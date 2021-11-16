 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   Is the wife of a man who ignored medical experts and sued demanding she get ivermectin for Covid still alive? Neigh   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
67
    More: Florida, Palm Beach County, Florida, West Palm Beach, Florida, Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center, Tamara Drock, South Florida metropolitan area, PALM BEACH GARDENS, Physician, The Palm Beach Post  
•       •       •

1378 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Nov 2021 at 12:20 PM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



67 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a shame she didn't get the medicine she wanted. She still would have died, but she'd also have been a little hoarse.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'm hoping they name a law after her so no one has to go through this," Drock said.

He might get his wish. The Florida General Assembly is in a special session to, as best I can tell, completely undermine any attempts at having a functioning public health response to an infectious disease.
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'm hoping they name a law after her so no one has to go through this," Drock said. "If she had walked out of the hospital she could have had the medication."

If you didn't trust the doctors in the first place, why bother taking her to a hospital?
 
Lumbar Puncture [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A deal fell apart after a doctor agreed to administer ivermectin at a dosage the family's attorney said was too low, the newspaper reported.

I'm with the family on this, the doctor was trying to administer a dose for someone only 10 hands high and she stood at least 15 hands tall
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, she died doing what she loved... being farking stupid.

I genuinely feel bad for the medical professionals who have to deal with these morons on a daily basis. It must be so exhausting.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: "I'm hoping they name a law after her..."


Murphy's Laws http://bluebox.ippt.pan.pl/~vkov​al/vk_​files/funny/Murphy.pdf
• - Stupidity cannot be cured with money, or through education, or by legislation. Stupidity is not a sin; the victim can't help being stupid. But stupidity is the only universal capital crime; the sentence is death, there is no appeal, and execution is carried out automatically and without pity.
• - Never underestimate the power of human stupidity
MIST Law (Man In The Street): The number of people watching you is directly proportional to the stupidity of your action.
Uhlmann's Razor: When stupidity is a sufficient explanation, there is no need to have recourse to any other. Corollary (Law of Historical Causation): "It seemed like the thing to do at the time.".
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Are hospitals required to keep people who or whose family disagree with treatment plans?

I would say, you want Ivermectin?  Go get you some Ivermectin but don't come back.
 
phygz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
In this thread, people unwittingly repeating propaganda from the pharmaceutical industry that wants to sell vaccines rather than treat a disease that has a 99% survival rate.
But wait, THERE IS a new drug that treats the disease. Let's see what a doctor who researched this drug and compared it to ivermectin has to say.
New Pfizer drug and ivermectin
Youtube ufy2AweXRkc
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Lumbar Puncture: A deal fell apart after a doctor agreed to administer ivermectin at a dosage the family's attorney said was too low, the newspaper reported.

I'm with the family on this, the doctor was trying to administer a dose for someone only 10 hands high and she stood at least 15 hands tall


I like lawyers who can afford better accommodations than the Holiday Inn Express.
 
kobrakai
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

phygz: In this thread, people unwittingly repeating propaganda from the pharmaceutical industry that wants to sell vaccines rather than treat a disease that has a 99% survival rate.
But wait, THERE IS a new drug that treats the disease. Let's see what a doctor who researched this drug and compared it to ivermectin has to say.
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/ufy2AweX​Rkc]


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Maybe they should name a law after her.  To charge any farking idiot who treats someone else for COVID with horse paste with criminal negligence causing death if they die from lack of proper treatment.
 
stuffy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Now hubby will sue because she died because she didn't get the medicine she wanted.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Why are we wasting hospital beds on morons?
 
fat boy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Idiot, you took your wife to a hospital, You needed to take her to the vet.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
NSCSB: My sister in law is a pharmacist and got a prescription for Ivermectin (which is, in extremely rare cases, prescribed for, you know, actual parasites) for reason it said "Covid".

She called the lady saying, "if it's for Covid, I can't fill the prescription" and the lady goes
"WORMS! ITS FOR WORMS! I DONT KNOW WHY MY DOCTOR WOULD PUT COVID! ITS TOTALLY FOR WORMS!"

She's like, "ok, I'll call your doctor and confirm that you have INTESTINAL WORMS."

Then the lady says "You know what? Don't bother. You guys are the worst pharmacy I've ever dealt with! I'm coming down there to talk to your manager."

She says "Ok, bye."

She lives in a red county so this is not the 1st time this has happened.
 
phygz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

kobrakai: phygz: In this thread, people unwittingly repeating propaganda from the pharmaceutical industry that wants to sell vaccines rather than treat a disease that has a 99% survival rate.
But wait, THERE IS a new drug that treats the disease. Let's see what a doctor who researched this drug and compared it to ivermectin has to say.
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/ufy2AweX​Rkc]

[i.imgur.com image 500x281] [View Full Size image _x_]


That was witty. I sure got told.
 
HotWingConspiracy [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
He urged the Drocks and the hospital to try to reach agreement on their own. A deal fell apart after a doctor agreed to administer ivermectin at a dosage the family's attorney said was too low, the newspaper reported.

LOL

Great bargaining skills from the lawyer.

"Ok fine, you can take the livestock medicine"

"No she needs ALL OF IT"

"You know what, fark you people, she gets nothing."
 
KierzanDax
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"If she had walked out of the hospital she could have had the medication."

If she could walk out of the hospital, she wouldn't need the quack cure medication.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

phygz: kobrakai: phygz: In this thread, people unwittingly repeating propaganda from the pharmaceutical industry that wants to sell vaccines rather than treat a disease that has a 99% survival rate.
But wait, THERE IS a new drug that treats the disease. Let's see what a doctor who researched this drug and compared it to ivermectin has to say.
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/ufy2AweX​Rkc]

[i.imgur.com image 500x281] [View Full Size image _x_]

That was witty. I sure got told.


You don't deserve any more effort than a gif search.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EJ25T
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Aww. That's a shame. It's like it's not enough to have uneducated shiatheads tell their doctors how to treat illnesses; no, let's get lawyers involved. That will expedite things!

Sorry, not sorry.
 
lennavan
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

PluckYew: Are hospitals required to keep people who or whose family disagree with treatment plans?


The way adult medicine works, the doctor/hospital decides which treatment options to offer (which always includes the option of no treatment at all) and the patient chooses which amongst those options they want.  Adults can leave the hospital any time they like, even if it means they are definitely going to die.
 
LL316
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

phygz: In this thread, people unwittingly repeating propaganda from the pharmaceutical industry that wants to sell vaccines rather than treat a disease that has a 99% survival rate.
But wait, THERE IS a new drug that treats the disease. Let's see what a doctor who researched this drug and compared it to ivermectin has to say.
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/ufy2AweX​Rkc]


Even the farking makers of Ivermectin say don't take it for COVID.  But I'm sure you know better than they do about its uses.
 
HoodRich White Man
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
img-9gag-fun.9cache.comView Full Size
 
Lumbar Puncture [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

KierzanDax: "If she had walked out of the hospital she could have had the medication."

If she could walk out of the hospital, she wouldn't need the quack cure medication.


Counterpoint, if she had trotted out of the hospital she would've been able to get it in enough time.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
If she had walked out of the hospital, she could have gotten the ivermectin she wanted. Isn't that a little putting the cart before the horse?
 
kobrakai
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

phygz: kobrakai: phygz: In this thread, people unwittingly repeating propaganda from the pharmaceutical industry that wants to sell vaccines rather than treat a disease that has a 99% survival rate.
But wait, THERE IS a new drug that treats the disease. Let's see what a doctor who researched this drug and compared it to ivermectin has to say.
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/ufy2AweX​Rkc]

[i.imgur.com image 500x281] [View Full Size image _x_]

That was witty. I sure got told.


Sure thing, Mr Youtubevideoresearcher
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: "I'm hoping they name a law after her so no one has to go through this," Drock said.

He might get his wish. The Florida General Assembly is in a special session to, as best I can tell, completely undermine any attempts at having a functioning public health response to an infectious disease.


There is already a law named after her, namely Darwins Law.

/she didn't breed did she? Didn't bother to read TFA.
 
EJ25T
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

phygz: kobrakai: phygz: In this thread, people unwittingly repeating propaganda from the pharmaceutical industry that wants to sell vaccines rather than treat a disease that has a 99% survival rate.
But wait, THERE IS a new drug that treats the disease. Let's see what a doctor who researched this drug and compared it to ivermectin has to say.
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/ufy2AweX​Rkc]

[i.imgur.com image 500x281] [View Full Size image _x_]

That was witty. I sure got told.


Ok, please tell us how the shiat you're spouting isn't propaganda.
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
FTA, "If she had walked out of the hospital she could have had the medication"

And still be dead, but with out a big hospital bill. Can hospitals add stupidity charges for people like this?
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

toraque: It's a shame she didn't get the medicine she wanted. She still would have died, but she'd also have been a little hoarse.


After giving the news that she was terminal the doc said "why the long face?"
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
i promise you these floridian farkwads, just like the ones who sued in ohio and illinois, are/were unvaccinated and get their "science news" from FB and/or fox.

let them die. i hope the hubby dies as well.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

phygz: In this thread, people unwittingly repeating propaganda from the pharmaceutical industry that wants to sell vaccines rather than treat a disease that has a 99% survival rate.
But wait, THERE IS a new drug that treats the disease. Let's see what a doctor who researched this drug and compared it to ivermectin has to say.
[YouTube video: New Pfizer drug and ivermectin]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Camilla?
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: "I'm hoping they name a law after her so no one has to go through this," Drock said.

He might get his wish. The Florida General Assembly is in a special session to, as best I can tell, completely undermine any attempts at having a functioning public health response to an infectious disease.


Like what kind of law, mandating vaccines so people.dont die?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

phygz: kobrakai: phygz: In this thread, people unwittingly repeating propaganda from the pharmaceutical industry that wants to sell vaccines rather than treat a disease that has a 99% survival rate.
But wait, THERE IS a new drug that treats the disease. Let's see what a doctor who researched this drug and compared it to ivermectin has to say.
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/ufy2AweX​Rkc]

[i.imgur.com image 500x281] [View Full Size image _x_]

That was witty. I sure got told.


I think it is all the SMARTS on you getting told to shut up that really makes it getting told.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
""I'm hoping they name a law after her so no one has to go through this," Drock said"

FAFO's law does have a nice ring to it.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

luna1580: i promise you these floridian farkwads, just like the ones who sued in ohio and illinois, are/were unvaccinated and get their "science news" from FB and/or fox.

let them die. i hope the hubby dies as well.


Sadly, he already survived COVID.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"I'm hoping they name a law after her so no one has to go through this," Drock said.

A law removing the requirement to admit you to the er if you're not vaccinated. Call it the Dumbass Drock Act
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

pueblonative: "I'm hoping they name a law after her so no one has to go through this," Drock said.

A law removing the requirement to admit you to the er if you're not vaccinated. Call it the Dumbass Drock Act


It would be hilarious if their name was Cole or Megan.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Look, none of you are qualified medical experts. If they say they had to shoot her, they had to shoot her.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

phygz: In this thread, people unwittingly repeating propaganda from the pharmaceutical industry that wants to sell vaccines rather than treat a disease that has a 99% survival rate.
But wait, THERE IS a new drug that treats the disease. Let's see what a doctor who researched this drug and compared it to ivermectin has to say.
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/ufy2AweX​Rkc]


Didn't actually watch the video did you?  Because he says it's NOT the same modality of action and the drugs are not the same.  And he has other videos where he posits that ivermectin needs further study and potentially shows some promise.  But this video isn't one of them.  It's almost as if when confronted with a fountain of knowledge, instead of drinking, you gargle and spit.
 
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

phygz: In this thread, people unwittingly repeating propaganda from the pharmaceutical industry that wants to sell vaccines rather than treat a disease that has a 99% survival rate.
But wait, THERE IS a new drug that treats the disease. Let's see what a doctor who researched this drug and compared it to ivermectin has to say.
[YouTube video: New Pfizer drug and ivermectin]


First, your quoted survival rate is wrong, and even the actual figure requires context:

https://apnews.com/article/fact-check​i​ng-970830023526

Second, COVID-19 survivors face both known and unknown long-term consequences, which can be reasonably interpreted as likely to be worse than those of the vaccine:

https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-c​o​nditions/coronavirus/in-depth/coronavi​rus-long-term-effects/art-20490351

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-n​cov/vaccines/safety/safety-of-vaccines​.html#:~:text=Serious%20side%20effects​%20that%20could,receiving%20a%20vaccin​e%20dose.

Given this information, I conclude that pharmacy companies' strategy is to minimize both deaths and long term consequences as much as possible, because living customers tend to buy other medications at a higher frequency than dead ones...like the millions who have died of COVID-19 so far, the vast majority of whom were unvaccinated.

Finally, random YouTube videos are not inherently reliable sources of information, and neither are you.
 
Gillmartin
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
To the morons that think a 99% survival rate  makes the virus not worth treating; if that rate were applied to the airline industry, it would mean 450 planes crashing, killing over a quarter million people. Every. Single. Day.
 
sniderman
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: "I'm hoping they name a law after her so no one has to go through this," Drock said.



Hmmm, I don't think "Dumbasses' Law" will catch on.
 
EJ25T
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: phygz: In this thread, people unwittingly repeating propaganda from the pharmaceutical industry that wants to sell vaccines rather than treat a disease that has a 99% survival rate.
But wait, THERE IS a new drug that treats the disease. Let's see what a doctor who researched this drug and compared it to ivermectin has to say.
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/ufy2AweX​Rkc]

Didn't actually watch the video did you?  Because he says it's NOT the same modality of action and the drugs are not the same.  And he has other videos where he posits that ivermectin needs further study and potentially shows some promise.  But this video isn't one of them.  It's almost as if when confronted with a fountain of knowledge, instead of drinking, you gargle and spit.


And instead of the waters of knowledge from said fountain, it's his own piss
 
lennavan
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

phygz: In this thread, people unwittingly repeating propaganda from the pharmaceutical industry that wants to sell vaccines rather than treat a disease that has a 99% survival rate.
But wait, THERE IS a new drug that treats the disease. Let's see what a doctor who researched this drug and compared it to ivermectin has to say.
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/ufy2AweX​Rkc?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Ok I did.  He said if you look at studies that only use computer modeling or SIMULATION studies to predict what might happen, the computer models/SIMULATIONs suggest ivermectin might possibly bind to a key protein in SARS-COV-2.  Using a simulation study as your rationale for treating patients is as stupid as letting someone who is good at flight simulator games be enough qualification to be an airline pilot.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 67 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.