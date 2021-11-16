 Skip to content
 
(Toronto Star) With the cold weather, a reopened economy, and vaccination rates plateauing, we are depending on people wearing masks correctly to beat the coronavirus. Well, we're boned
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As someone that is vaccinated and got the booster I see no good reason to wear a mask unless I am around someone that has a health issue that prevents them from being vaccinated. Time to thin the herd of the idiots. Stop the stupid and get the shot or just die.
 
Klivian
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

eurotrader: As someone that is vaccinated and got the booster I see no good reason to wear a mask unless I am around someone that has a health issue that prevents them from being vaccinated. Time to thin the herd of the idiots. Stop the stupid and get the shot or just die.


As someone who is vaccinated and got the booster I am masking up for the rest of my life so that I can mutter "Go fark yourself" to everyone I come across in public refusing to wear a mask.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Klivian: I am masking up for the rest of my life so that I can mutter "Go fark yourself" to everyone I come across in public refusing to wear a mask.


I'm tempted to do then same outdoors. It's been nice not catching any colds (or worse) for the past 1.5 years. And it cuts down on the smells that come with some parts of city life.
 
G. Tarrant [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I am at a hotel in Dallas, Texas. There are signs up everywhere saying that per Dallas law, masks are required 100% of the time in common areas of the hotel.

If I exclude staff, maybe 25% of people are wearing masks. Staff don't bother to ask anyone to put them on, and no one seems to care. If masks are the ticket to surviving the winter, may as well give up now.
 
Loris [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I've rather enjoyed not getting a cold (or flu or covid) for the better part of two years. I'll keep wearing my mask.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Klivian: As someone who is vaccinated and got the booster I am masking up for the rest of my life so that I can mutter "Go fark yourself" to everyone I come across in public refusing to wear a mask.

I feel the same.Taking my mask off around strangers indoors would suggest I trust them and that's not the case at all. I've been watching them for the last 20+ months and they don't give a fark about anyone.
 
whidbey
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
We needed a nationwide mask/vaccine mandate from the beginning.

Yes, it's legal.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I just love that the positions on masks at this point seem to be either "never" or "yes especially outside".
 
Queensowntalia
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

eurotrader: As someone that is vaccinated and got the booster I see no good reason to wear a mask unless I am around someone that has a health issue that prevents them from being vaccinated. Time to thin the herd of the idiots. Stop the stupid and get the shot or just die.

As someone who is vaccinated and got the booster I am masking up for the rest of my life so that I can mutter "Go fark yourself" to everyone I come across in public refusing to wear a mask.


As someone who is vaccinated, I'm happily not wearing a mask in public so I can say "go fark yourself, you self-righteous pricks" directly to the faces of strangers who make an issue of it in public places where it should be just fine.

If you're gonna treat a swath of the human race like shiat, why hide it? Be the jerk you were born to be!
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Thankfully, I've got artisan bacon face masks to protect me and others.

bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Queensowntalia: As someone who is vaccinated, I'm happily not wearing a mask in public so I can say "go fark yourself, you self-righteous pricks" directly to the faces of strangers who make an issue of it in public places where it should be just fine.

If you're gonna treat a swath of the human race like shiat, why hide it? Be the jerk you were born to be!

If you're gonna treat a swath of the human race like shiat, why hide it? Be the jerk you were born to be!


It's not being a jerk if you're being accurate and fair.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

hissatsu: Thankfully, I've got artisan bacon face masks to protect me and others.

You know, saving lives trumps most other rules in Judaism (like, you can violate Shabbat to save someone's life).

So, in that theory, bacon masks might be kosher...

/ not a rabbi
 
freakay
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

eurotrader: As someone that is vaccinated and got the booster I see no good reason to wear a mask unless I am around someone that has a health issue that prevents them from being vaccinated. Time to thin the herd of the idiots. Stop the stupid and get the shot or just die.

As someone who is vaccinated and got the booster I am masking up for the rest of my life so that I can mutter "Go fark yourself" to everyone I come across in public refusing to wear a mask.


Hey you do that too?  Great im not alone.  I basically walk by unmasked people in the grocery store in a city where masking is still required and mumble "farking asshole."  These people all have that smug look on their face as if they are saying "yeah, im above all that," or "I dont believe all that nonsense" or "you are all babies."
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

eurotrader: As someone that is vaccinated and got the booster I see no good reason to wear a mask unless I am around someone that has a health issue that prevents them from being vaccinated. Time to thin the herd of the idiots. Stop the stupid and get the shot or just die.

As someone who is vaccinated and got the booster I am masking up for the rest of my life so that I can mutter "Go fark yourself" to everyone I come across in public refusing to wear a mask.


I find myself slack jawed and mouth breathing like a f*cking cretin behind my mask in public.  I love it.
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

eurotrader: As someone that is vaccinated and got the booster I see no good reason to wear a mask unless I am around someone that has a health issue that prevents them from being vaccinated. Time to thin the herd of the idiots. Stop the stupid and get the shot or just die.


Klivian: eurotrader: As someone that is vaccinated and got the booster I see no good reason to wear a mask unless I am around someone that has a health issue that prevents them from being vaccinated. Time to thin the herd of the idiots. Stop the stupid and get the shot or just die.

As someone who is vaccinated and got the booster I am masking up for the rest of my life so that I can mutter "Go fark yourself" to everyone I come across in public refusing to wear a mask.


Right off the top, I smarted both.
 
Greil
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

eurotrader: As someone that is vaccinated and got the booster I see no good reason to wear a mask unless I am around someone that has a health issue that prevents them from being vaccinated. Time to thin the herd of the idiots. Stop the stupid and get the shot or just die.


And clear them outta the hospitals too. They knew what to do with people like this a century ago, it was called a sanitarium. You have a special hospital with only the one disease in it to quarantine it away from the rest. The can go there and have all the ivermectin they want until they shiat out their intestines and choke to death.
 
HarveyBrooks
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
When I see someone with a mask on but they have it pulled down under their nose it pisses me off more than seeing someone without a mask. Either wear it or don't.
 
Miss5280 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm going to have to stop chewing gum with my mouth open before I stop wearing masks. It's a lazy, terrible habit that I've developed.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Queensowntalia
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

bostonguy: It's not being a jerk if you're being accurate and fair.


It's not accurate and fair if your behavior is based on your own personal fears and worries, not on statistics or the current mandates in place wherever you live, which are presumably based on science, provided you don't live in Texas or Florida where science is evil or something.

But perhaps i'm oversensitive because I live in CT and the vast majority of people here have been completely reasonable about it all. I went to the mall the other day. The mix of masked vs. unmasked people was about 40-60. Everyone was fine.

God I hate masks though. They make me sick to my stomach. (that being said I wore them the entire time they were required and still carry one around and wear one if I go into any location I'm unsure about. Just clarifying my stance here).
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

HarveyBrooks: When I see someone with a mask on but they have it pulled down under their nose it pisses me off more than seeing someone without a mask. Either wear it or don't.


I stopped wearing masks to my grocery store when the store stopped requiring it but they still make employees wear it.  The meat counter guy had his below his nose so I was immediately wary of his entire approach to sanitation.  Right away I saw he didn't don gloves to grab product, just grabbing it with the bag.  Had he not worn a mask at all I wouldn't have thought twice about it.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
For the umpteenth time: COVID-19 isn't going anywhere, it's here to stay.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

whidbey: We needed a nationwide mask/vaccine mandate from the beginning.

Yes, it's legal.

Yes, it's legal.


No, it's not, and feel free to cite the SCOTUS precedent that give STATES the right to mandate vaccinations so we can mock you some more. (It's Jacobson v. Massachusetts, 197 U.S. 11 (1905).) As a bonus, it also clearly states that the Preamble of the Constitution has no power, but that's sort of a sidecar, lots of cases establish that.

In particular, the actual words of the ruling.

It is within the police power of a State to enact a compulsory vaccination law, and it is for the legislature, and not for the courts, to determine in the first instance whether vaccination is or is not the best mode for the prevention of smallpox and the protection of the public health. (emphasis mine)

What this ruling does not do: It does not give the Federal Government the power to mandate vaccinations. It does not give the Federal Executive OR the State Executive the power to mandate vaccination. It holds that State Legislatures can make such law, which State Executives can enforce, in this case, with a fine of $5 and commitment to incarceration until paid. (This was 1905, mind you.)

Now, the Federal Government may have these powers, either via regulatory action based on previous legislation (as Biden is trying) or by direct legislation (hahahahahah never gonna happen.) But this case does not, in any way, state the Federal Government has that power, indeed, it implies that it is a part of state police power and thus the Federal Government would only have that power on Federal territory - but that's not an established precedent by any means other than the Federal Government has sole power over Federal Territory.

This is why Biden has framed the mandate as a work safety issue and as a condition of Federal financial support, things that have been established as within federal power, using already passed legislation.

And, of course, SCOTUS cannot bind SCOTUS. SCOTUS chooses to generally follow precedent, but they CHOOSE to do so and they can choose to reverse earlier precedent. So, while this is currently State legislative power to mandate and State police power to enforce such mandates, SCOTUS can rule that Jacobson v. Massachusetts was in error and reverse the precedent if five of the justices vote to do so.

So, by "Biden can absolutely mandate vaccination" you mean "Actually, there's no judicial ruling or federal legislation giving him the ability to do so" and "bringing this to SCOTUS could result in states losing this power."
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I won't say most, but a lot of the people I see in public are wearing their mask improperly. Usually below the nose. Also, they tend to lean in and lower their mask to speak to others.
 
indylaw
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Pandemic's over. Inevitability out front should have told you.

/wear a mask when practical, but go ahead and live your lives, because this is going to be the best it's going to get for years.
 
genner
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
chawco
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

El_Dan: I just love that the positions on masks at this point seem to be either "never" or "yes especially outside".


I never got the outside thing.

Aerosol spread is mostly in confined spaces with low airflow. When outside, there's usually at least a bit of spread, and particles dissipate quickly. As far as I am aware there is little evidence that outdoor.maskmuseage is that helpful.

Pretty damned glad Ontario has kept the indoor mask mandate all through, and people are largely following, because it seems to work. Most people not masking seem to have... other issues. Often mental health or boarder intellectual disability issues.
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Does the vaccine work or not?
 
NullReferenceException
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Heamer: For the umpteenth time: COVID-19 isn't going anywhere, it's here to stay.


And how are you saying that to imply that we should continue taking precautions indefinitely or that we should give up and accept the deaths of our friends and family with pre-existing medical conditions?
 
chawco
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

HarveyBrooks: When I see someone with a mask on but they have it pulled down under their nose it pisses me off more than seeing someone without a mask. Either wear it or don't.


This is a totally ridiculous comment but I agree 100%.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Sure are a hell of a lot of people that don't trust the vaccine to do what it's supposed to do out there.
 
BoothbyTCD
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I officially don't care at this point. I feel bad for the immunocompromised, but literally every human I care about is not at least one dose into vaccination now that the kids are eligible. I am firmly on Team Let them Die now.

/ I do feel bad for some of my daughter's friends though.
//One of them told her she wants to wear a mask to school but her mother won't let her.
///Must suck to be 10 and already know your parents are to dumb to live.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

BobCumbers: Does the vaccine work or not?


Yes -- it greatly helps against developing COVID if vaccinated people are exposed to coronavirus.

BUT it may or may not decrease the transmission of the coronavirus itself (and the development of mutations). The jury seems to be out on that.
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

eurotrader: As someone that is vaccinated and got the booster I see no good reason to wear a mask unless I am around someone that has a health issue that prevents them from being vaccinated. Time to thin the herd of the idiots. Stop the stupid and get the shot or just die.


You can still get and spread covid if you're vaxxed and boosted. Wear a damn mask.

/14 kids and climbing tested positive in my classes
/8 teachers out
///getting tested today
 
indylaw
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

bostonguy: BobCumbers: Does the vaccine work or not?

Yes -- it greatly helps against developing COVID if vaccinated people are exposed to coronavirus.

BUT it may or may not decrease the transmission of the coronavirus itself (and the development of mutations). The jury seems to be out on that.


So what's the endgame?
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Cloth masks are somewhat effective in stopping transmission. With a good multi-layer cloth mask, it will take twice as long to get an infectious dose of Covid. You can be near a highly infectious person for 30 instead of 15 minutes.

The light weight hospital style masks are a bit more effective, but not much. This surprised me, but the seal around the face is terrible, you're breathing around them as much as through them.

N95+ or P95+ respirators (surgical or not) with 10% leakage are significantly better. As in instead of 15 minutes exposure you'd need 25 hours of exposure.

N95+ or P95+ respirators (surgical or not) that are well fit with less than 1% leakage are almost armor shields. You'd need 250 hours of exposure to equal 15 minutes of exposure unmasked.

TL;DR: Cloth masks work, but not nearly as effectively as higher quality respirators.

I've seen some good information from Michael Osterholm with charts and graphs on this but can't find it now.

Should you consider buying N95 Respirators instead of cloth masks? Osterholm says "yes" (msn.com)

I now wear a respirator with disposable filters. It's cheaper long term than buying a ton of N95 masks and seals to my face comfortably but air tight. It did require I lose the beard.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

NullReferenceException: And how are you saying that to imply that we should continue taking precautions indefinitely or that we should give up and accept the deaths of our friends and family with pre-existing medical conditions?


The former.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

indylaw: bostonguy: BobCumbers: Does the vaccine work or not?

Yes -- it greatly helps against developing COVID if vaccinated people are exposed to coronavirus.

BUT it may or may not decrease the transmission of the coronavirus itself (and the development of mutations). The jury seems to be out on that.

So what's the endgame?


Wear masks, keep distant when necessary, and get vaccinated. Wait until this is all over -- assuming everyone does those three things and it will all be over someday.
 
12349876
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

indylaw: bostonguy: BobCumbers: Does the vaccine work or not?

Yes -- it greatly helps against developing COVID if vaccinated people are exposed to coronavirus.

BUT it may or may not decrease the transmission of the coronavirus itself (and the development of mutations). The jury seems to be out on that.

So what's the endgame?


I keep getting boosters and Republicans keep dying.
 
indylaw
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

bostonguy: indylaw: bostonguy: BobCumbers: Does the vaccine work or not?

Yes -- it greatly helps against developing COVID if vaccinated people are exposed to coronavirus.

BUT it may or may not decrease the transmission of the coronavirus itself (and the development of mutations). The jury seems to be out on that.

So what's the endgame?

Wear masks, keep distant when necessary, and get vaccinated. Wait until this is all over -- assuming everyone does those three things and it will all be over someday.


What's the realistic endgame?
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

BobCumbers: Does the vaccine work or not?


Kinda. Pretty good. Not great.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

indylaw: So what's the endgame?


It was a movie that came out in 2019. But that's not important right now.
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Heamer: For the umpteenth time: COVID-19 isn't going anywhere, it's here to stay.


It is, but right now the hospitals in my area are full, so I'm going to make an effort to not catch it or transmit it. I'll lighten up when the hospitals have had spare capacity for a couple of months.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

NullReferenceException: Heamer: For the umpteenth time: COVID-19 isn't going anywhere, it's here to stay.

And how are you saying that to imply that we should continue taking precautions indefinitely or that we should give up and accept the deaths of our friends and family with pre-existing medical conditions?


No, he's right. COVID-19 has spread worldwide and has found non-human reservoirs. (Protip: Don't fark that deer.) It isn't going away, ever.

Which is why vaccination is so important. Enough people get vaccinated and the vulnerable will be extremely unlikely to catch it, because they won't come into contact with people who will spread it. Unless, of course, the vulnerable are farking deer in which case, umm, sorry? But if you're vaccinated, you are vastly less likely to catch it, vastly less likely to spread it if you do catch it, and vastly less likely to have a case severe enough to require hospitalization. None of this are "zero chance", but it beats the hell out of the chances without vaccination. Enough get vaccinated and R-naught drops well below one and it fades away, and the few who catch it from animal reservoirs won't be able to spread it far.

We are not going to see a SARS/Smallpox like resolution, where the virus is eliminated from the human population and disappears. It, at best, will be like MERS, where if you're around the wrong camel you can catch it from them, but otherwise aren't catching it. Except, of course, that COVID-19 is vastly more infectious than MERS or SARS were, and has found non-human reservoirs that make vaccination to extinction basically impossible.

Sorry. These are the facts. COVID-19 will be part of humanity for a long time, possible as long as humanity (or whatever we evolve to) is susceptible to coronavirus infections.
 
indylaw
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

12349876: indylaw: bostonguy: BobCumbers: Does the vaccine work or not?

Yes -- it greatly helps against developing COVID if vaccinated people are exposed to coronavirus.

BUT it may or may not decrease the transmission of the coronavirus itself (and the development of mutations). The jury seems to be out on that.

So what's the endgame?

I keep getting boosters and Republicans keep dying.


... go on.
 
Greil
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

indylaw: bostonguy: indylaw: bostonguy: BobCumbers: Does the vaccine work or not?

Yes -- it greatly helps against developing COVID if vaccinated people are exposed to coronavirus.

BUT it may or may not decrease the transmission of the coronavirus itself (and the development of mutations). The jury seems to be out on that.

So what's the endgame?

Wear masks, keep distant when necessary, and get vaccinated. Wait until this is all over -- assuming everyone does those three things and it will all be over someday.

What's the realistic endgame?


Covid is forever until global warming kills us all.
 
indylaw
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Greil: indylaw: bostonguy: indylaw: bostonguy: BobCumbers: Does the vaccine work or not?

Yes -- it greatly helps against developing COVID if vaccinated people are exposed to coronavirus.

BUT it may or may not decrease the transmission of the coronavirus itself (and the development of mutations). The jury seems to be out on that.

So what's the endgame?

Wear masks, keep distant when necessary, and get vaccinated. Wait until this is all over -- assuming everyone does those three things and it will all be over someday.

What's the realistic endgame?

Covid is forever until global warming kills us all.


Cool. I'm going to Disney World.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Seems like the unvaccinated are boned. Sorry to innocent bystanders, but "we" decided killing a bunch of people is OK if enough dumbfarks don't wanna mask or vax, so ...
 
mufhugger
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
How am I supposed to get a mask over my flat-brimmed cap, my aviator sunglasses, my Beats by Dre headphones, my plate-sized earlobe inserts, my dreadlock hair extensions, my loosely-placed scully, my eyebrow ring, my lightning bolt sideburns, my earbuds, my Oculus Quest VR headset and my fresh teardrop tattoos?
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

eurotrader: As someone that is vaccinated and got the booster I see no good reason to wear a mask unless I am around someone that has a health issue that prevents them from being vaccinated. Time to thin the herd of the idiots. Stop the stupid and get the shot or just die.


The issue now isn't that the unvaccianted are spreaders, it is that, on their way out, they take up a lot of healthcare resources. Current victims of the pandemic aren't just dying of COVID, but of heart disease, cancer, and other conditions that required constant maintenance, surgical intervention, or early detection.

If non-vaxxers signed advanced directives that stated that they did not want, under any circumstances, to be admitted to the hospital, I would have no concern at all over whether they masked, or vaccinated, or treated themselves with HeartGard. or bathed in Borax, or whatever.

But they don't do that.  As soon as they get sick, they go to the hospital and consume the time and resources of the very doctors they previously ignored (bonus points for continuing to ignore them while being put on ECMO or a vent)
 
