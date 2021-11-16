 Skip to content
(PennLive)   Food you can't take through a TSA checkpoint: cranberry sauce, gravy, canned fruits and vegetables, and pumpkin spice anything   (pennlive.com) divider line
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
UNLESS you have a well-trained Prison Wallet. Another slice of Pumpkin Pie, grandma?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think canned fruit is okay. HOWEVER I think article is referring to homemade canned stuff.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And we're all so much safer!  Totally worth it.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the plus side,
The leftover feast at the luggage carousel is going to be *epic*....

//or, at least the leftover feast in the TSA locker room...
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: UNLESS you have a well-trained Prison Wallet. Another slice of Pumpkin Pie, grandma?


feral prison wallet is a great band name
 
maniacbastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bourbon Barrel Aged bullshiat is the dude-bros version of pumpkin spice, they are just as bad as white chicks that dress like Han Solo in the fall and gobble up every damn thing pumpkin spice.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, so much for my pickled anthrax... ( ._.)
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ahhh...it's anything with 'liquid' like in a can. But can't you still bring in a fruit cup for a toddler?
I know peanut butter was out.....unless you get the stuff in the tube and put it in your ziplock.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2020 Thanksgiving MRE by Steve1989 Review

Problem solved.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maniacbastard: Bourbon Barrel Aged bullshiat is the dude-bros version of pumpkin spice, they are just as bad as white chicks that dress like Han Solo in the fall and gobble up every damn thing pumpkin spice.


data.whicdn.comView Full Size


Is this a thing?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone who eats canned pumpkin pie probably is a terrorist.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cucumbers wrapped in foil?

Spinal Tap - Derek Smalls Airport Security
Youtube dAargSCXQaQ
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maniacbastard: dress like Han Solo in the fall


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
maniacbastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

guestguy: Is this a thing?


yuppers, it used to be anyhoo.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My daughter is squarely within the pumpkin spice demographic. I asked her if it would be okay for me to try a pumpkin spice beverage. She said she thought it would be okay as long as I did so in a respectful and non-appropriative manner. I shouldn't drink it while wearing Uggs, for example. Photographing and posting to Instagram would be out of bounds.
 
kokomo61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This was just a couple years after 9/11. We were flying to my BIL's house up in CT as a family, and my wife handed me a bag as we were going through security. I didn't think anything of it, but as I went through the metal detector, I saw the belt stop...and as I stepped through, heard, "Is this your bag?" I said, 'uh, yeah', not realizing what was actually inside.

As we stepped to the side, they started unzipping the bag...and I could see them start to unwrap a bunch of aluminum foil, on a package about the size of a human head, as I'm thinking "WTF?" Evidently, my wife decided to buy a honey-baked ham, wrap it in aluminum foil, and take it through security, thinking it wasn't going to be an issue.

Once the TSA folks had a good chuckle at my expense, they let me re-wrap the ham, zip up the bag, and head on toward the plane. When we got seated, I said to my wife, "You know, they DO sell ham in Connecticut, right?"
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, disallowing pumpkin spice is a bad thing?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
You can bring a whole haggis in from Scotland.

However...just don't declare it as a food item, but rather a cultural artifact.
 
buster_v
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Your gravy isn't that good, Evelyn!
 
woodjf
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
How about these capsules full of boiled ground 🦌 antlers I use for flight sickness?
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

maniacbastard: guestguy: Is this a thing?

yuppers, it used to be anyhoo.

[Fark user image 640x640]


mrmopar5287 shot first!
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: UNLESS you have a well-trained Prison Wallet. Another slice of Pumpkin Pie, grandma?


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Durian's not on the list?

Oh, wait... it's probably on the hazardous materials list.
 
Milk D
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
But what if it's emotional support gravy?
 
eyeq360 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

guestguy: Well, so much for my pickled anthrax... ( ._.)


The green bean polonium casserole is probably OK, assuming you don't mix Semtex with your fried onion topping.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Well, with that attitude you can't bring them through.
 
guestguy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: maniacbastard: dress like Han Solo in the fall

[i.pinimg.com image 850x656]


maniacbastard: guestguy: Is this a thing?

yuppers, it used to be anyhoo.

[Fark user image 640x640]


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
eyeq360 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

BretMavrik: Durian's not on the list?

Oh, wait... it's probably on the hazardous materials list.


Cans of surstromming are safe to put on planes, but the pressure changes cause the cans to bulge and turn spherical. But they haven't exploded yet.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

guestguy: Well, so much for my pickled anthrax... ( ._.)


What about anthrax pickles?
 
I-K-Rumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
My oldest son absolutely loves my cherry cheese cake. He was home from college in south Korea for a visit and was trying to figure out how to get a cherry cheese cake back to Korea. So I made 3 of them. (this is one of the 3). The other 2 I froze solid and right before he left we opened his big check on bag and  I placed each cheese cake in a double zip lock bags and then we wrapped them up in clothing and towels he had brought. 18 hours later he is in his apt in Korea, opens the bag and they were still frozen and in perfect shape.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Ivermectin ok right?

How about 5G?
 
bughunter
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

I-K-Rumba: [Fark user image image 850x637]My oldest son absolutely loves my cherry cheese cake. He was home from college in south Korea for a visit and was trying to figure out how to get a cherry cheese cake back to Korea. So I made 3 of them. (this is one of the 3). The other 2 I froze solid and right before he left we opened his big check on bag and  I placed each cheese cake in a double zip lock bags and then we wrapped them up in clothing and towels he had brought. 18 hours later he is in his apt in Korea, opens the bag and they were still frozen and in perfect shape.


I can testify that one of my Nonna's 30lb frozen lasagnas will travel quite nicely in checked luggage from Boston to LAX.

/even with a transfer in Chicago
//just don't try it with individual portions
 
