(Insider)   St Louis couple pardoned for aiming guns at Black Lives Matter protesters shows up at trial to support Kyle Rittenhouse, intimidate jury   (insider.com) divider line
52
    More: Obvious, Lawyer, Jury, Prosecutor, Gun, Kyle Rittenhouse's trial, Mark McCloskey, Judge, Cannon  
posted to Main » and Politics » on 16 Nov 2021 at 2:20 PM



khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
why would they have to intimidate their own people.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Maybe Kyle can fake up some tears again.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
No surprise, dead black people are what they want.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I missed the bit about them being pardoned. Like threatening protestors with guns is normal behavior.

Even in Alabama, it's illegal to bring firearms to a protest.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
They are guests of the Judge and staying with him this week.
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
BREAKING NEWS:

Barely Has-been's that have burnt out their 15 minutes of fame desperately cling to racist dog whistles to get their name in the news and try to stave off irrelevance.

More at 11.
 
LL316
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: They are guests of the Judge and staying with him this week.


I assume (hope) this is said in jest, but it wouldn't surprise me in the least if it were true.  They have a lot in common.
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It has never been so clear that we have a class tiered "justice" system
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
On one hand, I would like to throw Sith Lightning at those who I think deserve it.
On the other hand, I would be akin to Rittenhouse if I did.

Screw it, give me the lightning.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Elliot8654: BREAKING NEWS:

Barely Has-been's that have burnt out their 15 minutes of fame desperately cling to racist dog whistles to get their name in the news and try to stave off irrelevance.

More at 11.


It's worse than that.  He wants to be a senator.
 
palelizard
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
What a pair of assholes.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
testosteronephobe
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Sickening.
 
Best in this World [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Marginal individuals support other marginal individuals, all made possible via the internet and our 24 hour news cycle.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

HerptheDerp: It has never been so clear that we have a class tiered "justice" system


Illinois people are above WI people. Illinois people are so far above, a youth from IL can murder Wisconsin adults and even rhe WI judge will bow down to the Illinois youth.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Part of me admires their commitment to shiatbaggery.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

RepoManTSM: Part of me admires their commitment to shiatbaggery.


Given the rewards inherent in the system, the ride just keeps getting more special.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Is it the mostly peaceful protestors that are wrong? No it is the evil people defending their property.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
And the "You're not helping..." award of excellence goes to....
 
oopsboom
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
at least they didnt go over to the arbery trial.
im sure the defense there would have blown a gasket at having more high profile people show up in the court.

right?
...right?
 
Thingster
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Elliot8654: BREAKING NEWS:

Barely Has-been's that have burnt out their 15 minutes of fame desperately cling to racist dog whistles to get their name in the news and try to stave off irrelevance.

More at 11.


Barely has-been?

Seen pics of the inside of their house?
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: [Fark user image 850x844]


WHERE ARE HER ANKLES?!
 
oopsboom
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Is it the mostly peaceful protestors that are wrong? No it is the evil people defending their property.


"defending" it from the people who never attacked it.
who were walking past in the street to protest in front of a completely different house of a public official.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Need someone to defend every(white)one against those Black pastors.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Elliot8654: Rapmaster2000: [Fark user image 850x844]

WHERE ARE HER ANKLES?!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dailygrinds
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Thingster: Elliot8654: BREAKING NEWS:

Barely Has-been's that have burnt out their 15 minutes of fame desperately cling to racist dog whistles to get their name in the news and try to stave off irrelevance.

More at 11.

Barely has-been?

Seen pics of the inside of their house?


Yeah. He's a scummy lawyer with some cash. Good for him. His house also had a panic room to protect yourself, but he and his wife were so scared they opted to not use the safe room built explicitly for that purpose, and instead leave their fortifications and wander out into open ground and point guns at people.

So yeah, piece of junk who is now banking on the gullibility and evil of his fellow bigots to try to rise any higher than "local attorney"
 
RedComrade
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: I missed the bit about them being pardoned. Like threatening protestors with guns is normal behavior.

Even in Alabama, it's illegal to bring firearms to a protest.


But you forget this is America. We don't hold conservatives to account for their actions here no matter how egregious. Just see any number of threats or actions committed by these people which would get anyone with skin darker than a triscuit at least arrested in not in prison.

Just off the top of my head

The numerous threats against democratic lawmakers by people the police say can't be found ( but Ruptures reporters found them and they openly admitted to it and even threaten the reporters into the bargain)

https://www.reuters.com/investigates/​s​pecial-report/usa-election-threats/

Or the Biden campaign bus which was attacked by right wing terrorists and the police reportedly ignored their calls for help.
https://www.kristv.com/news/texas-new​s​/transcripts-indicate-san-marcos-polic​e-ignored-biden-bus-escort-request

Or proud boys opening fire on counter protesters.
https://ktvz.com/news/oregon-northwes​t​/2021/08/22/protesters-clash-in-ne-por​tland-after-opposing-gatherings-shots-​apparently-fired-downtown/


Not a single person in any of these instances has been charged with anything as far I can find. Why in the fark would republicans give a shiat about the law when it is so clear that they are viewed as being above it?
 
Thingster
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Best in this World: Marginal individuals support other marginal individuals, all made possible via the internet and our 24 hour news cycle.


But enough about the 2020 BLM riots
 
darwinpolice [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
These people may be the biggest right-wing attention whores I've ever seen, and I'm including Trump.
 
this looks interesting everything's ok
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I believe this qualifies as grounds for a mistrial.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

oopsboom: ColonelCathcart: Is it the mostly peaceful protestors that are wrong? No it is the evil people defending their property.

"defending" it from the people who never attacked it.
who were walking past in the street to protest in front of a completely different house of a public official.


He knows that, but they were "protesting while black" and therefor it was ok in his mind to try to intimidate them by brandishing weapons (and doing so with pretty much zero firearm safety in mind).
 
RedComrade
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Is it the mostly peaceful protestors that are wrong? No it is the evil people defending their property.


You don't get to threaten people with lethal force to protect property in civilized areas of the nation. But you knew that.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

oopsboom: ColonelCathcart: Is it the mostly peaceful protestors that are wrong? No it is the evil people defending their property.

"defending" it from the people who never attacked it.
who were walking past in the street to protest in front of a completely different house of a public official.


They didn't break down a gate?
 
Lumbar Puncture [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Gotta get the merch stand up
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"Obviously there's only so many racists they can have, and the fact that racist Mark McCloskey right now, that's fine, but then that's it. We don't want any more racists coming in here, or other, Patricia McCloskey, whoever was in here earlier this week sitting with the killer's family trying to influence a jury in this case,"

"I think the court can understand my concern about bringing people in who really don't have any ties to this case, other than political interests," he added.
 
Iowan73
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Anything to get in front of a Fox News camera. Tucker Carlson is going to need a restraining order for these two.
 
greensunshine
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: oopsboom: ColonelCathcart: Is it the mostly peaceful protestors that are wrong? No it is the evil people defending their property.

"defending" it from the people who never attacked it.
who were walking past in the street to protest in front of a completely different house of a public official.

They didn't break down a gate?


Gate lives matter!
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Is it the mostly peaceful protestors that are wrong? No it is the evil people defending their property.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dailygrinds
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: oopsboom: ColonelCathcart: Is it the mostly peaceful protestors that are wrong? No it is the evil people defending their property.

"defending" it from the people who never attacked it.
who were walking past in the street to protest in front of a completely different house of a public official.

They didn't break down a gate?


Who are "they"?
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: oopsboom: ColonelCathcart: Is it the mostly peaceful protestors that are wrong? No it is the evil people defending their property.

"defending" it from the people who never attacked it.
who were walking past in the street to protest in front of a completely different house of a public official.

They didn't break down a gate?


While the gate was damaged at some point in time, it was unclear who had damaged it.[14][15]

https://www.kmov.com/news/st-louis-co​u​ple-seen-pointing-guns-at-protestors/a​rticle_afbb1b2c-b98e-11ea-ba7e-b345200​7bfc8.html

https://www.stltoday.com/news/multime​d​ia/videos/watch-now-about-that-broken-​gate-at-portland-place/video_549aab77-​78a8-550e-9474-8b1a25660e4d.html
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Burn Down The Mission - Elton John (Tumbleweed Connection 10 of 10)
Youtube EdEQkRq_xrw
 
freakay
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Damn it all to hell.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Rapmaster2000:

Fark user imageView Full Size

The Missouri Bar would like your comments on their new lawyer recruiting poster.
 
Best in this World [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Thingster: Best in this World: Marginal individuals support other marginal individuals, all made possible via the internet and our 24 hour news cycle.

But enough about the 2020 BLM riots


Awww, good job white knighting terrible people like the St. Louis couple and Rittenhouse! You're making wonderful life decisions, good luck with that!
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Mostly, he was pointing that gun at her

Since neither of the guns went "bang" at the way they were handling them, they were not loaded

If only the were, he would have plugged her skanky ass
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Is it the mostly peaceful protestors that are wrong? No it is the evil people defending their property.


From what? People walking by?
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: [Fark user image image 850x844]


How the fark is it that I, a raging queer progressive, have better trigger discipline than PatriotMom2A4eva there?

Finger outside the guard, woman, JFC. And I don't even OWN a gun. ಠ_ಠ
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ColonelCathcart: oopsboom: ColonelCathcart: Is it the mostly peaceful protestors that are wrong? No it is the evil people defending their property.

"defending" it from the people who never attacked it.
who were walking past in the street to protest in front of a completely different house of a public official.

They didn't break down a gate?


No, it was already broken
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: ColonelCathcart: Is it the mostly peaceful protestors that are wrong? No it is the evil people defending their property.

[Fark user image image 600x600]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
