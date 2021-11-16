 Skip to content
(Kelowna Now)   Vancouver is now completely cut off from the rest of Canada by road. It can only be accessed by helicopter, boat, or Stargate   (kelownanow.com) divider line
    British Columbia, Lower Mainland, Fraser Canyon, Whistler, British Columbia, Fraser Valley  
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vancouver Never Plays Itself
Youtube ojm74VGsZBU
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
good, let them die
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmm, I wonder how that will affect all the TV shows that shoot there.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alphax: Hmm, I wonder how that will affect all the TV shows that shoot there.


I guess the CW will be going dark for a few months.  That's basically their entire slate.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm no logistics expert, but that seems like it might be a problem.
 
LawPD [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So how long before they start eating each other?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LawPD: So how long before they start eating each other?


Depends on whether they serve it dim sum style or not.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
US not looking so bad now, eh?
 
rohar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can get there if you drive through America.  But haven't they suffered enough?
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Take the 99 if you need to get out by road. It's a gorgeous drive up to Kamloops.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LawPD: So how long before they start eating each other?


Based on my unhealthily broad knowledge of bad sci-fi/fantasy filmed in Vancouver, I think they started a while ago.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LawPD: So how long before they start eating each other?


Only if the internet gets cut off.  This is what is going to happen to us if we don't all get broadband.
 
rohar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LawPD: So how long before they start eating each other?


I'm in Seattle where it's not nearly as bad.  I've started cataloguing my neighbors.  If this is gonna be a donner party situation, I'm not going off my diet.

Heads up free range non gmo vegan Dave, you're on the top of the list.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The media is lying to cover up the real story:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
... or trebuchet.
 
rummonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rohar: LawPD: So how long before they start eating each other?

I'm in Seattle where it's not nearly as bad.  I've started cataloguing my neighbors.  If this is gonna be a donner party situation, I'm not going off my diet.

Heads up free range non gmo vegan Dave, you're on the top of the list.


After 6 months laid up from a knee injury I think you could only use me for pork rinds. I'm sure something on me as well marbled but apparently I've grown accustomed to eating so I'm not going without a fight.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know who lives in Vancouver?

Sarah McLachlan Animal Cruelty Video
Youtube 9gspElv1yvc


Call now to save a hot Canadian from going without Timbits and poutine, eh?
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rohar: LawPD: So how long before they start eating each other?

I'm in Seattle where it's not nearly as bad.  I've started cataloguing my neighbors.  If this is gonna be a donner party situation, I'm not going off my diet.

Heads up free range non gmo vegan Dave, you're on the top of the list.


If you haven't already , better start tracking and cataloging the mormans in your community.
 
Kurohone
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: I'm no logistics expert, but that seems like it might be a problem.


Depends on the rail system really.  If the CP and CN lines are still open it won't be so bad.  If they're washed out too (which is entirely possible) then things could get pretty serious pretty fast.  The airports in the Lower Mainland are about to get VERY busy.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

null: You know who lives in Vancouver?

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/9gspElv1​yvc]

Call now to save a hot Canadian from going without Timbits and poutine, eh?


Also
Fark user imageView Full Size

But I think they're out on tour.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Take the 99 if you need to get out by road. It's a gorgeous drive up to Kamloops.


Might work if it wasn't washed out per the Article
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the world was really warming that rain would have dried up and there would be no mud for it to slide.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Simpsons did it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
God Is My Co-Pirate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe we should start taking climate change seriously.

/in Vancouver
//trees down all around our place
_ third slashie knocked down by the wind
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seriously, though, it seems like the whole world is getting more volatile, and not just weather-use.

/see also VUCA
 
rockymountainrider
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Watch out for Pyramid Head fellow Hosers eh?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: LawPD: So how long before they start eating each other?

Based on my unhealthily broad knowledge of bad sci-fi/fantasy filmed in Vancouver, I think they started a while ago.

[Fark user image 245x180] [View Full Size image _x_]


Also filmed in Vancouver. There's even an episode that makes jokes about it.
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
patrick767
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Meh. Kurt Russell is 70 years old. "Escape from Vancouver" is going to suck.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
You are forgetting ant like freely suspended chains of linked human beings, allowing other Canadians and vehicles to pass over them. We are a socialist utopia after all.
 
i^2
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Take the 99 if you need to get out by road. It's a gorgeous drive up to Kamloops.


I know this is Fark and we don't read the articles, but 99 is also closed due to a landslide south of Lillooet.
 
bronskrat
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Trains?
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Seems to me like you just need a better 4wd vehicle. It's not like it broke away and is floating in the middle of the Pacific
 
Nirbo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Didn't we have to build a railroad to get them to join?

Oh right. We're not supposed to mention that.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The next season is gonna be terrific!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Juc
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Until the big one sinks them into the ocean, they're still living in a more pleasant place than most of canada, unless you're racist I suppose.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Vancouver to America:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Don't forget teleportation and old fashioned swimming!
 
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

God Is My Co-Pirate: Maybe we should start taking climate change seriously.

/in Vancouver
//trees down all around our place
_ third slashie knocked down by the wind


Well at least you still power and internet.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I went down to the Fraser and filled up all the 5 gallon pails i had laying around.
If I didn't think to do that, the flooding would likely have been apocalyptic down south.

/I'll pour them back into the river slowly over the next couple of weeks
//You are welcome
///don't mention it, really it wasn't a big deal
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Alberta Ocean Front property for sale!  EiP

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Four Ringer [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Grumpy Cat: US not looking so bad now, eh?


Are you kidding me?

That's a dream scenario! Now I wouldn't have to deal with anyone from the outside.
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Meh as a Vancouverite I expect to not be able to leave the lower mainland by car between November and March. During the winter, the Coquihalla is the nastiest road I've ever driven. Besides why would I want to go east during the winter? it's cold, they have SNOW there. We have 2 ports, and grow food year round, Vancouver will be all right. The supply chain issues this will cause for the rest of Canada, that's gonna suck. My mom said when the 1 washed out in the 90s it took them years to fix it.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

LawPD: So how long before they start eating each other?


It's the only part of Canada where you can grow food in the winter, as long as the hothouses haven't washed away.  Granted, I'm not sure how far a couple of fields of tomatoes are going to stretch.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Kurohone: Martian_Astronomer: I'm no logistics expert, but that seems like it might be a problem.

Depends on the rail system really.  If the CP and CN lines are still open it won't be so bad.  If they're washed out too (which is entirely possible) then things could get pretty serious pretty fast.  The airports in the Lower Mainland are about to get VERY busy.


Fark user imageView Full Size

The train tracks are still connected. Do you feel lucky?

https://www.radionl.com/2021/11/15/cn​-​cp-trains-out-of-service-through-frase​r-canyon-due-to-mudslides/
 
Mock26
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Just put in a couple of ramps and let people jump it. What could possibly go wrong?
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

Rest of Canad will soon be sent to this one.
 
Sonnuvah
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

LawPD: So how long before they start eating each other?


Ah, yes, the famous donner kebabs I keep hearing about.

Or was it paultine?
 
Mock26
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/ojm74VGs​ZBU?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


All of Tony's videos are absolutely fascinating for anyone who is a film buff.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
dammit, missed an eh.
 
