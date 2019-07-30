 Skip to content
 
(Fox11 Los Angeles)   Woman gets refund after food delivery driver leaves extra care package of hot fudge in her lobby   (foxla.com) divider line
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"You're four steps away from outside where there's a bush or your car, or I don't know - but not in the lobby of a Brentwood apartment building!"

shiat your pants in your car, go in the bushes like the dog you are, or I don't know, even on the sidewalk... but definitely don't go in a trashcan of a Brentwood™ apartment building. That's where we stick our used Huggies Platinum Care™ diapers, for chrissakes!
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

koder: "You're four steps away from outside where there's a bush or your car, or I don't know - but not in the lobby of a Brentwood apartment building!"

shiat your pants in your car, go in the bushes like the dog you are, or I don't know, even on the sidewalk... but definitely don't go in a trashcan of a Brentwood™ apartment building. That's where we stick our used Huggies Platinum Care™ diapers, for chrissakes!


Fark user image

Indeed. In North Hollywood, or Reseda, or Chatsworth, sure, taking a dump in a lobby would be understood. But in Brentwood? Please, not in Brentwood.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The gig economy attracts some shiatty people.
 
Birnone
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The actions of the Dasher were completely uncalled for.

Including this line implies there were previous incidents where these actions were called for. I'd like to hear those stories please!
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
More like DooDash, amirite?
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
In related news, a DoorDash customer around the corner was left unfulfilled after his order of two milks and a lemonade never arrived
 
waxbeans
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It's interesting that we care so little about each other we let each other have to poop anywhere but a clean restroom.  WTF.
We deserve c19. For chis sakes
 
gbv23
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Señor Dumpski strikes again!

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Isn't Door Dash one of those ready-to-eat food delivery companies?  Congratulations on getting a free serving of hepatitis, customers.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Isn't Door Dash one of those ready-to-eat food delivery companies?  Congratulations on getting a free serving of hepatitis, customers.


The Door Dash people don't handle the food, only the bag it comes in. Or do people get hepatitis from bags?
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm not defending this woman, but where was she supposed to go? I'm assuming that, like most us cities, there are virtually no public bathrooms.
 
King Something
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
suid
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

austerity101: NM Volunteer: Isn't Door Dash one of those ready-to-eat food delivery companies?  Congratulations on getting a free serving of hepatitis, customers.

The Door Dash people don't handle the food, only the bag it comes in. Or do people get hepatitis from bags?


Well, ....     https://www.npr.org/2019/07/30/74660​01​05/1-in-4-food-delivery-drivers-admit-​to-eating-your-food
 
cautionflag [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
DoorDash looked into the allegation and determined that the employee did wrong. In response they apologized to the customer, refunded the customer's money, gave the customer an additional credit on their account and fired the employee. The customer believed that the response was not enough. Just out of curiousity, what did she want DoorDash to do? DoorDash has no power to imprison or execute an employee so what is left?
 
suid
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

austerity101: I'm not defending this woman, but where was she supposed to go? I'm assuming that, like most us cities, there are virtually no public bathrooms.


She couldn't have used the restroom at the restaurant where she picked up the order?
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

austerity101: I'm not defending this woman, but where was she supposed to go? I'm assuming that, like most us cities, there are virtually no public bathrooms.


I've heard a story about two people that had to resort to sharing a single cup!
 
suid
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

cautionflag: DoorDash looked into the allegation and determined that the employee did wrong. In response they apologized to the customer, refunded the customer's money, gave the customer an additional credit on their account and fired the employee. The customer believed that the response was not enough. Just out of curiousity, what did she want DoorDash to do? DoorDash has no power to imprison or execute an employee so what is left?


I guess the apology didn't have the right notes of horror and contrition.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

austerity101: NM Volunteer: Isn't Door Dash one of those ready-to-eat food delivery companies?  Congratulations on getting a free serving of hepatitis, customers.

The Door Dash people don't handle the food, only the bag it comes in. Or do people get hepatitis from bags?


If the hepatitis is on the hands, it goes on whatever the hands touch, like bag handles and the bottoms of bags.  Maybe the sides if it is a paper bag.  Most people don't treat bags like they are contaminated, and thus touch the same surfaces that the sick person touched (handles, sides, bottoms), and then immediately touch the food packaging inside of the bag as they pull the contents out.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

suid: austerity101: I'm not defending this woman, but where was she supposed to go? I'm assuming that, like most us cities, there are virtually no public bathrooms.

She couldn't have used the restroom at the restaurant where she picked up the order?


The ones that don't have seating for ten people don't have to have a public restroom.
/Here at least
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

suid: austerity101: I'm not defending this woman, but where was she supposed to go? I'm assuming that, like most us cities, there are virtually no public bathrooms.

She couldn't have used the restroom at the restaurant where she picked up the order?


New York had to make a law in order to allow that: https://www.nrn.com/news/delive​ry-driv​ers-will-be-able-use-restaurant-bathro​oms-new-york-city-s-sweeping-couriers-​rights
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: suid: austerity101: I'm not defending this woman, but where was she supposed to go? I'm assuming that, like most us cities, there are virtually no public bathrooms.

She couldn't have used the restroom at the restaurant where she picked up the order?

New York had to make a law in order to allow that: https://www.nrn.com/news/deliver​y-drivers-will-be-able-use-restaurant-​bathrooms-new-york-city-s-sweeping-cou​riers-rights


Well correction, NYC had to make a law that forced restaurants to allow delivery drivers to use restrooms.
 
rv4-farker
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

cautionflag: DoorDash looked into the allegation and determined that the employee did wrong. In response they apologized to the customer, refunded the customer's money, gave the customer an additional credit on their account and fired the employee. The customer believed that the response was not enough. Just out of curiousity, what did she want DoorDash to do? DoorDash has no power to imprison or execute an employee so what is left?


Obviously
 
The Red Zone
‘’ 1 minute ago  

cautionflag: DoorDash looked into the allegation and determined that the employee did wrong. In response they apologized to the customer, refunded the customer's money, gave the customer an additional credit on their account and fired the employee. The customer believed that the response was not enough. Just out of curiousity, what did she want DoorDash to do? DoorDash has no power to imprison or execute an employee so what is left?


Poop in the employees car.  Eye for an eye!
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ less than a minute ago  
But she ordered the number two special.
 
