NM DA: Facebook we're going to need all the data you have on a violent milita group that use a FB page to organize, so we can enforce a court order shutting them down. FB: Darn the luck, we, deleted all that data. DA: will you swear to that? FB: No
20
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heads : Aiding and abetting
Tails : Obstruction of justice

Good luck, dolts.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Well, we're just gonna expand this court order to all of Facebook then to make sure we get what we wanted.
 
OptimisticCynicism [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Just start up the chain arresting every officer related even tangentially.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I very much doubt they EVER delete anything. If they did, it's pretty much a confession.
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: I very much doubt they EVER delete anything. If they did, it's pretty much a confession.


Their own TOU says that they retain user data even if a user is deleted. It is insane to think that wouldn't also apply to groups.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
will provide it, in accordance with applicable law and our terms, when we receive valid legal process

If applicable law is the law I'm thinking of, it requires the data to be retained for 180 days. If Facebook stalls for 181 days because the subpoena didn't have a gold fringe or whatever, they can destroy the evidence.
 
HalEmmerich
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: I very much doubt they EVER delete anything. If they did, it's pretty much a confession.


They absolutely don't. You never delete any of that kind of stuff, you just flag it as 'deleted' or whatever your internal label is so it doesn't show up anywhere. The entire business is that data.
 
mercator_psi
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Mike: Would you swear to that?
Vyvyan: Alright, if that's what you want... BIG JOBS!

/first thing that came to mind
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

OptimisticCynicism: Just start up the chain arresting every officer related even tangentially.


But that's equal justice for republican terrorists, they have to be allowed to commit treason and be above the law or their feelings are hurt.
 
Ishkur
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Nothing is ever deleted from a database.

It is simply flagged as not seen, but it's still there.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Heads : Aiding and abetting
Tails : Obstruction of justice

Good luck, dolts.


It's a rigged game.  Every casino knows that win or lose it needs bums on seats and makes money on the percentage.
FB just don't want to publicise how they manipulate the marks.
 
atomic-age [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's almost like FB is complicit.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Fart And Smunny: ImpendingCynic: I very much doubt they EVER delete anything. If they did, it's pretty much a confession.

Their own TOU says that they retain user data even if a user is deleted. It is insane to think that wouldn't also apply to groups.


It does. They just know they're untouchable.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"The New Mexico Civil Guard is a heavily armed self-described militia group that showed up last year at several protests around Albuquerque, including a June 2020 protest of the Juan de Oñate statue in Old Town."

Wasn't that the one where the local cops were called about goons with guns standing around and they just shrugged. Then when the protestors whipped out a pick axe to take the statue down the goons started shooting.


"The Civil Guard was acting like law enforcement with no legal authority to do so"

The LEO in the area seemed ok with them acting like it since they couldn't be bothered to show up when called.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

atomic-age: It's almost like FB is complicit.


A company run by traitors.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Heads : Aiding and abetting
Tails : Obstruction of justice

Good luck, dolts.


Would be funny and awesome if they got shut down from operating in the State of New Mexico and got a large daily fine for allowing any kind of access from New Mexico.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: "The New Mexico Civil Guard is a heavily armed self-described militia group that showed up last year at several protests around Albuquerque, including a June 2020 protest of the Juan de Oñate statue in Old Town."

Wasn't that the one where the local cops were called about goons with guns standing around and they just shrugged. Then when the protestors whipped out a pick axe to take the statue down the goons started shooting.


"The Civil Guard was acting like law enforcement with no legal authority to do so"

The LEO in the area seemed ok with them acting like it since they couldn't be bothered to show up when called.


The Supreme Court ruled on the police protecting the public*.

* The police have no duty to protect the citizens of this country.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Less loony link.
 
gbv23
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The group in question:

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
