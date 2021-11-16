 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Someone has some explaining to do   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
24
    More: Awkward  
Pershing123 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh good grief
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
assets.dnainfo.com
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gesz. Would it be so bad to date men who didnt go to college?
 
darkeyes
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
If only Jerry Springer was still a thing.
 
kinkkerbelle
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
What the fark did I just read.  Damn it subby!
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm sure tiny neck-specific birth defects are genetic like that.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The husband and his best guy-friend were sword-fighting, as one does, which got a little out-of-hand. Then he banged his wife and without wiping off his wang from the previous activity. It could happen to anyone.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Sounds like a fantastic idea.  They are best friends and they can raise the kids together while I ... leave the country.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user image


I think I see a couple of reasons why he may have slept with her bestie.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

kinkkerbelle: What the fark did I just read.  Damn it subby!


9.cdn.ekm.net

'I'm very familiar with [the hereditary defect] because my older son has it - it's an extra piece of cartilage that grows out of the side of his neck,' she explained on the video streaming app.
'I was changing her daughter and I noticed that she had what we call the Bowling bumps, and several of his other children have it as well, so I knew exactly that that baby was my husbands.'
 
freetomato
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I am disappointed that there is no picture of the neck defect.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I find it amusing they blurred the babby's face to protect its identity.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image image 634x470]

I think I see a couple of reasons why he may have slept with her bestie.


Good times. Good mamories. But I can never go back.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
What a Bowling Bump may look like.

Fark user image
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
How much explanation do you need?  How babby is formed is not exactly complicated.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
He has four with his wife and one with her 'bestie'?  He even stands near a woman and if the timing is right, BAM! pregnant.

At least he didn't get her 'beastie,' pregnant; looks like she would whine nonstop until a French bulldog or other little yap-yap dog was provided.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
She was just taking one for the team. What are friends for?
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Next on the Maury Povich Show
 
ansius
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
To be fair, this is exactly the sort of story the Daily Mail should be running. This is their lane.
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Fireproof: I'm sure tiny neck-specific birth defects are genetic like that.


Well, unless it's a set of vestigial gills.
 
bumblefuss
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image image 634x470]

I think I see a couple of reasons why he may have slept with her bestie.


I don't. They're both beautiful. Seriously, wtf is wrong with some people?
 
Oneiros
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"She says she was there 'every step of the way' during the pregnancy and birth,"

I would've thought she would've noticed the threesome happening, and not needed to wait for the child to be born, then
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Coulda been worse

Fark user image
 
