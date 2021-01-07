 Skip to content
 
(NBC Connecticut)   Unions file lawsuit seeking collective bargaining rights for National Guard members, but governors fight back since they have no idea who they'd send in to bust a National Guard strike   (nbcconnecticut.com) divider line
    More: PSA, Trade union, Collective bargaining, United States, Federal government of the United States, Connecticut National Guard members, Law, active state duty, Law of the United States  
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You're on KP duty today"
"I'm calling my union rep!"
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice work subby.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That just might be one of the dumbest things I've heard this week.

Holy stupid batman!
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GOP is probably conflicted about this. Unions = bad, but the military more than leans right. It would be a good political lobbying group for them to count on.
 
Hospitaller
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was a time when mentioning unions and military in the same breath got you a collectively bargained blanket party.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's obvious who they would call to break a NG strike

splittinghairs.orgView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
How would that even work?
 
Ed Willy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"Governors fight back since they have no idea who they'd send in to bust a National Guard strike"

I can think a few people who would love a chance to battle union soldiers

static01.nyt.comView Full Size


"6th Battalion Gravy Seals reporting for duty!"
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Anyone talked with Erik Prince lately?
 
Chromium_One
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Unions file lawsuit seeking collective bargaining rights for National Guard members, but governors fight back since they have no idea who they'd send in to bust a National Guard strike.

All these words are known, but when placed in this arrangement, comprehension flees.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Just saying...

The Pinkerton Agency still exists.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Sure, and as soon as they strike, they can all be thrown in the brig.

I'm fine with unions, but unionizing the active duty military sounds like a clusterfark.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Good. Then we may finally get the military to stop using burn pits.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Sure, and as soon as they strike, they can all be thrown in the brig.

I'm fine with unions, but unionizing the active duty military sounds like a clusterfark.


Counter-point: maybe we can get the military to stop actually, physically breaking people's backs (now with CRIPPLING PAIN!) because they cannot be bothered to provide proper lifting equipment.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Sure, and as soon as they strike, they can all be thrown in the brig.

I'm fine with unions, but unionizing the active duty military sounds like a clusterfark.


It's also a federal felony.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: NeoCortex42: Sure, and as soon as they strike, they can all be thrown in the brig.

I'm fine with unions, but unionizing the active duty military sounds like a clusterfark.

Counter-point: maybe we can get the military to stop actually, physically breaking people's backs (now with CRIPPLING PAIN!) because they cannot be bothered to provide proper lifting equipment.


We ran 3-7 miles (depending on the day,) every day, 5 days a week when in garrison when I was in the Army. 2 of the 5 days we did it wearing our body armor. Training during the day usually meant running around the barracks buildings "clearing rooms" whilst wearing all of our armor and gear with weapons.

All that training really helped condition my sphincter so it was probably strong enough to crush coal into diamonds while driving around Iraq waiting for an IED to blow me up. Can't say that it ever helped me catch any terrorists though. My back, shoulders, and knees are a damn wreck but as I've been told by the VA numerous times it isn't service related.

....now that I think about it a little union representation actually wouldn't be that horrible of an idea.
 
algman
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So will the union reps all be commissioned officers?
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Rucker10: iheartscotch: NeoCortex42: Sure, and as soon as they strike, they can all be thrown in the brig.

I'm fine with unions, but unionizing the active duty military sounds like a clusterfark.

Counter-point: maybe we can get the military to stop actually, physically breaking people's backs (now with CRIPPLING PAIN!) because they cannot be bothered to provide proper lifting equipment.

We ran 3-7 miles (depending on the day,) every day, 5 days a week when in garrison when I was in the Army. 2 of the 5 days we did it wearing our body armor. Training during the day usually meant running around the barracks buildings "clearing rooms" whilst wearing all of our armor and gear with weapons.

All that training really helped condition my sphincter so it was probably strong enough to crush coal into diamonds while driving around Iraq waiting for an IED to blow me up. Can't say that it ever helped me catch any terrorists though. My back, shoulders, and knees are a damn wreck but as I've been told by the VA numerous times it isn't service related.

....now that I think about it a little union representation actually wouldn't be that horrible of an idea.


My father who died of agent orange related cancer would probably have agreed.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: That just might be one of the dumbest things I've heard this week.

Holy stupid batman!


Fark user imageView Full Size


The law forbids an organization from striking or changing the terms or conditions of military service- i.e. contract length.

They want to collectively bargain for working conditions. 

If IAF, AFL-CIO, SEBAC, IUoP, AFSCME, NAGA, and CSEIU are backing it, it may have some merit if it doesn't effect actual enlistment.
 
