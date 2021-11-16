 Skip to content
(Marketwatch)   Most Twitter users are complete Twats, research shows   (marketwatch.com) divider line
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I assumed the premise of the whole platform was shouting into the void to see if the void shouts back.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

harleyquinnical: I assumed the premise of the whole platform was shouting into the void to see if the void shouts back.


See, she gets it.
 
Officer Barrelroll [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Twitter absolutely helped to destroy democracy and amplify the voices of complete morons.

Any time I pop onto twitter and look at trending hashtags, there is always some jackass saying something like, "Trump is the greatest president ever and we need him back! Who is with me?" or "Rittenhouse is a hero! Who is with me?" followed by a bunch of bots and delusional people agreeing with it.

World would be a better place without Twitter.
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MLWS
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Twitter is confirmation bias on demand.

Take your derp and jack it to 11!

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Tabletop
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I don't think it's twitter that is bad for democracy, I think the main problem is when legitimate news sources spread twitter takes as if they were indicative of the actual view of the public.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Most twitter users?  I'm pretty sure that's supposed to say all twitter users.

/fark twitter
 
Moose out front
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I despise twitter.

The only twitter feed worth reading is Nihilist Arbys.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Social media" was a mistake.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
A:  We need a product name for a service to allow twits to blog with their cellphones.
B:  How about twitter?
 
someonelse
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I mean ... the article (and the research it's based on) says most Twitter users aren't actually tweeting. They may be twats, but this isn't proof of it.
 
tokinGLX
‘’ less than a minute ago  
[MV] 화사(HWASA) - 멍청이(TWIT)
Youtube Uu1KvQDDOog
 
