 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC Washington)   The main reason that the global supply chain is so utterly broken right now? Americans keep buying a bunch of shiat they don't need because their lives have no purpose unless they're spending money   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
95
    More: Murica, Containerization, Supply chain, Consumption, Supply chain management, Supply chain management terms, goods shortages, Ship, consumer demand  
•       •       •

768 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Nov 2021 at 12:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



95 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The article skipped the biggest reason the supply chain outside the US even matters to Americans. Just in time (JIT) production means goods and materials produced outside of the US to save a couple of pennies are not available because of any minor change. Solution is to produce more in the US
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: The article skipped the biggest reason the supply chain outside the US even matters to Americans. Just in time (JIT) production means goods and materials produced outside of the US to save a couple of pennies are not available because of any minor change. Solution is to produce more in the US


We're basically at full employment as it currently stands - who exactly is going to be working in all these new factories?
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OptionC: eurotrader: The article skipped the biggest reason the supply chain outside the US even matters to Americans. Just in time (JIT) production means goods and materials produced outside of the US to save a couple of pennies are not available because of any minor change. Solution is to produce more in the US

We're basically at full employment as it currently stands - who exactly is going to be working in all these new factories?


Guest workers or automation has come a long way. A factory that 30 years ago would have taken a few hundred workers now can be run with  10. An official guest worker program that makes clear the temporary status and confers no residency permit is really needed for AG.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: OptionC: eurotrader: The article skipped the biggest reason the supply chain outside the US even matters to Americans. Just in time (JIT) production means goods and materials produced outside of the US to save a couple of pennies are not available because of any minor change. Solution is to produce more in the US

We're basically at full employment as it currently stands - who exactly is going to be working in all these new factories?

Guest workers or automation has come a long way. A factory that 30 years ago would have taken a few hundred workers now can be run with  10. An official guest worker program that makes clear the temporary status and confers no residency permit is really needed for AG.


Those 10 people working at the automated factory are going to need to be highly skilled - I don't think they are going to come work there on a guest worker permit that doesn't confer residency.

And who will build these factories and the automation that goes into them?  And how will that fix anything in less than 5 years?
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
US Corporations abandoned the US worker to go find cheaper workers abroad and then paid politicians to blame minorities and foreign nations. One example is Walmart - who hooked up with China and began carpet bombing the nation with cheap sh*t while destroying small businesses in smaller communities. Now we have a rural economy that is seething with rage over lost wages and lost opportunities.

The Solution is not only to have more production in the US, but to stop production for profit in a finite world with finite resources. Not too far from me a Taiwan Semiconductor facility it being built. Our farmers are losing water due to climate change and overallocation while industry and developers get it. This exact thing happened in Taiwan this past year- farmers were told to farm less so the company could produce more computer chips for profit, feeding people be damned.

We cannot rely on the system that got us here to get us out. It is why COP-26 failed and it is why we will see things get worse as the Pandemic continues.
 
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: The article skipped the biggest reason the supply chain outside the US even matters to Americans. Just in time (JIT) production means goods and materials produced outside of the US to save a couple of pennies are not available because of any minor change. Solution is to produce more in the US


Exactly. Redundancy isn't always itself redundant.
 
groppet
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

eurotrader: OptionC: eurotrader: The article skipped the biggest reason the supply chain outside the US even matters to Americans. Just in time (JIT) production means goods and materials produced outside of the US to save a couple of pennies are not available because of any minor change. Solution is to produce more in the US

We're basically at full employment as it currently stands - who exactly is going to be working in all these new factories?

Guest workers or automation has come a long way. A factory that 30 years ago would have taken a few hundred workers now can be run with  10. An official guest worker program that makes clear the temporary status and confers no residency permit is really needed for AG.


Plus a bunch of people not happy at current jobs would like to change.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Mah Ford F250 needs more Chinese add-ons.  Chrome and flag poles and antennas what don't do nutting.  Mah brother in law's son dint go to Afghanistan so I couldn't customize mah truck.
 
DocBubba [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"It's highlighted that the "just-in-time" operating model that's been prevalent in autos may not be the right operating model," Hau Thai-Tang, Ford's chief operations and product officer, told analysts.

Seems like a bad way to run anything. Why live on the cliff edge constantly?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
So to get more stuff, buy less stuff. Got it.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: "It's highlighted that the "just-in-time" operating model that's been prevalent in autos may not be the right operating model," Hau Thai-Tang, Ford's chief operations and product officer, told analysts.

Seems like a bad way to run anything. Why live on the cliff edge constantly?


Because ordering extra product and storing it somewhere costs more money.
 
powtard
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Just in Time works as long as everything else is working.  One hiccup in the supply chain is bad enough, but blips all over it and well, it's amazing we're not in a full blown depression already.
 
sefert [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
We live in northern Canada.  I was telling my wife about the supply chain issues, and she asked me if there was anything we needed to stock up on.

After thinking about the stuff we really needed, and most of the goods that were impacted, my answer was "No".  We'll still have access to power to heat the home and to food.  We have everything else we need.

OP is right.  Gotta stop consuming.

(So hard for my wife - she loves shopping).
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
There are literally millions of completely idiotic, useless and wasteful products that are being produced..
How much energy, resources, waste and other problems are we actually adding to the world problems
by producing this shat (e.g. inflatable holiday shat, Funco thingys, plastic give away shat, single use
junk, Items of such low quality that they are essentially waste before they even hit the market)..
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: US Corporations abandoned the US worker to go find cheaper workers abroad and then paid politicians to blame minorities and foreign nations. One example is Walmart - who hooked up with China and began carpet bombing the nation with cheap sh*t while destroying small businesses in smaller communities. Now we have a rural economy that is seething with rage over lost wages and lost opportunities.

The Solution is not only to have more production in the US, but to stop production for profit in a finite world with finite resources. Not too far from me a Taiwan Semiconductor facility it being built. Our farmers are losing water due to climate change and overallocation while industry and developers get it. This exact thing happened in Taiwan this past year- farmers were told to farm less so the company could produce more computer chips for profit, feeding people be damned.


Stupid Bajoran Provisional Government.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: "It's highlighted that the "just-in-time" operating model that's been prevalent in autos may not be the right operating model," Hau Thai-Tang, Ford's chief operations and product officer, told analysts.

Seems like a bad way to run anything. Why live on the cliff edge constantly?


👏BECAUSE👏SHAREHOLDERS👏DEMAND👏PROFITS​👏
 
EvilVanMan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I bought some stuff I didn't need recently, mostly becase I've been working my butt off and the pandemic never slowed down our business.
 
HotWingConspiracy [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

MechaPyx: HotWingConspiracy: "It's highlighted that the "just-in-time" operating model that's been prevalent in autos may not be the right operating model," Hau Thai-Tang, Ford's chief operations and product officer, told analysts.

Seems like a bad way to run anything. Why live on the cliff edge constantly?

Because ordering extra product and storing it somewhere costs more money.


I mean...yeah I guess I knew that was the answer. But it's not useless cost, the alternative is apparently shutting down production lines because you didn't ever plan for or consider that your system that needs to perform flawlessly might not always perform flawlessly.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
But I really neeeed an egg pod!!!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
On-Farkin-On
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I've seen tons of bid packages for regional (Dayton, OH) Amazon distribution and shipping warehouses this past year. They are trying to scale up to match demand. It'll be interesting to see if those become hollowed out husks sometime around when the supply chain gets fixed.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Ooh. So the shortages are actually because the economy is doing farking great and the nonsense about opening up was absolute horseshiat the entire time, and it turns out it was just one group of super rich people griping that a different group of super rich people was reaping the windfall?

Who knew?
 
covfefe
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The human race is pointless, you know. Everything we do is pointless too, probably. You don't get closer to meaningfulness by asking why a supply chain should have a certain strategy or not.
 
tuxq
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
>Treat employees like expendable, lifeless sources of labor
Check
>Employees revolt on a scale that scares the 1%
Check
>Run supply chain turmoil news articles to establish a narrative
Check
>Start automating jobs instead of paying people living wages
Check

You guys ready to get off this train yet or should we just crank up the speed and find the end of the track a bit faster?
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: Nadie_AZ: US Corporations abandoned the US worker to go find cheaper workers abroad and then paid politicians to blame minorities and foreign nations. One example is Walmart - who hooked up with China and began carpet bombing the nation with cheap sh*t while destroying small businesses in smaller communities. Now we have a rural economy that is seething with rage over lost wages and lost opportunities.

The Solution is not only to have more production in the US, but to stop production for profit in a finite world with finite resources. Not too far from me a Taiwan Semiconductor facility it being built. Our farmers are losing water due to climate change and overallocation while industry and developers get it. This exact thing happened in Taiwan this past year- farmers were told to farm less so the company could produce more computer chips for profit, feeding people be damned.

Stupid Bajoran Provisional Government.


I love the Bajorans. They are such a deeply spiritual culture- but they make a dreadful ale. Don't ever trust an ale from a god-fearing people.
 
Erik_Emune
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Seems like a bad way to run anything. Why live on the cliff edge constantly?


Looks good on the next quarterly result. A whole lot of decisionmakers in the C-suite need things to look just good enough for just long enough for them to cash in their stock, bail, and leave the mess to the next guy.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

OptionC: eurotrader: The article skipped the biggest reason the supply chain outside the US even matters to Americans. Just in time (JIT) production means goods and materials produced outside of the US to save a couple of pennies are not available because of any minor change. Solution is to produce more in the US

We're basically at full employment as it currently stands - who exactly is going to be working in all these new factories?


Robots.
 
HotWingConspiracy [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: But I really neeeed an egg pod!!!
[Fark user image 203x196]


Wow here I am using boiling water like a farking idiot.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

covfefe: The human race is pointless, you know. Everything we do is pointless too, probably. You don't get closer to meaningfulness by asking why a supply chain should have a certain strategy or not.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Bullshiat.   People don't want to work those stupid jobs and dumbass hours for shiat pay.
 
stuffy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The same people biatch when we save because we are not stimulating the economy.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

MikeBoomshadow: eurotrader: The article skipped the biggest reason the supply chain outside the US even matters to Americans. Just in time (JIT) production means goods and materials produced outside of the US to save a couple of pennies are not available because of any minor change. Solution is to produce more in the US

Exactly. Redundancy isn't always itself redundant.


worse, they make it sound like a problem

Add the fact that companies are ordering - and hoarding - more goods and parts than they need so they don't run out

thats what they SHOULD be doing.  what should have been happening all along.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I like to think it's the Chinese hoarding shipping containers, to use them to invade their neighbors.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

OptionC: eurotrader: OptionC: eurotrader: The article skipped the biggest reason the supply chain outside the US even matters to Americans. Just in time (JIT) production means goods and materials produced outside of the US to save a couple of pennies are not available because of any minor change. Solution is to produce more in the US

We're basically at full employment as it currently stands - who exactly is going to be working in all these new factories?

Guest workers or automation has come a long way. A factory that 30 years ago would have taken a few hundred workers now can be run with  10. An official guest worker program that makes clear the temporary status and confers no residency permit is really needed for AG.

Those 10 people working at the automated factory are going to need to be highly skilled - I don't think they are going to come work there on a guest worker permit that doesn't confer residency.

And who will build these factories and the automation that goes into them?  And how will that fix anything in less than 5 years?


More robots.

It's robots all the way down.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

covfefe: The human race is pointless, you know. Everything we do is pointless too, probably. You don't get closer to meaningfulness by asking why a supply chain should have a certain strategy or not.


At least it's an ethos.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'd be more supportive of these "you peasants better get used to empty shelves, high prices, and eating bugs" articles if I felt that the political class would also shoulder the burden.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I have seen almost no issues.
I needed a new battery for my car, and it took a few extra days to get one.
The grocery store was completely sold out of goldfish crackers.
Other than that, everything I've wanted, I've been able to get.
Seems like whatever problem there is, is overblown.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

MechaPyx: HotWingConspiracy: "It's highlighted that the "just-in-time" operating model that's been prevalent in autos may not be the right operating model," Hau Thai-Tang, Ford's chief operations and product officer, told analysts.

Seems like a bad way to run anything. Why live on the cliff edge constantly?

Because ordering extra product and storing it somewhere costs more money.


It also has a ton of hidden costs - like if you need part X to make product A but then want to transition to product B which requires part Y instead, your tooling transition is likely to leave you with a warehouse full of useless part X which will then need to be written down and sold off at pennies on the dollar.  By keeping your inventory levels low it is much easier to manage these sorts of transitions.

TFA mentions it but I think that it doesn't get mentioned enough - the biggest problem is that virtually everyone underestimated future demand at the start of the pandemic and now it is a huge scramble to catch up which is causing additional pressure on the logistical links in the supply chain.  They thought we were headed for a lengthy recession and planned accordingly when instead demand for durable goods exploded because nobody was spending money on services.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"Even as the pandemic has dragged on, U.S. households flush with cash from stimulus checks, booming stock markets and enlarged home equity have felt like spending freely again - a lot."


does this seem like bullshiat to anyone else?

so homeowners, with lots of smart stock investments, zero debt or bills to put the "huge" total individual stimulus of $3,200 towards, are now the majority of americans?

since over 60% of americans are living paycheck-to-paycheck now, it seems impossible we're all "flush with cash" and going insane buying junk on amazon.

https://www.cnbc.com/2020/12/11/major​i​ty-of-americans-are-living-paycheck-to​-paycheck-since-covid-hit.html

also, isn't daily consumer spending what drives the entire economy? isn't it considered widely desirable by keynesian economics, which is what america bases economic policies on?

people AREN'T mindlessly buying way more than they did back in 2019.

the america-side problems are more about nobody wanting to be a trucker suddenly, nobody being available to unload container ships, seemingly suddenly. the beyond-our-ports problems seem to be the same, but PLUS covid quarentines, work stoppages, and workers in factories literally being ill or dead, so they can't produce as much stuff.

TFA is a crock of shiat.
 
indylaw
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Conventional wisdom: Life isn't about the stuff you own, it's about relationships and experiences and what we do for each other.

Also conventional wisdom: Stay home and sit tight for years. There's a pandemic on. But don't buy anything!
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Hey! I seen to remember someone mentioning this every farming week for the last 2 years. Droning on and on about people buying widgets made by children and others under questionable conditions in a foreign land and then returning them the next day, in an attempt to fill The hole in their soul.

Huh. That's weird. I wonder who that was. Meh, doesn't matter. I'm off to buy some foreign made widgets that hopefully have the tears of children on them so I can return them while wearing my mask.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
*followup
Actually the only issue I've seen is at fast food places.
One of my local pizza places took a bunch of pandemic money, but then shut down because they didn't want to pay their workers a decent wage.
Other fast food places also seem to have shortage of workers willing to work for scraps.
Although plenty of places seem fine. I got 5 chicken sandwiches at Popeyes the other day.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

OptionC: eurotrader: The article skipped the biggest reason the supply chain outside the US even matters to Americans. Just in time (JIT) production means goods and materials produced outside of the US to save a couple of pennies are not available because of any minor change. Solution is to produce more in the US

We're basically at full employment as it currently stands - who exactly is going to be working in all these new factories?


Hear me out.

Lets gut minimum wage and worker protections. That way those lazy bastards in 40 hour work weeks jobs can get their communist butt into an uber or part time microchip plant and then a CEO can make profits.

If you aren't working 80 hours, can you really be fully employed?
 
whidbey
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Begoggle: I have seen almost no issues.
I needed a new battery for my car, and it took a few extra days to get one.
The grocery store was completely sold out of goldfish crackers.
Other than that, everything I've wanted, I've been able to get.
Seems like whatever problem there is, is overblown.


Know how I can tell you don't live in a small town?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: covfefe: The human race is pointless, you know. Everything we do is pointless too, probably. You don't get closer to meaningfulness by asking why a supply chain should have a certain strategy or not.

[Fark user image 425x288]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

luna1580: "Even as the pandemic has dragged on, U.S. households flush with cash from stimulus checks, booming stock markets and enlarged home equity have felt like spending freely again - a lot."


does this seem like bullshiat to anyone else?

so homeowners, with lots of smart stock investments, zero debt or bills to put the "huge" total individual stimulus of $3,200 towards, are now the majority of americans?

since over 60% of americans are living paycheck-to-paycheck now, it seems impossible we're all "flush with cash" and going insane buying junk on amazon.

https://www.cnbc.com/2020/12/11/majori​ty-of-americans-are-living-paycheck-to​-paycheck-since-covid-hit.html

also, isn't daily consumer spending what drives the entire economy? isn't it considered widely desirable by keynesian economics, which is what america bases economic policies on?

people AREN'T mindlessly buying way more than they did back in 2019.

the america-side problems are more about nobody wanting to be a trucker suddenly, nobody being available to unload container ships, seemingly suddenly. the beyond-our-ports problems seem to be the same, but PLUS covid quarentines, work stoppages, and workers in factories literally being ill or dead, so they can't produce as much stuff.

TFA is a crock of shiat.


I bought a yacht with my $3200.
Do you know "poor" households own refrigerators?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The chip shortages are causing companies to buy every one they can get their hands on to stockpile them compounding the supply problems.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

disaster bastard: HotWingConspiracy: "It's highlighted that the "just-in-time" operating model that's been prevalent in autos may not be the right operating model," Hau Thai-Tang, Ford's chief operations and product officer, told analysts.

Seems like a bad way to run anything. Why live on the cliff edge constantly?

👏BECAUSE👏SHAREHOLDERS👏DEMAND👏PROFITS👏


Just-in-time isn't intended to live on a cliff. It intended to cut inventory and production costs.

Most products, and especially cars, in inventory are worse than useless; you haven't made money on them, but have paid to produce them, and continue to pay to store them. And if no one buys them at all, you lose everything you invested. There's a similar problem with stockpiling the raw materials to make the cars.

The absolute ideal for a car manufacturer would be to own basically nothing until they knew they had a buyer for each vehicle. Then only buy raw materials and have a finished car exactly when the buyer is ready for it.  Hence the name. It vastly cuts material and inventory costs that offer no benefit. Just-in-time tries to push the process closer to that, though it's an impossible ideal.

For manufacturers like Toyota, it meshes with their quality control and production times, which is why their cars are so much cheaper than most US cars, but usually more reliable.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

eurotrader: The article skipped the biggest reason the supply chain outside the US even matters to Americans. Just in time (JIT) production means goods and materials produced outside of the US to save a couple of pennies are not available because of any minor change. Solution is to produce more in the US


production moves to lowest cost location.

If walmart can buy that blender for 20% less from Chinas they will. And US makers will still rely on parts or .raw materials from offshore

The problem is the supply chain has years of sub optimization. Lots of little pieces that are optimized bubbles, but no optimization between  those parts. So failures ripple and those ripples are all but impossible to smooth out.
 
Displayed 50 of 95 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.