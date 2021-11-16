 Skip to content
 
(Kent Online)   One of the few times asking an adult 'what does a tickle look like?' doesn't end up a guest spot on Maury, or a really awkward Thanksgiving   (kentonline.co.uk) divider line
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
A test tickle?  How about a test tickle, Elmer?  You wanna see a test tickle?

Then make with Katy Perry's phone number.  Or you get the test tickle twind
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

"That's the Surprise!"
 
lincoln65
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I used to go to they gym with a guy who sweat profusely. Like after a run he would look like he went swimming. Loud talker, enthusiastic, nice dude all around. We weren't cool enough for this gym though. We were both out of shape starting out and everyone else there was insanely fit. Everyone would be so focused like they were in a crossfit commercial and we'd be chatting until it got to difficult to keep pace, which got us some dirty looks from the super serious clientele. It was good though, if we were both out of breath and gross after the treadmill than we were working hard, and we paid to be there like everyone else.

He had a workout shirt from one of those books and I commented on it one day. Loved those books when I was little, my grandma had it in the car. We recounted each of them thah we could remember.

Anyway it was just a white shirt with the picture from the cover on it. Perfect workout clothes.
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size


After the workout I ribbed him a little for how prodigously sweaty he was. He looked down at his sweat-soaked shirt and in his loud-mouth voice he enthusiastically replied "Mr Happy is all wet!"
Anyway we don't go to that gym anymore
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I tickle is a narrow salt water straight, especially at the entrance of a harbour, in Newfoundland or possibly Ireland.

So a tickle must look something like a creek.

http://answers.google.com/answers/thr​e​adview?id=377635
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I knew that off the top of my head, but I did Google it to confirm.
 
kabloink
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
A human with tickle arms is sort of creepy.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

kabloink: A human with tickle arms is sort of creepy.
[Fark user image 175x350]


Unless you're Japanese.

Or weeb.
 
nytmare
‘’ less than a minute ago  
A tickle causes involuntary and uncomfortable spasms in places where you do not want to be touched. Adults get away with tickling kids only because kids aren't allowed to sock them in the mouth for it.
 
