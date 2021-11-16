 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Police identify Liverpool hospital bomber whose liver is quite literally a pool   (bbc.com) divider line
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Any word on the man from Blackpool?
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In death, he has a name.
 
gabethegoat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'e mad
 
gabethegoat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or at least he was...now Edead?
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One less gigantic asshole in the world
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...he was a lovely guy,"

Yes, we shouldnt let one terror bombing color our impression of the man.
 
HotWingConspiracy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mrs Hitchcott said she and her husband were "just so sad" and were "very shocked" by his death.

"We just loved him, he was a lovely guy," she added.

Jeez lady, this con really did a number on you.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"But in recent years he may have converted to Christianity and also suffered from mental health issues."

The article repeats itself.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We just loved him, he was a lovely guy," she added.

He sounds like a blast.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look, I'm just saying, maybe blowing up a hospital ISN'T the right way to express your grievances.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Racist!
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fun fact: the cognomen for a resident of Liverpool is Liverpudlian.
 
Bungles
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's a Muslim because he's only been a Christian convert for the last decade, just like he'd still be a Muslim if he'd converted from Christianity a decade a ago.

It's sort of a perverse inversion of the No True Scotsman fallacy.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Mrs Hitchcott said she and her husband were "just so sad" and were "very shocked" by his death.

"We just loved him, he was a lovely guy," she added.

Jeez lady, this con really did a number on you.


It's hard to think that someone that you knew or care about was and/or is a horrible person....the perfect example being the mother of a newly convicted criminal.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
deadsanta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: HotWingConspiracy: Mrs Hitchcott said she and her husband were "just so sad" and were "very shocked" by his death.

"We just loved him, he was a lovely guy," she added.

Jeez lady, this con really did a number on you.

It's hard to think that someone that you knew or care about was and/or is a horrible person....the perfect example being the mother of a newly convicted criminal.


Or the other kind of mother, the one who is sobbing on camera about how she tried everything she could to get him into treatment and warn the police about his behavior, but was ignored repeatedly until the event she was terrified was going to happen, happened.  Those are *the* worst stories.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Incog_Neeto: One less gigantic asshole in the world


Judging by the explosion, it could be one more.
 
evilsofa
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Look, I'm just saying, maybe blowing up a hospital ISN'T the right way to express your grievances.


You're assuming the taxi wasn't his intended target? Because that's what Texas is doing with their new brand of vigilante justice.
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
FTA: "Mrs Hitchcott said she and her husband were "just so sad" and were "very shocked" by his death. "We just loved him, he was a lovely guy," she added."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
