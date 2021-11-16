 Skip to content
(KRCG New Bloomfield)   This presumes everyone weighs the same, and does not account for Wisconsin or the deep South   (krcgtv.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Center of population stays, Missouri, moves, miles  
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Center of population stays in Missouri,

Yes, it's quite missourable.
 
Aquapope [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
But the geographic center is still to the west, in Kansas.  So the US is listing to starboard, which is why we keep turning to the Right.  We need a bunch of folks to go west, young man.  Not you, Florida.  Nobody wants you around, so you just stay there.  Sorry, Left Coast, it's gonna get crowdeder.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
What a stupid calculation. Why would anyone waste their time doing that?
 
NewWorldDan
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
We assume an ideal human, presenting as a 1 meter sphere of uniform density for the purposes of our calculations.
 
BoatKrazi
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
@grokca - Agreed, stupid calculation.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Dear Subby,

Center of population. Not gravity. The average American peasant has a center of gravity in the vicinity of their taint, their thighs or there knees.

Even the thinnest state, Colorado is fatter than Canadians, let alone Europeans, the Chinese or the Rest of the World. Except Chinese Little Kings possibly but the Chinese have been cheating the One Child Law for decades now as soon as they get a little money to pay the bribes.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

grokca: What a stupid calculation. Why would anyone waste their time doing that?


Statisticians have a right to amuse themselves as wall as rectal surgeons do.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Dear Subby,

Center of population. Not gravity. The average American peasant has a center of gravity in the vicinity of their taint, their thighs or there knees.

Even the thinnest state, Colorado is fatter than Canadians, let alone Europeans, the Chinese or the Rest of the World. Except Chinese Little Kings possibly but the Chinese have been cheating the One Child Law for decades now as soon as they get a little money to pay the bribes.


Thank you.
Came here to say that.

But I think my CoM is about an inch above my hips.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
What if everyone weighs the same ... as a duck?

/ individually, not collectively
/ ok, that scenario too
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: What if everyone weighs the same ... as a duck?

/ individually, not collectively
/ ok, that scenario too


They're witches, BURN THEM!!!
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I never thought a thread about Missouri's population would have me fondly recollecting solving centroids of mass equations
ae.msstate.eduView Full Size
But here we are
 
