(CBS News)   Scorpions Sting 500, Talking Heads Rush for The Cure   (cbsnews.com) divider line
504 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Nov 2021 at 7:34 PM



26 Comments     (+0 »)
delysid25
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They have school on Sunday in Egypt?
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw a scorpion in Tunisia once, walking along the edge of the path to the pool in the evening.   He was a scary little guy.   I gave him plenty of space.  He did not sting me.  I was happy.  The end.

/thank you for following me on Twitter.
 
buntz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a disease, a type of amnesia where I have totally forgotten every 80s band!

There is no cure.
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Just how many Jews have they been enslaving? And will they let them go or are things gonna have to escalate?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

buntz: I have a disease, a type of amnesia where I have totally forgotten every 80s band!

There is no cure.


It happens. Just don't you forget about me, OK?
 
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"More than 500 hospitalized with stings after storms wash scorpions into people's homes in Egypt"

I'll take "Nightmares I haven't had yet" for a $1000, Alex.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

delysid25: They have school on Sunday in Egypt?


Yeah Muslims are all Seventh Day Adventists.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Solution: business hammocks.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: Solution: business hammocks.


Fark user imageView Full Size


???
 
Your Hind Brain
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Did they rock them like a hurricane?

/Probably took them to the river.
//Got nothin'
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'll take them. I've got an intractable house millipede infestation and I'm sure my new scorpion pals could help resolve the situation. Just got to establish some boundaries and diplomatic protocol
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: ???


No, but, uh, thanks.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I had an inch and a half, scorpion in a shirt I put on; it didn't feel lik a sting, it felt like a physical hit from a sledge hammer, 6 times, really fast.
 
Mock26
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Were the scorpions not riding on the backs of frogs?
 
Unscratchable_Itch
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That's terrifying. Worst thing I have to worry about is the fat ass raccoon living under my deck. Pretty sure there's no deadly stinger on its tail.
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Mock26: Were the scorpions not riding on the backs of frogs?


Yep. When all the dead frogs wash up, their rotting corpses will bring the plague of flies.
 
Snotnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
In the 80s I had a gf that lived in the outskirts of Phoenix (Fountain Valley).  She had a whole scorpion avoidance routine that she did before getting dressed for work and getting home from work.  In involved a UV light, a lot of slow movements, and peeking into corners I'd visit maybe once a year..
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Pete and Repeat walk into those homes with some of these:

The Grasshopper Mouse Is a Killer Howling Rodent | Nat Geo Wild
Youtube 1K9mO5QzOIQ
 
buntz
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: It happens. Just don't you forget about me, OK?


I don't get it
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: Solution: business hammocks.


Try Mary-Anne's Hammocks. She gets in the hammock with you.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Mad-n-FL: I had an inch and a half, scorpion in a shirt I put on; it didn't feel lik a sting, it felt like a physical hit from a sledge hammer, 6 times, really fast.


If it happens again, pour some sugar on it.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: buntz: I have a disease, a type of amnesia where I have totally forgotten every 80s band!

There is no cure.

It happens. Just don't you forget about me, OK?


Are you still alive and kicking?
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

buntz: cyberspacedout: It happens. Just don't you forget about me, OK?

I don't get it


I don't remember that one, who's it by?
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So they were rocked like a hurricane?
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So when a scorpion lands on you, do you walk like an Egyptian or run like hell?
 
bumfuzzled
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: buntz: cyberspacedout: It happens. Just don't you forget about me, OK?

I don't get it

I don't remember that one, who's it by?


Simple Minds. Took me a minute to remember the band name, but I got the joke
 
