 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   Helmets recalled due to risk of head injury. You had one job   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
33
    More: Facepalm, Consumer Product Safety Commission, Consumer Product Safety Commissions, voluntary recall, Newspaper, ABUS Mountz Youth Helmets, risk of head injury, Injuries, Press  
•       •       •

699 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Nov 2021 at 2:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This is from the label on an American style Football helmet.
 
PerryWinnwet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had one job, but then I suffered a head trauma and forgot my job, so now I have none! Or is it two, one that I already had and a new job to remember to do my job? So confused. Must be the head trauma...

/P Sherman
//42 Wallaby Way
///Sydney
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I assume the internal webbing failed QC?

/ Gotta be dain bramaged to ride a bike in traffic
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Good night, sweet prince, and flights of angels sing thee to thy rest."
Oh...helmets. shiatfark.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You had one job

SAVE THOSE KIDS' HEADS!
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure. Name the helmet company after a large object in motion that would kill you regardless of whether you're wearing the product or not.
images.immediate.co.ukView Full Size
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The problem with helmets is that they give the wearer a sense of security, of safety, that may or may not be warranted.  This leaves them prone to taking risks.  American Football is a prime example of this, especially when compared to a sport that's every bit as physical but involves no pads - Rugby.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was a kid wearing a bike helmet was an automatic death sentence on the street.

I cant ever remember seeing anybody wearing one.

I saw a grown man the other day wearing a running helmet.

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What were the helmets made of?

Watermelons?

rideukbmx.comView Full Size
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: When I was a kid wearing a bike helmet was an automatic death sentence on the street.

I cant ever remember seeing anybody wearing one.

I saw a grown man the other day wearing a running helmet.

[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 512x319]


I was talking to my brother and some friends about that the other day. On my street you would more likely get a concussion from the beating for wearing a helmet than wrecking your bicycle.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: You had one job

SAVE THOSE KIDS' HEADS!


You should keep them in the freezer.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Irony tag out with a head injury.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Wagstaff: dothemath: When I was a kid wearing a bike helmet was an automatic death sentence on the street.

I cant ever remember seeing anybody wearing one.

I saw a grown man the other day wearing a running helmet.

[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 512x319]

I was talking to my brother and some friends about that the other day. On my street you would more likely get a concussion from the beating for wearing a helmet than wrecking your bicycle.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Sure. Name the helmet company after a large object in motion that would kill you regardless of whether you're wearing the product or not.
[images.immediate.co.uk image 768x574]


In locksport, Abus has a 70/30 reputation. 70% of the time it's as soft as Masterlock, 30% of the time you aren't BosnianBill
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Of course, the alternative might get you a bit crusty.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bicyclist's helmet?

/nothing of value etc
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: whidbey: You had one job

SAVE THOSE KIDS' HEADS!

You should keep them in the freezer.


Officer level thinking, bughunter.
 
VYV
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ABUS! ACM! MOUNTZ!
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Back when the wars in Afghanistan and the Iraq, such like, were raging, some guy who never procured anything for the DoD got in to it.  Rolling Stones covered it.

Guy would bid on getting kevlar helmets for the Afghans, then find some cheaper low spec stuff, schmooze the Guppies and get an okay to buy the cheaper crap.  Pocket the difference.  Why, if course he's a millionaire.  Duh.  Smarty busy, right?

Well, it's the helmets are the Taliban's problem now.
 
bughunter
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'd wear this helmet everywhere:

Fark user imageView Full Size


/and then I'd go everywhere alone
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
FTA: 'Velvet Black'?

I think they meant Velvet Jones.  Much cooler and stylish.
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

bughunter: What were the helmets made of?

Watermelons?

[rideukbmx.com image 480x322]


The tack hammer is balanced on one's head.
Fark user imageView Full Size


The watermelon is for your feet.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

bughunter: Harry Wagstaff: dothemath: When I was a kid wearing a bike helmet was an automatic death sentence on the street.

I cant ever remember seeing anybody wearing one.

I saw a grown man the other day wearing a running helmet.

[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 512x319]

I was talking to my brother and some friends about that the other day. On my street you would more likely get a concussion from the beating for wearing a helmet than wrecking your bicycle.

[i.pinimg.com image 562x750]


Where are the other kids laying down for him to jump over?
 
dywed88
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

wage0048: The problem with helmets is that they give the wearer a sense of security, of safety, that may or may not be warranted.  This leaves them prone to taking risks.  American Football is a prime example of this, especially when compared to a sport that's every bit as physical but involves no pads - Rugby.


Yeah, that is bullshiat.

Helmets were adopted because people were literally being killed on the field. Back when players were substantially smaller, weaker, and slower.

The difference between football and rugby is far more in the nature of the games result in very different impacts.

And Rugby has its own injury issues, such as with paralysis.
 
bughunter
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: bughunter: Harry Wagstaff: dothemath: When I was a kid wearing a bike helmet was an automatic death sentence on the street.

I cant ever remember seeing anybody wearing one.

I saw a grown man the other day wearing a running helmet.

[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 512x319]

I was talking to my brother and some friends about that the other day. On my street you would more likely get a concussion from the beating for wearing a helmet than wrecking your bicycle.

[i.pinimg.com image 562x750]

Where are the other kids laying down for him to jump over?


external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
When we were kids, we were addicted to the adrenaline rush of nearly having spokes pierce our spleens.

/and the occasional endorphin rush of cracking our skulls on the pavement
 
p51d007
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Was the irony tag busy getting tickets for an Alanis Morissette concert?
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"I need a new bike helmet. I think I'll check out if that lock and security company makes one."

Same person probably has a Jammer wall safe.
 
mochunk [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: I assume the internal webbing failed QC?

/ Gotta be dain bramaged to ride a bike in traffic


Agreed, we need better infrastructure.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

bughunter: Harry Wagstaff: bughunter: Harry Wagstaff: dothemath: When I was a kid wearing a bike helmet was an automatic death sentence on the street.

I cant ever remember seeing anybody wearing one.

I saw a grown man the other day wearing a running helmet.

[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 512x319]

I was talking to my brother and some friends about that the other day. On my street you would more likely get a concussion from the beating for wearing a helmet than wrecking your bicycle.

[i.pinimg.com image 562x750]

Where are the other kids laying down for him to jump over?

[external-preview.redd.it image 743x519]


That's more like it!
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.