(BBC)   🎶 And I would drive 500 miles. And I would drive 374 more. Just to be the man who drives from John O'Groats to Land's End in world's smallest car 🎶   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
21
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I approve
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this headline template old and busted yet?
 
Captain Shaky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But why does he need 2 to 3 weeks to drive 900 miles? Is it that slow?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Call me old fashioned but I prefer to optimize for comfort more than size...

Mint Royale - Take It Easy (Official Video)
Youtube 0A1N83C4fCI
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would rather do it on a bicycle and could still do it in that amount of time. I wouldn't have to worry about breaking down, I would enjoy the scenery a lot more, I could eat and drink abundantly without worrying about putting on any weight, and I'd sleep great every night.

/bucket list
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Captain Shaky: But why does he need 2 to 3 weeks to drive 900 miles? Is it that slow?


If you include the time needed to get out to stretch your legs, yes.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm just having a hard time imagining a john full of groats.

Fark user imageView Full Size

That's a lot of groats.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That thing is street legal in the UK?
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: I'm just having a hard time imagining a john full of groats.

[Fark user image 425x283]
That's a lot of groats.


Groat-y to the max.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's been a long time since I though of that song
Fark user imageView Full Size

and I could have gone just a little while longer
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alex Orchin, from East Sussex, expects to take to two to three weeks to complete a 874-mile (1,407km) trip in a Peel P50.

That is a seriously slow ass-car.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A road trip that begins at Joan O'Groats and only lasts 874 miles?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Scoffs at this.
 
capt.hollister [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Obligatory (the fun begins at 0:45)
The Smallest Car in the World at the BBC - Top Gear - BBC
Youtube dJfSS0ZXYdo
 
Captain Shaky
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Drive 25 miles.

Take an 8 hour break to stretch the legs.

Drive 25 more miles.

Stop for the night. Get back on the road in 15 more hours.

Repeat daily.

Still drive more that 875 miles in 3 weeks.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

skipping non-voting comment in contest thread: Is this headline template old and busted yet?


I guess it's OK in this case, since the story is partially based in Scotland, as is The Proclaimers.
 
mochunk [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
They didn't do a good job explaining why it takes 3 weeks to do it. But they did hint at it. It seems likely that he pulls up in town and plays bagpipes to get people to come to him and give money to his charity along the way.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Introducing the 45 horsepower Sneezy XL, Deezy Mc... Deluxe
Youtube _FwVYeeY1Ew
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Fireproof: A road trip that begins at Joan O'Groats and only lasts 874 miles?

[Fark user image image 425x336]

Scoffs at this.


I am so glad my parents got me into that show.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The Simpsons - Tall Man In Small Car
Youtube gkBqVVbnZ1c
 
Oak
‘’ 1 minute ago  

TwowheelinTim: I would rather do it on a bicycle and could still do it in that amount of time. I wouldn't have to worry about breaking down, I would enjoy the scenery a lot more, I could eat and drink abundantly without worrying about putting on any weight, and I'd sleep great every night.

/bucket list


Username &c, &c.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
IMHO, John O'Groats sounds like the name of a pub and not a town.
 
