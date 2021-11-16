 Skip to content
 
(Jalopnik)   Renderings for proposed $350 million private jet include sun deck, showcase garage, disco version of Kirk Cameron's birthday party   (jalopnik.com) divider line
Bajtaur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes... because your 500,000 lb Max takeoff weight jet is going to be able to land somewhere that you would want to sit on a sun deck. Not to mention the 9000ft take off distance.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bajtaur: Yes... because your 500,000 lb Max takeoff weight jet is going to be able to land somewhere that you would want to sit on a sun deck. Not to mention the 9000ft take off distance.


World Airport Stats - Number of Runways larger than 10,000 ft per Country (al-nasir.com)
 
Bajtaur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: Bajtaur: Yes... because your 500,000 lb Max takeoff weight jet is going to be able to land somewhere that you would want to sit on a sun deck. Not to mention the 9000ft take off distance.

World Airport Stats - Number of Runways larger than 10,000 ft per Country (al-nasir.com)


Right, and how many of those are nice quiet picturesque airports where you would want to sit out on your sundeck?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is such a disappointment. I see absolutely nowhere on that jet where my collection of tiny giraffes can amuse themselves.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
They said I was crazy for adding a sun deck to an airplane, but look at me now that I can soak up all these sweet rays on the way to LA.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Bajtaur: Yes... because your 500,000 lb Max takeoff weight jet is going to be able to land somewhere that you would want to sit on a sun deck. Not to mention the 9000ft take off distance.



Who the ever loving FARK want's outdoor seating on airport tarmac?!?!?!?!
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'll take this private jet thanks
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
FTA: "The demand for private jets is so blazing hot that buyers have eaten upthe market of young used ones."

Eew.  Are we not doing "phrasing" anymore?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Can you use the sun deck in flight?
I bet you'd get a nice breeze.
 
dothemath
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

$700 (American)
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lee in Texas
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I gotta get one of those. Minus the sun deck, of course. That's just silly. I want a Lamborghini Miura in the garage or the deal is off.
 
Mindlock
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
According to the layout, I get to shell out more than a third of a billion dollars to have the shiatter four feet and a flimsy door away from where I sleep.
 
Pedal Pedal
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: FTA: "The demand for private jets is so blazing hot that buyers have eaten upthe market of young used ones."

Eew.  Are we not doing "phrasing" anymore?


Are we not guillotining anymore?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
eaten up the market of young used ones

The young unused ones seem like they would be preferable anyway.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Mindlock: According to the layout, I get to shell out more than a third of a billion dollars to have the shiatter four feet and a flimsy door away from where I sleep.


That is different from your current accommodations?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Bajtaur: Yes... because your 500,000 lb Max takeoff weight jet is going to be able to land somewhere that you would want to sit on a sun deck. Not to mention the 9000ft take off distance.


Do you think someone is buying this jet to really use those features. It's more of a hey I got this jet with a disco and a balcony. Now let's go on my yacht and chill.

/I am auto picturing Bezos.
 
shamen123
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Bajtaur: GardenWeasel: Bajtaur: Yes... because your 500,000 lb Max takeoff weight jet is going to be able to land somewhere that you would want to sit on a sun deck. Not to mention the 9000ft take off distance.

World Airport Stats - Number of Runways larger than 10,000 ft per Country (al-nasir.com)

Right, and how many of those are nice quiet picturesque airports where you would want to sit out on your sundeck?


Pretty much the only one that would work is the start of 23 at FNC ..  But then you are parked in the turnaround spot.
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Bajtaur: Yes... because your 500,000 lb Max takeoff weight jet is going to be able to land somewhere that you would want to sit on a sun deck. Not to mention the 9000ft take off distance.


Maybe they want to catch some rays during the flight too.
 
Mindlock
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Uzzah: Mindlock: According to the layout, I get to shell out more than a third of a billion dollars to have the shiatter four feet and a flimsy door away from where I sleep.

That is different from your current accommodations?


Yeah, by a few feet.

Also didn't spend a third of a billion dollars on them either.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Bajtaur: GardenWeasel: Bajtaur: Yes... because your 500,000 lb Max takeoff weight jet is going to be able to land somewhere that you would want to sit on a sun deck. Not to mention the 9000ft take off distance.

World Airport Stats - Number of Runways larger than 10,000 ft per Country (al-nasir.com)

Right, and how many of those are nice quiet picturesque airports where you would want to sit out on your sundeck?


Im going to assume at least one. Billionaires are crazy, but somewhere had to look like a good idea to someone.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
WC Field's going after drink that has fallen overboard from the plane sundeck.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Now, the key word here is "Concept".

As in, this is a rendering that will never get made. Its only purpose is to generate a bit of press to keep lufthansa stock prices higher.
 
robodog
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Bajtaur: GardenWeasel: Bajtaur: Yes... because your 500,000 lb Max takeoff weight jet is going to be able to land somewhere that you would want to sit on a sun deck. Not to mention the 9000ft take off distance.

World Airport Stats - Number of Runways larger than 10,000 ft per Country (al-nasir.com)

Right, and how many of those are nice quiet picturesque airports where you would want to sit out on your sundeck?


Jackson Hole springs to mind, like 4 commercial flights a day plus a few private jets taking off, incredible views, and during the long summer days quite pleasant. I'm sure there are plenty more spots like that around the world where a billionaire might choose to go.
 
DORMAMU
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Bajtaur: GardenWeasel: Bajtaur: Yes... because your 500,000 lb Max takeoff weight jet is going to be able to land somewhere that you would want to sit on a sun deck. Not to mention the 9000ft take off distance.

World Airport Stats - Number of Runways larger than 10,000 ft per Country (al-nasir.com)

Right, and how many of those are nice quiet picturesque airports where you would want to sit out on your sundeck?

Im going to assume at least one. Billionaires are crazy, but somewhere had to look like a good idea to someone.


It wasn't meant to be practical.. If this thing ever gets built as is gets built as if if if F, It will be for the sole purpose of bragging rights

My plane has a sun deck
 
Bajtaur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mindlock: According to the layout, I get to shell out more than a third of a billion dollars to have the shiatter four feet and a flimsy door away from where I sleep.


That is the strangest spelling of "en suite bathroom" I've ever seen.
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
As usual, Farkers think small. This is an effect of wishing socialist limits on others.

You get this jet, and go somewhere your friend has a runway on private land. Also, a bunch of runways is easier than a bunch of houses.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I usually fly business or first class, but this is baller.

Honestly, if I had the money, I'd totally get a Boeing Business Jet.

https://www.boeing.com/commercial/bbj/​#/orders-and-deliveries

Nothing like your own 787 Dreamliner or 777 or 747.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drxym
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I can think of nothing better than walking out onto my veranda in the morning to take in the views, noise and smell offered by some random airport.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

MrHormel: [Fark user image image 425x550]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sandbar67 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I love to sit out on my sun deck here on the tarmac at La Guardia Airport and look at the lovely tenement buildings and smell the delicious jet fuel fumes
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

DORMAMU: AppleOptionEsc: Bajtaur: GardenWeasel: Bajtaur: Yes... because your 500,000 lb Max takeoff weight jet is going to be able to land somewhere that you would want to sit on a sun deck. Not to mention the 9000ft take off distance.

World Airport Stats - Number of Runways larger than 10,000 ft per Country (al-nasir.com)

Right, and how many of those are nice quiet picturesque airports where you would want to sit out on your sundeck?

Im going to assume at least one. Billionaires are crazy, but somewhere had to look like a good idea to someone.

It wasn't meant to be practical.. If this thing ever gets built as is gets built as if if if F, It will be for the sole purpose of bragging rights

My plane has a sun deck


Yep. It's like gold on food; all it is is a way to flaunt wealth. Because the wealthy have no idea what to actually do with all their money, they just want to have it (and more).

Of course, they COULD seriously help out the poor, or improve society in general, but then they wouldn't be as special as they are now, when the gap between 'haves' and 'have-nots' is so massive.
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

robodog: Bajtaur: GardenWeasel: Bajtaur: Yes... because your 500,000 lb Max takeoff weight jet is going to be able to land somewhere that you would want to sit on a sun deck. Not to mention the 9000ft take off distance.

World Airport Stats - Number of Runways larger than 10,000 ft per Country (al-nasir.com)

Right, and how many of those are nice quiet picturesque airports where you would want to sit out on your sundeck?

Jackson Hole springs to mind, like 4 commercial flights a day plus a few private jets taking off, incredible views, and during the long summer days quite pleasant. I'm sure there are plenty more spots like that around the world where a billionaire might choose to go.


Nope, runway too short.
 
dothemath
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Billionaires should not exist.

If you make 100 million dollars they should give you a trophy that says "I WON AT CAPITALISM" and the government should get the rest.
 
BenjaminGrimm [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Bajtaur: Yes... because your 500,000 lb Max takeoff weight jet is going to be able to land somewhere that you would want to sit on a sun deck. Not to mention the 9000ft take off distance.

World Airport Stats - Number of Runways larger than 10,000 ft per Country (al-nasir.com)


The US has 4 times as many of these runways as the 2nd ranked country.

The second ranked country is Iran.
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

LordJiro: DORMAMU: AppleOptionEsc: Bajtaur: GardenWeasel: Bajtaur: Yes... because your 500,000 lb Max takeoff weight jet is going to be able to land somewhere that you would want to sit on a sun deck. Not to mention the 9000ft take off distance.

World Airport Stats - Number of Runways larger than 10,000 ft per Country (al-nasir.com)

Right, and how many of those are nice quiet picturesque airports where you would want to sit out on your sundeck?

Im going to assume at least one. Billionaires are crazy, but somewhere had to look like a good idea to someone.

It wasn't meant to be practical.. If this thing ever gets built as is gets built as if if if F, It will be for the sole purpose of bragging rights

My plane has a sun deck

Yep. It's like gold on food; all it is is a way to flaunt wealth. Because the wealthy have no idea what to actually do with all their money, they just want to have it (and more).

Of course, they COULD seriously help out the poor, or improve society in general, but then they wouldn't be as special as they are now, when the gap between 'haves' and 'have-nots' is so massive.


They do. An airplane like that will create jobs for thousands on every level of income.
 
Bajtaur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

robodog: Jackson Hole springs to mind, like 4 commercial flights a day plus a few private jets taking off, incredible views, and during the long summer days quite pleasant. I'm sure there are plenty more spots like that around the world where a billionaire might choose to go.


Only a 6,300 ft runway though, and at that altitude I'm betting that the base takeoff distance of 9,000 ft wouldn't remotely cut it (Denver's long runway is 16,000 ft for a good reason). While runway weight limits generally aren't published, there is no way it is rated for anything close to an A330
 
mochunk [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So the disco plays Farbrausch demos on the ceiling?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Lufthansa has built approximately zero planes. Just say it's an Airbus so we can all laugh
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

yuthinasia: Lufthansa has built approximately zero planes. Just say it's an Airbus so we can all laugh


https://www.lufthansa-technik.com/cabi​n-modification
 
Cormee
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Bajtaur: Yes... because your 500,000 lb Max takeoff weight jet is going to be able to land somewhere that you would want to sit on a sun deck. Not to mention the 9000ft take off distance.


Well duh! You use the sun deck when it's flying
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I think it's time
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
My most luxurious airplane experience:

First class on Emirates from Dubai to SFO.

/Even enjoyed a shower beer.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

dothemath: Billionaires should not exist.

If you make 100 million dollars they should give you a trophy that says "I WON AT CAPITALISM" and the government should get the rest.


Oh yeah, let's take the people who develop things and throw them out once the company gets going, replace them with skinless bureaucrats who can run the company into the ground. Dot's pretzels? Oops, that company was suddenly worth $1.2 billion, time to oust the starter because she earned 12 times what you said she should be able to get. fark you.
 
Bajtaur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Bajtaur: GardenWeasel: Bajtaur: Yes... because your 500,000 lb Max takeoff weight jet is going to be able to land somewhere that you would want to sit on a sun deck. Not to mention the 9000ft take off distance.

World Airport Stats - Number of Runways larger than 10,000 ft per Country (al-nasir.com)

Right, and how many of those are nice quiet picturesque airports where you would want to sit out on your sundeck?

Im going to assume at least one. Billionaires are crazy, but somewhere had to look like a good idea to someone.


Very true. I did run across this a while back while flight planning. https://skyvector.com/airport/3MI2/So​u​th-Fox-Island-Airport 5500ft private airport with a suspiciously nice runway on a remote island. Looked into what was going on and it is a 'vacation rental' for 250,000 a week. http://www.bptransportation.com​/index_​mich1.html
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Bajtaur: GardenWeasel: Bajtaur: Yes... because your 500,000 lb Max takeoff weight jet is going to be able to land somewhere that you would want to sit on a sun deck. Not to mention the 9000ft take off distance.

World Airport Stats - Number of Runways larger than 10,000 ft per Country (al-nasir.com)

Right, and how many of those are nice quiet picturesque airports where you would want to sit out on your sundeck?


I hear Jalalabad is nice this time of year
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Cormee: Bajtaur: Yes... because your 500,000 lb Max takeoff weight jet is going to be able to land somewhere that you would want to sit on a sun deck. Not to mention the 9000ft take off distance.

Well duh! You use the sun deck when it's flying


They only do that on Polish airplanes.
 
robodog
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Bajtaur: robodog: Jackson Hole springs to mind, like 4 commercial flights a day plus a few private jets taking off, incredible views, and during the long summer days quite pleasant. I'm sure there are plenty more spots like that around the world where a billionaire might choose to go.

Only a 6,300 ft runway though, and at that altitude I'm betting that the base takeoff distance of 9,000 ft wouldn't remotely cut it (Denver's long runway is 16,000 ft for a good reason). While runway weight limits generally aren't published, there is no way it is rated for anything close to an A330


I have no idea how much weight a private jet like this shaves versus a standard model full of people and cargo but it's got to be significant. Either way my point was there are places that handle fairly large jets that would still be nice to visit and even hang out at the airport. It might have to "only" be an A321 or similar instead of an A330 but you can probably still fit the patio option on one of the standard length instead of stretched frames, it just might have to go where the rear loading door normally goes for galley service instead of right behind the cockpit on the 'driver' side.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 minute ago  

wildcardjack: dothemath: Billionaires should not exist.

If you make 100 million dollars they should give you a trophy that says "I WON AT CAPITALISM" and the government should get the rest.

Oh yeah, let's take the people who develop things and throw them out once the company gets going, replace them with skinless bureaucrats who can run the company into the ground. Dot's pretzels? Oops, that company was suddenly worth $1.2 billion, time to oust the starter because she earned 12 times what you said she should be able to get. fark you.


I was wondering whose uterus would implode first.

Congrats.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Lame.  No rooftop hot tub.
 
