Tater1337: "Nicknamed "Megaspider," the arachnid measures 8 centimeters (about 3 inches) foot to foot, "


3 inches?

(takes out tape measure)


y'all a bunch of pussies

Fine....then you hold it.


I would totally catch that spider, give it a name, and let it hang out in my living room windows and eat bugs because the resident jumping spider that was living there appears to be gone.

/the guest room has a spider named Caligula.
//my workspace has a spider named Elagalbalus.
///giant spider would totally be a Nero.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Snaptastic: The_Sponge: Tater1337: "Nicknamed "Megaspider," the arachnid measures 8 centimeters (about 3 inches) foot to foot, "


3 inches?

(takes out tape measure)


y'all a bunch of pussies

Fine....then you hold it.

I would totally catch that spider, give it a name, and let it hang out in my living room windows and eat bugs because the resident jumping spider that was living there appears to be gone.

/the guest room has a spider named Caligula.
//my workspace has a spider named Elagalbalus.
///giant spider would totally be a Nero.


It's all good until it decides to hang out in one of your shoes.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

WDFark think for a second: ToughActinProlactin: Tater1337: "Nicknamed "Megaspider," the arachnid measures 8 centimeters (about 3 inches) foot to foot, "


3 inches?

(takes out tape measure)


y'all a bunch of pussies

Yeah, this one I found in a tree in Florida was bigger than that, and its big brother up farther could definitely eat birds.

But those weren't venomous to humans though.

[Fark user image image 710x1500]

Banana spiders? That always make their nests between trees on hikes ?


I didn't know spiders hiked.

/also, why do they want the donor to come forward? To scorch the land he found it on? Worries he might have a breeding program?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shryke
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

WDFark think for a second: ToughActinProlactin: Tater1337: "Nicknamed "Megaspider," the arachnid measures 8 centimeters (about 3 inches) foot to foot, "


3 inches?

(takes out tape measure)


y'all a bunch of pussies

Yeah, this one I found in a tree in Florida was bigger than that, and its big brother up farther could definitely eat birds.

But those weren't venomous to humans though.

[Fark user image image 710x1500]

Banana spiders? That always make their nests between trees on hikes ?


It's actually an orb spider. The females get huge, and they live in huge webs.

Banana spiders are from South America and are aggressive f-ers.

The specie in the article is hugely aggressive and deadly  venomous. And they smoke cigarettes without filters.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: I would say, nuke Australia, but clearly it's already been done.


Now we have a new problem.

Radioactive mega spiders.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Venomous spiders are proof that God doesn't really love us after all. (Well, that and lightning.) It's all propaganda.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Huck And Molly Ziegler: Venomous spiders are proof that God doesn't really love us after all. (Well, that and lightning.) It's all propaganda.


The world makes a whole lot more sense if you toss out the idea of a loving god creating everything and replace him with a drunk asshole who did it on a dare.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

th.bing.comView Full Size

Goliath Birdeater.
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ZMugg: [Fark user image image 640x358]
[th.bing.com image 850x705]
Goliath Birdeater.


Top pic is shopped. Can see a vertical line near the thumb where the floor texture changes, more zoomed in for the spider half.
 
