koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Saw that it was "fosters.com" and assumed subby was talking about Fosters Beer.
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure, cut a drug that commonly kills people who aspirate on their own vomit with an emetic, what's the worst that could happen?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
gannett-cdn.comView Full Size

"Why not fly a kite instead? Or sing a happy song?"
 
Wile_E_Canuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ryebread: Sure, cut a drug that commonly kills people who aspirate on their own vomit with an emetic, what's the worst that could happen?


He fixes the cable?

/wait what?
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is really bad news for red states.  The 2030 Census is gonna be crazy...if we still have a democracy by then.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the goal of this to just outright kill more drug users because it doesn't make good business sense to kill off your clientele.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

C18H27NO3: Is the goal of this to just outright kill more drug users because it doesn't make good business sense to kill off your clientele.


That's sure what it seems like.
The reason must be more evil than we can imagine.
 
fngoofy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we agree this is China's rat farking dept. causing more trouble?

Because I think it is.
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who is putting these hi-tech synthetics on the street? Our government? Or Russia? Or China? Or the global corporate power?
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's almost like someone is trying to kill drug addicts for some reason.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay.  Now I'm convinced this is a concerted effort to kill people.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rev. Skarekroe: It's almost like someone is trying to kill drug addicts for some reason.


💯
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
covfefe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Krokodil or Jenkum?
 
Epic Fap Session
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Give me the good ol' days when a cold Budweiser or a little recreational black tar heroin was strong enough to getcha where you needed to be.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rev. Skarekroe: It's almost like someone is trying to kill drug addicts for some reason.


"...Xylazine, does not respond to Naloxone..."

Yeah. This.

I could see Proud Boys or some Evangelicals deciding this is God's will.  Especially with the "Dems are getting votes from addicts!!!" narratives getting spread around.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks but I'm all good...

Beck - Nicotine & Gravy
Youtube HMj0ogLTweU
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JRoo: Who is putting these hi-tech synthetics on the street? Our government? Or Russia? Or China? Or the global corporate power?


"Nihilists, Dude. farking nihilists.  Let's go bowling."
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bing.comView Full Size
 
PunkTiger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
aknextphase.comView Full Size
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Laobaojun: Rev. Skarekroe: It's almost like someone is trying to kill drug addicts for some reason.

"...Xylazine, does not respond to Naloxone..."

Yeah. This.

I could see Proud Boys or some Evangelicals deciding this is God's will.  Especially with the "Dems are getting votes from addicts!!!" narratives getting spread around.


Those guys aren't this ambitious or organized.
This has got creepy government* project written all over it.

*Not entirely sure whose government...
 
patrick767
‘’ 1 hour ago  
McGinley said fentanyl is now often found in other drugs, like meth and cocaine

Why would you add an opioid to a stimulate? Aren't you kind of cancelling out the effects of one with the other? Okay, okay, come to think of it, some drug users have done heroin and cocaine at the same time for a long time. I read some book by a paramedic years ago that said not knowing that can make it "fun" for responders administering Narcan. It cancels the heroin effect almost instantly and the patient pops up with a head full of coke and a shiatty attitude.
 
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 1 hour ago  

C18H27NO3: Is the goal of this to just outright kill more drug users because it doesn't make good business sense to kill off your clientele.


It's one of those things that's so over the top for just seems like intentionally killing people that when I see this along with the governor's in multiple states that intentionally fight against vaccines and masks that almost...almost makes me want to start to believe those fringe conspiracy theories talking about trying to reduce the overall human population.

/almost.
//but makes no sense. Why kill off your customer base?
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rev. Skarekroe: Laobaojun: Rev. Skarekroe: It's almost like someone is trying to kill drug addicts for some reason.

"...Xylazine, does not respond to Naloxone..."

Yeah. This.

I could see Proud Boys or some Evangelicals deciding this is God's will.  Especially with the "Dems are getting votes from addicts!!!" narratives getting spread around.

Those guys aren't this ambitious or organized.
This has got creepy government* project written all over it.

*Not entirely sure whose government...


*reviews notes on January 6th treason, the Governor Whitmer kidnapping plot, the role of mega-churches in money laundering...*
[several hours later]

Um...
I don't think we have the same definitions of "ambitious or organized".
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A friend's daughter died from fentanyl last month.

/It's a farking poison.
 
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fngoofy: Can we agree this is China's rat farking dept. causing more trouble?

Because I think it is.


China's 2021 Intel agencies are just reaching 19050s-70s USA levels of insanity and random death.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
All Latest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drugs in your drugs in your drugs?
It's like you can't trust anyone these days.
 
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Although...does this also smell like reefer madness levels of propaganda to anyone else?
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

covfefe: Krokodil or Jenkum?


Damned did killed um.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

WDFark think for a second: Although...does this also smell like reefer madness levels of propaganda to anyone else?


More like paraquat.
 
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Laobaojun: WDFark think for a second: Although...does this also smell like reefer madness levels of propaganda to anyone else?

More like paraquat.


So urban legend?
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Back in the melodrama we'd called that the "drugged liquor" they used to knock out the hero and kidnap the heroine.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

WDFark think for a second: Laobaojun: WDFark think for a second: Although...does this also smell like reefer madness levels of propaganda to anyone else?

More like paraquat.

So urban legend?


Paraquat is not an urban legend.
 
