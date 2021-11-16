 Skip to content
(WTOP)   DC's mask mandate to end Monday. Batman inconsolable   (wtop.com) divider line
31
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The "reopening metrics" in DC have been a joke for months.

This is their website right now
Fark user imageView Full Size

I sure am glad we're following all those metrics we have to say what phase were in. SMH.
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe these pussy crybabies will finally shut up.

Ive never seen anyone whine so hard over a little paper mask.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Maybe these pussy crybabies will finally shut up.

Ive never seen anyone whine so hard over a little paper mask.


BUT THEY DON'T WORK!

/Narrator: The masks worked just fine when worn properly.
 
bambi121899
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As we approach winter? Really? Huh.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool. Welcome to the majority of the rest of the country since June of 2021.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bambi121899: As we approach winter? Really? Huh.


I havent looked in a while. But yeah, cases going back up as everyone is heading indoors. Deaths are down, still at a little over 1K per day.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Akschually, subby, Batman lives in Gotham City, widely understood to be NYC (Manhattan, specifically). He's too busy fighting crime there to worry about what's going on in DC.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I see nothing about cowl mandates here, subby, Batman still uninvolved.
 
Skyking Skyking Do Not Answer [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I like the fact that I haven't had a cold, the flu, or allergy issues since the mask mandates started, so I don't understand the people who think there is a freedom issue involved.  If you think freedom means risking your health unnecessarily, you're just a farking moron.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

theknuckler_33: Akschually, subby, Batman lives in Gotham City, widely understood to be NYC (Manhattan, specifically). He's too busy fighting crime there to worry about what's going on in DC.


Marvelous.
 
dothemath
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Skyking Skyking Do Not Answer: you're just a farking moron.


You could have just said this.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Skyking Skyking Do Not Answer: I like the fact that I haven't had a cold, the flu, or allergy issues since the mask mandates started, so I don't understand the people who think there is a freedom issue involved.  If you think freedom means risking your health unnecessarily, you're just a farking moron.


Maybe your immune system just sucks.  Haven't been sick in as long as I can remember.  I'm not risking my health by not wearing a mask.
 
guestguy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
He seems alright to me...

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Skyking Skyking Do Not Answer: I like the fact that I haven't had a cold, the flu, or allergy issues since the mask mandates started, so I don't understand the people who think there is a freedom issue involved.  If you think freedom means risking your health unnecessarily, you're just a farking moron.


Their priority is sticking it to the libs and minorities, not their health.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Skyking Skyking Do Not Answer: I like the fact that I haven't had a cold, the flu, or allergy issues since the mask mandates started, so I don't understand the people who think there is a freedom issue involved.  If you think freedom means risking your health unnecessarily, you're just a farking moron.


People are free to risk their lives. That's kind of understood to be fundamental to the idea of liberty. Otherwise, we wouldn't let people drive, or ride motorcycles, or ride bicycles, or rock climb, or run marathons, or go alpin skiing (just ask Sonny Bono or Michael Schumacher) or hell, do anything really because with every action you take, there is a non-zero risk to your health - more often than not - wholly unnecessarily.

The idea of substantially curtailing the rights of others in a free society to do harm to themselves is pretty esoteric. After all, we don't lock people up for living in two story homes or living in cold climates where there is a substantial risk of injury due to stairs or icy conditions.

That being said, wearing masks should be encouraged for whomever wishes to do so and should be seen as a polite way to shield others should you be feeling under the weather.
 
guestguy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Skyking Skyking Do Not Answer: I like the fact that I haven't had a cold, the flu, or allergy issues since the mask mandates started, so I don't understand the people who think there is a freedom issue involved.  If you think freedom means risking your health unnecessarily, you're just a farking moron.

Maybe your immune system just sucks.  Haven't been sick in as long as I can remember.  I'm not risking my health by not wearing a mask.


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: The "reopening metrics" in DC have been a joke for months.

This is their website right now
[Fark user image image 425x548]
I sure am glad we're following all those metrics we have to say what phase were in. SMH.


Yeah, you want bad? Come to Utah. We're not Florida, but to put things in perspective, last year, we opened at the end of August because we hit out goal of under 200 new cases over a 7 day period.

About 3 weeks ago, we had 3700 cases in 3 days, 18% of those in school aged kids. I think a lockdown this far into the game is pretty silly, but DC has nothing on us. And the problem here isn't your typical red state shiat. The governor just thinks he can rely on everyone to "do the right thing", so lockdown and mask mandates aren't needed. And we even got a new governor in the meantime, but he was the previous governors deputy governor, or whatever they're called, and this guy is just following in his mentor's footsteps.
 
AK_Mabuhay [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

theknuckler_33: Akschually, subby, Batman lives in Gotham City, widely understood to be NYC (Manhattan, specifically). He's too busy fighting crime there to worry about what's going on in DC.


Batman is a superhero who appears in comic books published by DC Comics.  DC, get it?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
We're never going to get over this pandemic, are we?
 
guestguy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: Skyking Skyking Do Not Answer: I like the fact that I haven't had a cold, the flu, or allergy issues since the mask mandates started, so I don't understand the people who think there is a freedom issue involved.  If you think freedom means risking your health unnecessarily, you're just a farking moron.

People are free to risk their lives. That's kind of understood to be fundamental to the idea of liberty. Otherwise, we wouldn't let people drive, or ride motorcycles, or ride bicycles, or rock climb, or run marathons, or go alpin skiing (just ask Sonny Bono or Michael Schumacher) or hell, do anything really because with every action you take, there is a non-zero risk to your health - more often than not - wholly unnecessarily.

The idea of substantially curtailing the rights of others in a free society to do harm to themselves is pretty esoteric. After all, we don't lock people up for living in two story homes or living in cold climates where there is a substantial risk of injury due to stairs or icy conditions.

That being said, wearing masks should be encouraged for whomever wishes to do so and should be seen as a polite way to shield others should you be feeling under the weather.


Yeah, it's really more about not risking the health of others...your freedom doesn't include spreading a virus during a deadly pandemic.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: We're never going to get over this pandemic, are we?


We never were. The scientists have been saying this for the better part of a year.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

guestguy: 137 Is An Excellent Time: Skyking Skyking Do Not Answer: I like the fact that I haven't had a cold, the flu, or allergy issues since the mask mandates started, so I don't understand the people who think there is a freedom issue involved.  If you think freedom means risking your health unnecessarily, you're just a farking moron.

People are free to risk their lives. That's kind of understood to be fundamental to the idea of liberty. Otherwise, we wouldn't let people drive, or ride motorcycles, or ride bicycles, or rock climb, or run marathons, or go alpin skiing (just ask Sonny Bono or Michael Schumacher) or hell, do anything really because with every action you take, there is a non-zero risk to your health - more often than not - wholly unnecessarily.

The idea of substantially curtailing the rights of others in a free society to do harm to themselves is pretty esoteric. After all, we don't lock people up for living in two story homes or living in cold climates where there is a substantial risk of injury due to stairs or icy conditions.

That being said, wearing masks should be encouraged for whomever wishes to do so and should be seen as a polite way to shield others should you be feeling under the weather.

Yeah, it's really more about not risking the health of others...your freedom doesn't include spreading a virus during a deadly pandemic.


If the farking ACLU arguing and successfully making purposefully exposing others with HIV shouldn't be criminal, how in the ever loving FARK are you coming up with that idiocy?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

guestguy: 137 Is An Excellent Time: Skyking Skyking Do Not Answer: I like the fact that I haven't had a cold, the flu, or allergy issues since the mask mandates started, so I don't understand the people who think there is a freedom issue involved.  If you think freedom means risking your health unnecessarily, you're just a farking moron.

People are free to risk their lives. That's kind of understood to be fundamental to the idea of liberty. Otherwise, we wouldn't let people drive, or ride motorcycles, or ride bicycles, or rock climb, or run marathons, or go alpin skiing (just ask Sonny Bono or Michael Schumacher) or hell, do anything really because with every action you take, there is a non-zero risk to your health - more often than not - wholly unnecessarily.

The idea of substantially curtailing the rights of others in a free society to do harm to themselves is pretty esoteric. After all, we don't lock people up for living in two story homes or living in cold climates where there is a substantial risk of injury due to stairs or icy conditions.

That being said, wearing masks should be encouraged for whomever wishes to do so and should be seen as a polite way to shield others should you be feeling under the weather.

Yeah, it's really more about not risking the health of others...your freedom doesn't include spreading a virus during a deadly pandemic.


And your freedom doesn't include declaring everyone around you to be carrying a virus.
 
genner
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Meanwhile at Marvel

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Yeesh...can we finally end the mask mandate in the other Washington?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: Cool. Welcome to the majority of the rest of the country since June of 2021.


The mask mandate finally went away here in WA back in August 2021....and then our ass clone govenor brought it back after a short period.

F*cking shiat...some people don't want life to get back to normal.
 
covfefe
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
MY PARENTS ARE DEEAAAAD!
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
How contrary of you. I guess we'll just let the virus run through the unvaccinated population like wildfire and let the chips fall where they may. No forced masks, no forced vaccines. What's another couple of million dead over a couple of years just in the US. Do the math. This could get really ugly for unvaccinated people.  Especially if the vaccinated stop taking precautions to slow the spread . I'm vaccinated. I'll do alright. I still wear a mask indoors on the off chance I might spread it and out of respect for those employees that have to wear one all day long. It's the right thing to do to help make them feel comfortable and slow the spread. Not anymore. What for. To protect some asshat that's going to give me shiat for wearing a face diaper and being vaccinated. Tell me I'm infringing on their freedoms. Telling me to stay home and all sorts of crazy crap. Nah, I'm over it. I'm going to get it eventually anyway, just like the flu. It's 99% survivable and God knows I wouldn't want to infringe on anyones freedom to ignore the preservation of life by forcing them or applying peer pressure into taking actions to do so.
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
What a batman might look like
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
