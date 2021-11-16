 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC Washington)   Disappointed by the money you're earning as a speech pathologist or with your fancy liberal arts degree? No worries, just remember that computer coding is always there as a fallback, and learning it is easy enough that you can just teach yourself   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
88
    More: Obvious, Software engineering, Salary, Software engineer, Engineering, steady work, software engineer, 27-year-old shares, base salary  
•       •       •

1609 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Nov 2021 at 2:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



88 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
An even better option than coding is being a video game tester, as shown by this documentary:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BRWvf​M​Ll4ho
 
rwhamann [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a computer security professional who likes being gainfully employed ....   Naw, can't tell that joke, in truth cross career transfers are good for the IT industry, as long as they continue to learn.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That s not the norm. This isn't 1999. They want a CS degree usually.
 
Chabash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If she had trouble finding steady work as an SLP, she must be pretty God damn incompetent or a deeply toxic person. Usually those people get weeded out but online degrees are common enough.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TEACH YOURSELF CODING ! with this one weird trick that coder will hate...
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: That s not the norm. This isn't 1999. They want a CS degree usually.


This. It used to be that as long as you had experience you were fine. But education in computers became in demand so then everyone started studying computer science and IT. Now they have a bunch of people with the education to choose from.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Economics is a harsh mistress.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Speech pathologists in Michigan often bake $80k to $90k working in schools after a few years in.
 
freakay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In 10 years or less computers will be doing the coding.

All that java and python and c++ people learned will be as useless as fortran, pascal, and basic.

I would never encourage my kid to go into coding.  Its an insane amount of crazy work for peanuts.
 
freakay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eightballjacket: Speech pathologists in Michigan often bake $80k to $90k working in schools after a few years in.


Is that variation due to one baking cookies and other one cakes?
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eightballjacket: Speech pathologists in Michigan often bake $80k to $90k working in schools after a few years in.


Is that cake, scones or pie?
 
wildsnowllama
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The coding fallback thing has been pushed since the West Wing came out 20+ years ago.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: That s not the norm. This isn't 1999. They want a CS degree usually.


They want someone who can do the job. Everyone in the industry knows a CS degree doesn't do shiat to teach you to be a programmer. Entry-level job and you've got two candidates - someone who went to a bootcamp then did a 6 month paid internship or a recent grade without one and the former is going to get the job every time. Senior level job, no one gives the tiniest fark if you went to school if you have 8 years as a C# dev.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: An even better option than coding is being a video game tester, as shown by this documentary:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BRWvfM​Ll4ho


What the hell, Texas and Massachusetts?
 
BubbaZinetti [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, during the pandemic I thought I would learn to use R and python for my work.  I took online classes, and even paid for a few.  I have been using R regularly for a few things, and I think I can finally do some simple tasks without looking for online examples.  It only took about a year!

Python.  I really only needed it for producing a plot.  Once I figured out how to make the plot, I haven't used it for anything other than plotting.

YMMV
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

4seasons85!: Mugato: That s not the norm. This isn't 1999. They want a CS degree usually.

This. It used to be that as long as you had experience you were fine. But education in computers became in demand so then everyone started studying computer science and IT. Now they have a bunch of people with the education to choose from.


Please, send me a list of the "bunch of people" who have experience AND a CS degree who aren't able to find jobs. I would happily moonlight as a headhunter.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No thanks to either of those careers.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Learn to lie on your back and on all fours and make even more. I hate these sorts of stories about how one person's good luck can also be yours.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

freakay: In 10 years or less computers will be doing the coding.

All that java and python and c++ people learned will be as useless as fortran, pascal, and basic.

I would never encourage my kid to go into coding.  Its an insane amount of crazy work for peanuts.


Only in the video game industry. Working for regular companies, you're doing a 40 hour workweek and making around $85k a year with a couple years' experience and about $125k a year if you have 10-ish years of experience.
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: An even better option than coding is being a video game tester, as shown by this documentary:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BRWvfM​Ll4ho


No way, I'm getting my degree in Gun Repair

Sally Struthers for International Correspondence School
Youtube Fj23I8hgj28
 
Stile4aly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A life of service to those in need?  Fark that.  SHOW ME THE MONEY!
 
mudesi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ahh, "coding".  The factory work of the 21st century.  Sure, "anyone" can teach themselves to code, especially with modern programming languages and software tools these days.

But if you're not good at math, problem solving, or critical thinking in general, resign yourself to the fact that the extent of your coding will be relegated to the most tedious, boilerplate, user interface and/or database, mind numbing, soul crushing work imaginable.

Not everyone can be John Carmack.  Learn how to solve a partial differential equation first.  Then code.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I tried learning c++ but im too stupid.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're all happy to be Beta testers for her for free.
 
E.S.Q.
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I taught myself Salesforce administration. Took about two months of study, passed the exam, and was hired for $50/hr that same afternoon after a throwaway two line Craigslist ad...

Billing rate between $90-120/hr now, I don't bother chasing certs.
 
E.S.Q.
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: An even better option than coding is being a video game tester, as shown by this documentary:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BRWvfM​Ll4ho


I was a tester at SEGA in the Genesis days, good times... they recorded my gameplay to use in the national Sonic Game Gear commercial  =)

when Sonic waas zipping around the screen, I was at the controls
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe it's just me, but I don't judge people's education by how much money they make.  I judge it by how stupid they are versus how not-stupid they should be.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been trying to put together a country song that includes the line "shoveling code all day".
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BitwiseShift: We're all happy to be Beta testers for her for free.


Free?

Larian wants us to pay full fare to beta test Baldur's Gate 3.

/sorry, homie don't play dat
//even though D:OS 1 and 2 were stellar
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  
oh that's funny.  Wife is an ex-Cobol jockey turned special ed teacher.
 
E.S.Q.
‘’ 1 hour ago  

freakay: In 10 years or less computers will be doing the coding.

All that java and python and c++ people learned will be as useless as fortran, pascal, and basic.

I would never encourage my kid to go into coding.


I used BASIC just last year to bang up a darts scoring program on my Apple IIe while drunk. Don't you dare call it a dead language

Teach your kids coding for critical thinking and troubleshooting skills, not for the income
 
blazemongr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Speaking as a coder who's worked with both good and bad coders -- it's not as easy as taking a bootcamp.

A good coder with experience will spend 100 hours on a project, followed by me integrating their code easily into my half.

A bad coder will spend 100 hours on a project, followed by me spending 50 hours fixing their bad code, before I can begin integrating it into my half.

Anybody can learn to be a good coder. Not everyone does.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She added her skills to her LinkedIn page, and a recruiter with an Austin-based start-up invited her to apply for a six-month software engineering internship.

Fark user imageView Full Size


As usual, perfectly applicable advice the average young person can apply to better their life.

No excuse they haven't already except laziness I suppose.
 
rightClick [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Petey4335: oh that's funny.  Wife is an ex-Cobol jockey turned special ed teacher.


lawdy, the amount of leather in her closet must be astounding.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Krazikarl [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

freakay: I would never encourage my kid to go into coding.  Its an insane amount of crazy work for peanuts.


It really depends on how much you want to maximize your income vs quality of life.

In any field, if you want to maximize your income, you usually have to skew heavily towards the "work" side of things in your work-life balance.

But if you're willing to make decent money instead of great money, you don't really have to do that much work in tech.  I make low 6 figures working 40 hours of low stress per week.  I could make quite a bit more pretty easily given my background, but then I'm working 60+ hours a week of high stress work.

For me there's a lot more to life than work and money, so its a good deal.  Most of the people in these articles chose the other side of things and like to brag about how much money they make.  If that makes them happy, good for them.  But you can definitely make decent money with reasonable hours in tech.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The Loaftime Channel.

In the next hour tips on how to win the lottery
 
Jclark666
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a systems engineer with a "real" MSCS who spends a lot of time teaching people with recent "real" CS degrees incredibly basic stuff about how the Internet works: self-taught can't possibly be much worse than the idiots most CS programs are handing degrees to today.
 
freakay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

E.S.Q.: freakay: In 10 years or less computers will be doing the coding.

All that java and python and c++ people learned will be as useless as fortran, pascal, and basic.

I would never encourage my kid to go into coding.

I used BASIC just last year to bang up a darts scoring program on my Apple IIe while drunk. Don't you dare call it a dead language

Teach your kids coding for critical thinking and troubleshooting skills, not for the income


agreed.

and yeah, some people get jobs with companies doing coding making good money.  every one of them that i know (and granted, i would say around 10-20, so a limited pool) ended up bailing on the profession because it was simply bat shiat crazy work.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: That s not the norm. This isn't 1999. They want a CS degree usually.


Not sure I agree. Larger technology companies will want a degree. Smaller shops can't afford to care. A portfolio of work to show will get you a long way.
 
rohar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh, my formal training is in philosophy and warfare (I'm with you, that's odd).

Today, I'm one of the foremost physical and logical data architects on the planet.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Speech pathology seems to be going down a bizarre path of stressing that there's nothing wrong with their patients and that they should just accept themselves the way they are.  It's kind of marching themselves into oblivion.
 
nijika
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just to summarize; If you're going to do this choose a niche.  Generalist programmers really are easy to find.  People doing the edge case work though, they can be very difficult to find.

Eg there will be one million Brazilian PHP devs or React newbs.. But knowing R and understanding data science will separate you from the crowd.  Same goes for SecOps or other specialty roles.
 
cleek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
maybe someone's used car lot could use someone to bang up a web page and install an off-the-shelf sales and inventory manager, and a self-taught programmer could get that gig. but the days of going to work for a software company without a CS degree are long gone.

last interview team i sat on was for an entry level position, and we picked from three fresh-from-grad-school applicants.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Petey4335: oh that's funny.  Wife is an ex-Cobol jockey turned special ed teacher.


i thought people actually good at cobol were in demand? i'm not in the industry, i just keep seeing articles that say "ancient programming language DOOMS banking and credit industries! they are SO DESPERATE for programmers!"

whereas they pay special ed teachers like $30,000/year?

are all those cobol headlines lies? sincerely asking.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jclark666: As a systems engineer with a "real" MSCS who spends a lot of time teaching people with recent "real" CS degrees incredibly basic stuff about how the Internet works: self-taught can't possibly be much worse than the idiots most CS programs are handing degrees to today.


Or what we get from boot camps.  I get it, I wasn't born knowing what a for-loop is (although I might have by first grade, sigh), what port 80 means or what a cookie actually looks like in a header.  But, as far as I can tell, it's not actually possible to *fail* most bootcamp programs if you keep logging in.  You pay your princely sum, you get your piece of paper, which is why the first hire (and really many hires after) is such a dice roll.  But hire we do, because literally nobody else is applying for what we offer.
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had to learn code so I could write software to be able to do my job, because my employer wouldn't buy me any.

But now my software does my job, and they wonder how I get it done so fast.

And I'm not going to tell them.
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As someone whose been working in tech since the 90s I think there are a lot of really dumb comments in this thread.

I worked in silicon Valley, munich, west Los Angeles, zurich and then consulted at various companies which had IT depts and develsoftware but weren't necessarily .coms or strictly software companies. Companies like hotel chains, insurance companies, car companies.

They were all dying for people and they all paid six figgas.

Sure you have to have a cs degree for Facebook apple Google dev roles. Bit there are soooooo many more companies its out there who need developers

Software is eating the world and industry after industry is trying to build out their competence.

I would think there has never been a better time to look for programming gigs. No really. The woman in this article seems legit to me. Especially since they trained her for 6mos. And presumably got her for free. Even if she's just doing boring front end for 80k that's cheap to the company if they got her for free for 6mos. Most devs jump ever 2-3yrs their first 10yrs anyway and get 10-15k more each jump.

Don't kid yourselves dumbasses. Get into tech. You don't have to be bill gates or Zuckerberg. Just be Bob at some health care company like kaiser Permanente working on their billing engine,or nationwide in Columbus doing I surance software.... still six figures, stable, and a good career
 
rohar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

luna1580: Petey4335: oh that's funny.  Wife is an ex-Cobol jockey turned special ed teacher.

i thought people actually good at cobol were in demand? i'm not in the industry, i just keep seeing articles that say "ancient programming language DOOMS banking and credit industries! they are SO DESPERATE for programmers!"

whereas they pay special ed teachers like $30,000/year?

are all those cobol headlines lies? sincerely asking.


"In demand" is about $70k per year.  We've got other stuff to do at that price.
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: I tried learning c++ but im too stupid.


Out of college, I applied for an entry level job learning to code COBOL.  I failed the test miserably.

My programmer friends said that was a sign of high intelligence on my part.
 
Displayed 50 of 88 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.