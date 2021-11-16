 Skip to content
(Engadget)   I'm sorry, I can't hear you over the sound of my physical media still working   (engadget.com) divider line
mochunk [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Funny, I was binging a podcast all day and not a stoppage.

Not very practical to bring a record player to the shop, too dusty.

I do have probably 100 tapes handy though.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Heh, watching the commercial social media systems break while the fediverse just hums along like it's any random Tuesday is so satisfying.  Almost like services like that are something that should be self-hostable and distributed in the first place or something.
 
mjbok
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

mochunk: Funny, I was binging a podcast all day and not a stoppage.

Not very practical to bring a record player to the shop, too dusty.

I do have probably 100 tapes handy though.


I download all podcasts while on wifi.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Tell me about it subby
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Oh...... so that's what that scratching sound is.
 
R0AHN
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If we're talking a rack of 15K SAS drives at max read throughout? Oh yeah, ain't hearing a thing over that alone.

/Say again?
//Oh you meant the actual music
 
Uzzah
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Never underestimate the uptime of a station wagon full of floppies.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Tell me about it subby
[i.pinimg.com image 667x424]


Yup. I'm still jamming out on one of these
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Uzzah: Never underestimate the uptime of a station wagon full of floppies.


CTAM backups.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Early CDs weren't coated properly, so they've already soured and in some cases turned clear. But even the best made consumer CDs and DVDs have a lifespan of 25-35 years. The only way to preserve something is to keep lossless copying it around to new formats.
 
guestguy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Who needs physical media when you can make your own music...

*brrt*
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Tell me about it subby
[i.pinimg.com image 667x424]


You tell 'em, MythDr

*CH-CHUNK*

agon!
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Early CDs weren't coated properly, so they've already soured and in some cases turned clear. But even the best made consumer CDs and DVDs have a lifespan of 25-35 years. The only way to preserve something is to keep lossless copying it around to new formats.


Gold Voyager records.
 
xalres
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Slightly off-topic but I rummaged through my old Case Logic full of software and found my old Grand Theft Auto (III, VC and SA) CDs that I thought I'd tossed years ago. Think I'll rip the images and play em again since the definitive edition is hot garbage and they took down the old versions.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

R0AHN: If we're talking a rack of 15K SAS drives at max read throughout? Oh yeah, ain't hearing a thing over that alone.

/Say again?
//Oh you meant the actual music


Never met a quiet server.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
When I moved 6 months ago, I donated my blu ray player to Goodwill because I stream everything (like everyone else in the world).

But there are some real annoyances with streaming, especially TV and movies. Certain episodes disappearing, compression artifacts in 4k streaming, etc.

I'm actually thinking of getting a new disc player. There are certain movies that streaming just doesn't do justice.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's all physical media, Subby.  Just because it's in the cloud doesn't mean it's not stored on physical media.  It's just not *your* physical media.
 
Thingster
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If you can't hold it, you don't own it.
 
gottafixthat [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Ahh, floppy sounds.
Floppy Music: "Imperial March" from Star Wars
Youtube Mknqj4ALeO0
 
NobleHam
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The only way to ensure the best quality sound and no problems due to malfunctioning electronics is to kidnap your favorite bands and have them play for you at your will. I do wish they ate less, though.
 
muphasta
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
When I get home, I'll be playing records just like every other day.
I am currently streaming Sirius at work.
I am unable to bring any physical media to work because of the nature of the work and job site.
If I couldn't stream at work, I'd be miserable.
 
muphasta
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: When I moved 6 months ago, I donated my blu ray player to Goodwill because I stream everything (like everyone else in the world).

But there are some real annoyances with streaming, especially TV and movies. Certain episodes disappearing, compression artifacts in 4k streaming, etc.

I'm actually thinking of getting a new disc player. There are certain movies that streaming just doesn't do justice.

There was a really good Sony 4k Blu-ray player at Goodwill yesterday for $7 with remote.
If I didn't have as many 4k players as I did TVs, I'd have purchased it.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

genner: [Fark user image 850x849]


Poor llama.
 
nytmare
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: When I moved 6 months ago, I donated my blu ray player to Goodwill because I stream everything (like everyone else in the world).

But there are some real annoyances with streaming, especially TV and movies. Certain episodes disappearing, compression artifacts in 4k streaming, etc.

I'm actually thinking of getting a new disc player. There are certain movies that streaming just doesn't do justice.


Isn't streaming still limited to like 10% of the content that should be available? Getting rid of local storage is gonna be a no from me, dawg.
 
kindms
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
terrestrial radio going over a 90s era marantz receiver feeding a pair of altec lansing monsters that are even older

LOL. I can fire up the NAS and raspberry pi to listen to my collection but dont feel like getting up to reboot the pi.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

The Devil's Bartender: MythDragon: Tell me about it subby
[i.pinimg.com image 667x424]

Yup. I'm still jamming out on one of these
[media-amazon.com image 450x450]


When I was a little farker I knew somebody who had one of these

midi.orgView Full Size


Old woman let me play with it as much as I wanted at age 6 or 7 I was fascinated
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Subby, you don't have to have physical media to have local music storage. I've been listening to music on flash memory for around 20 years, since before I got my first dedicated MP3 player, back in the day (the 'ol blue Samsung Yepp).

Now I store all my music on my phone using Plex, and stream it to my other devices from my own server too. If cloud services go down my phone still has the music stored on it anyway.
 
Easy Reader
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I've found if there's media that you really really love, have a physical copy of it, whether it's a DVD/BluRay, CD, vinyl, or even just ripped to a hard drive.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ less than a minute ago  

The Devil's Bartender: MythDragon: Tell me about it subby
[i.pinimg.com image 667x424]

Yup. I'm still jamming out on one of these
[media-amazon.com image 450x450]


I still have a chamber orchestra locked in the basement.
 
Kraftwerk Orange
‘’ less than a minute ago  

wildcardjack: Early CDs weren't coated properly, so they've already soured and in some cases turned clear. But even the best made consumer CDs and DVDs have a lifespan of 25-35 years. The only way to preserve something is to keep lossless copying it around to new formats.


CDs made in one factory in England had early problems with "CD rot", and storing CDs improperly (like a hot humid car interior) won't do them any favors, but you vastly underestimate their longevity.

Some discs won't last, but most will last for a century or more.  The Library of Congress did a study with their collection and estimates a mean lifespan of 776 years.

I certainly agree that making digital lossless copies should be encouraged, because of the potential damage from handling and scratches on the disc's surface.

I've got a huge collection of CDs, many are from the 80's.  They still play just fine, when I fire up the old Phillips or Magnavox player.  I loooove my CDB650.
 
